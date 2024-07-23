Brew Gentlemen expands, Esquina Cantina turns 15, and more Pittsburgh food news

click to enlarge
Esquina Cantina
3720 Butler St., Lawrenceville. iluvcantina.com
Esquina Cantina, formerly known as Round Corner Cantina
, celebrates 15 years in Lawrenceville with a Quinceañera celebration
. Taking place on Sat., July 27 at 2 p.m., the Mexican restaurant marks the milestone with its traditionally inspired fare, food specials, margaritas with premium tequilas, and “festive giveaways,” according to a press release. On the patio, local DJs including SMI, Yamez, DJ Femi
, and Alex Rivera, will spin cumbia, reggaeton, amapiano, Latin classics, and more.
Esquina rebranded with a new menu last April
and has occupied the Round Corner Hotel & Bar building on Butler St., originally constructed in 1864, since 2009. Reservations for the Cantina Quinceañera can be booked on Esquina’s website or Resy
.
Think Shadyside
5428 Walnut St., Shadyside. thinkshadyside.com
This year’s annual Shadyside Sidewalk Sale comes with bubbly cocktails. On Sat., July 27 from 12-5 p.m., Think Shadyside hosts its first-ever Spritz and Stroll
. The new event, which takes place during the four-day sidewalk sale
, invites guests to sip while they shop, offering “unique spritz beverages” at nine designated drink stops.
The Spritz and Stroll begins with a welcome drink at COhatch Shadyside with additional stops at Henne Jewelers, Steel City, Apricot Lane Boutique, and more. Tickets for the 21-and-over event cost $25 and can be purchased through Eventbrite
.
Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium
7370 Baker St., Highland Park. pittsburghzoo.org
Head to the zoo for all-you-can-eat ice cream (need we say more?). On Sun., July 28 from 6-9 p.m., Pressley Ridge and Huntington Bank present the 30th anniversary of Ice Cream Fundae
. The annual event invites Pittsburghers to “experience the sights and sounds of the zoo” while partaking in a dozen flavors of Graeter’s Ice Cream
. Promising fun for the whole family, the “fundae” also features face painting and airbrush tattoos, princess, mascot, and character visits, and live entertainment by the Ambridge Steel Drum Band, DJ Jan Jursa, and magician Weird Eric. Tickets
cost $50 for a family four-pack, $25 for adults, $10 for children aged 4-7, and are free for children three and under.
Big Mac inventor Jim Delligatii
McDonald’s
Multiple locations. mcdonalds.com
Pittsburghers might know the McDonald’s Big Mac was invented close to here
, and the restaurant is celebrating with a special. To mark International Big Mac Day on Fri., Aug. 2 — held on the birthday of Jim Delligatii, the Uniontown native who invented the iconic burger — McDonald’s restaurants will offer $2 off the world-famous sandwich. The discount is available from Mon., July 29 to Sun., Aug. 11, and only on the MyMcDonald’s Rewards app
. Burger lovers can also check out the Big Mac Museum
, home to the 13-foot-wide world’s largest Big Mac, in North Huntingdon, Pa.
Pennsylvania Expanded Happy Hour and Canned Cocktail Laws
Gov. Josh Shapiro — who recently visited Pittsburgh to see the 2024 Pickleburgh Olympickle Games
— signed two bills expanding the state’s historically restrictive
liquor laws. HB 829, sponsored by Allegheny County Rep. Matthew Gergely, allows bars to run happy hour promotions 24 hours a week, an increase from the previous limit of 14. As reported by the Pittsburgh Business Times
, the law also makes permanent temporary outdoor seating created during the COVID-19 pandemic and establishes a spirits industry promotional board with $1 million in annual grants. Changes will take effect in September. Another bill, SB 688, expands the sale of canned cocktails to grocery stores.
Gov. Josh Shapiro (left) during a visit to the 2024 Pickleburgh Olympickle Games
Brew Gentlemen
512 Braddock Ave., Braddock. brewgentlemen.com
Brew Gentlemen was approved for a liquor license, clearing a hurdle that would allow it to operate in the former Superior Motors
space. As reported by North Braddock Network
, the borough council passed Brew Gentlemen’s request for an inter-municipal liquor license transfer from West Deer at its July 9 meeting
. Brew Gentlemen, a Braddock-based brewery, previously announced plans to open Braddock Public House, a brewpub and its second location. The brewery has been hosting dining pop-ups
in the former Superior Motors space, which has been vacant since 2021 following the tumultuous departure of chef Kevin Sousa
.
Bacon Burgh Sundae at PNC Park
If the Renegade Dog
wasn't enough this baseball season, PNC Park debuted a new bacon-sprinkled dessert. Released on July 19 by park food vendor Aramark Sports + Entertainment
, the Bacon Burgh Sundae is a Belgian waffle with pearl sugar topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate-covered pretzels, caramel sauce, and house-made maple bacon. The new treat is available for a limited time in Section 107.
The Vandal
4306 Butler St., Lawrenceville. thevandalpgh.com
Fans of The Vandal’s comfort food
can now enjoy it at home. The Lawrenceville restaurant announced
the launch of a monthly supper club beginning in August. According to its subscription page
, supper club members can expect a fully prepared, multi-course meal each month featuring seasonal ingredients and signature dishes by Vandal chef Joey Hilty. A sample menu includes cucumber salad, corn fritter, seared tuna, and chocolate crémeux with other “members-only surprises.” Supper club memberships cost $100 for two people or $180 for four.
Gus & Yiayia’s
638 W. Ohio St., North Side.
Pittsburgh city officials are planning to rename part of a street in Allegheny Commons Park to honor the late August “Gus” Kalaris of Gus & Yia Yia’s iconic shaved-ice ball cart
. According to Patch
, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey made the announcement on July 20 during a public gathering at the Gus & Yia Yia’s cart. Kalaris, who operated Gus & Yia Yia’s for 70 years, died last month at age 92
.