 Brew Gentlemen expands, Esquina Cantina turns 15, and more Pittsburgh food news | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Brew Gentlemen expands, Esquina Cantina turns 15, and more Pittsburgh food news

By

click to enlarge Brew Gentlemen expands, Esquina Cantina turns 15, and more Pittsburgh food news
Photo: Courtesy of Esquina Cantina
Esquina Cantina

Esquina Cantina
3720 Butler St., Lawrenceville. iluvcantina.com

Esquina Cantina, formerly known as Round Corner Cantina, celebrates 15 years in Lawrenceville with a Quinceañera celebration. Taking place on Sat., July 27 at 2 p.m., the Mexican restaurant marks the milestone with its traditionally inspired fare, food specials, margaritas with premium tequilas, and “festive giveaways,” according to a press release. On the patio, local DJs including SMI, Yamez, DJ Femi, and Alex Rivera, will spin cumbia, reggaeton, amapiano, Latin classics, and more.

Esquina rebranded with a new menu last April and has occupied the Round Corner Hotel & Bar building on Butler St., originally constructed in 1864, since 2009. Reservations for the Cantina Quinceañera can be booked on Esquina’s website or Resy.

Think Shadyside
5428 Walnut St., Shadyside. thinkshadyside.com

This year’s annual Shadyside Sidewalk Sale comes with bubbly cocktails. On Sat., July 27 from 12-5 p.m., Think Shadyside hosts its first-ever Spritz and Stroll. The new event, which takes place during the four-day sidewalk sale, invites guests to sip while they shop, offering “unique spritz beverages” at nine designated drink stops.

The Spritz and Stroll begins with a welcome drink at COhatch Shadyside with additional stops at Henne Jewelers, Steel City, Apricot Lane Boutique, and more. Tickets for the 21-and-over event cost $25 and can be purchased through Eventbrite.

Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium
7370 Baker St., Highland Park. pittsburghzoo.org

Head to the zoo for all-you-can-eat ice cream (need we say more?). On Sun., July 28 from 6-9 p.m., Pressley Ridge and Huntington Bank present the 30th anniversary of Ice Cream Fundae. The annual event invites Pittsburghers to “experience the sights and sounds of the zoo” while partaking in a dozen flavors of Graeter’s Ice Cream. Promising fun for the whole family, the “fundae” also features face painting and airbrush tattoos, princess, mascot, and character visits, and live entertainment by the Ambridge Steel Drum Band, DJ Jan Jursa, and magician Weird Eric. Tickets cost $50 for a family four-pack, $25 for adults, $10 for children aged 4-7, and are free for children three and under.
click to enlarge Brew Gentlemen expands, Esquina Cantina turns 15, and more Pittsburgh food news
Photo: Courtesy of McDonald’s
Big Mac inventor Jim Delligatii

McDonald’s
Multiple locations. mcdonalds.com

Pittsburghers might know the McDonald’s Big Mac was invented close to here, and the restaurant is celebrating with a special. To mark International Big Mac Day on Fri., Aug. 2 — held on the birthday of Jim Delligatii, the Uniontown native who invented the iconic burger — McDonald’s restaurants will offer $2 off the world-famous sandwich. The discount is available from Mon., July 29 to Sun., Aug. 11, and only on the MyMcDonald’s Rewards app. Burger lovers can also check out the Big Mac Museum, home to the 13-foot-wide world’s largest Big Mac, in North Huntingdon, Pa.

Pennsylvania Expanded Happy Hour and Canned Cocktail Laws

Gov. Josh Shapiro — who recently visited Pittsburgh to see the 2024 Pickleburgh Olympickle Games — signed two bills expanding the state’s historically restrictive liquor laws. HB 829, sponsored by Allegheny County Rep. Matthew Gergely, allows bars to run happy hour promotions 24 hours a week, an increase from the previous limit of 14. As reported by the Pittsburgh Business Times, the law also makes permanent temporary outdoor seating created during the COVID-19 pandemic and establishes a spirits industry promotional board with $1 million in annual grants. Changes will take effect in September. Another bill, SB 688, expands the sale of canned cocktails to grocery stores.
click to enlarge Brew Gentlemen expands, Esquina Cantina turns 15, and more Pittsburgh food news
Photo: Courtesy of Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership
Gov. Josh Shapiro (left) during a visit to the 2024 Pickleburgh Olympickle Games

Brew Gentlemen
512 Braddock Ave., Braddock. brewgentlemen.com

Brew Gentlemen was approved for a liquor license, clearing a hurdle that would allow it to operate in the former Superior Motors space. As reported by North Braddock Network, the borough council passed Brew Gentlemen’s request for an inter-municipal liquor license transfer from West Deer at its July 9 meeting. Brew Gentlemen, a Braddock-based brewery, previously announced plans to open Braddock Public House, a brewpub and its second location. The brewery has been hosting dining pop-ups in the former Superior Motors space, which has been vacant since 2021 following the tumultuous departure of chef Kevin Sousa.
click to enlarge Brew Gentlemen expands, Esquina Cantina turns 15, and more Pittsburgh food news
Photo: Courtesy of Aramark
Bacon Burgh Sundae at PNC Park

PNC Park
115 Federal St., North Side. mlb.com/pirates/ballpark

If the Renegade Dog wasn't enough this baseball season, PNC Park debuted a new bacon-sprinkled dessert. Released on July 19 by park food vendor Aramark Sports + Entertainment, the Bacon Burgh Sundae is a Belgian waffle with pearl sugar topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate-covered pretzels, caramel sauce, and house-made maple bacon. The new treat is available for a limited time in Section 107.

The Vandal
4306 Butler St., Lawrenceville. thevandalpgh.com

Fans of The Vandal’s comfort food can now enjoy it at home. The Lawrenceville restaurant announced the launch of a monthly supper club beginning in August. According to its subscription page, supper club members can expect a fully prepared, multi-course meal each month featuring seasonal ingredients and signature dishes by Vandal chef Joey Hilty. A sample menu includes cucumber salad, corn fritter, seared tuna, and chocolate crémeux with other “members-only surprises.” Supper club memberships cost $100 for two people or $180 for four.

Gus & Yiayia’s
638 W. Ohio St., North Side.

Pittsburgh city officials are planning to rename part of a street in Allegheny Commons Park to honor the late August “Gus” Kalaris of Gus & Yia Yia’s iconic shaved-ice ball cart. According to Patch, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey made the announcement on July 20 during a public gathering at the Gus & Yia Yia’s cart. Kalaris, who operated Gus & Yia Yia’s for 70 years, died last month at age 92

Tags

Pittsburgh’s top events: May 23-29

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh’s top events: May 23-29

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Dependable Drive-In, Hello Neighbor, Pro Bike + Run, and more

By Morgan Biddle

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Dependable Drive-In, Hello Neighbor, Pro Bike + Run, and more

A locker room of her own: as MLB evolves, PNC Park gets updates

By Colin Williams

A locker room with Pirates-branded office chairs and spacious maple lockers.

Baseball bites, culinary classes, vying IPAs, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Rachel Wilkinson

Baseball bites, culinary classes, vying IPAs, and more Pittsburgh food news

Eat along the water at these riverfront restaurants with killer views

By Aakanksha Agarwal

Eat along the water at these riverfront restaurants with killer views

Tinned fish is having a moment

By Sarah Hamm

Tinned fish is having a moment

A pack of pickle specials, a Christmas feast in July, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Rachel Wilkinson

A pack of pickle specials, a Christmas feast in July, and more Pittsburgh food news

Dining and a rustic retreat at TreeTops in Acme, Pa.

By Stacy Rounds

Dining and a rustic retreat at TreeTops in Acme, Pa.
More »
More Food
All Food+Drink

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 17-23, 2024

Previous Issues

The 2024 Olympickle Games
23 images

The 2024 Olympickle Games

By Mars Johnson

The speakeasy was born in Pittsburgh and is still hiding out a century later

The speakeasy was born in Pittsburgh and is still hiding out a century later

By Rachel Wilkinson

Eat along the water at these riverfront restaurants with killer views

Eat along the water at these riverfront restaurants with killer views

By Aakanksha Agarwal

Inside the Eat'n Park test kitchen as the restaurant chain revamps its burgers for the first time in decades

Inside the Eat'n Park test kitchen as the restaurant chain revamps its burgers for the first time in decades

By Rachel Wilkinson

Dining and a rustic retreat at TreeTops in Acme, Pa.

Dining and a rustic retreat at TreeTops in Acme, Pa.

By Stacy Rounds

Pittsburgh’s top events: July 18-24

Pittsburgh’s top events:
July 18-24
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2024 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation