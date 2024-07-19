Eat along the water at these riverfront restaurants with killer views

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of Hofbräuhaus Pittsburgh/PK Consulting Group LLC Hofbräuhaus Pittsburgh

Ah, Pittsburgh summer: where the rivers flow lazily, the sidewalks sizzle, and finding a spot to dine with a breeze feels like striking gold. Summer vibes are in full swing in Pittsburgh, and what better way to soak up the sun than with a meal by the water?



Fear not, heat warriors. We've lined up the top restaurants with river views around here that offer primo food with a side of waterfront ambiance. Some spots boast outdoor seating, perfect for catching a cool breeze, while others provide killer views of the rivers from their climate-controlled indoor spaces. Whether you're looking for some great al fresco dining or just want a lovely backdrop while enjoying the A/C, check out these spots, because nothing beats a riverview meal when the mercury rises.



Hofbräuhaus Pittsburgh

2705 S Water St., South Side

Hofbräuhaus Pittsburgh in the South Side has seasonal brews, hearty Bavarian dishes that’ll make your lederhosen stretch, and servers who are dressed to impress — Bavarian style. With the chill location right by the water that boasts tons of outdoor space, it’s like Oktoberfest year-round, minus the jet lag. Prost to that!



Acclamation Brewing

314 Arch St., Verona

Paddle down the Allegheny River, then swing by Acclamation Brewing in Verona for an ice cold pint. Crush board games, let the kids run wild, and catch live music on most nights. Try their Lemon Meringue Milkshake — a fruity ale that screams summer — while soaking in stunning views of the Allegheny River. Rent a kayak from 10.7 Marina nearby for a sweet taproom discount.



click to enlarge Photo by Sue Bodziach OTB Bicycle Cafe

10301 Pearce Mill Rd., North Park



OTB Bicycle Cafe in North Park offers a quintessential summer dining experience by the water, bike optional. Enjoy their outdoor seating right by the river, perfect for soaking up the sun while munching on their famous burgers and sipping local craft beers. When you’re done chowing down, hit the trails or just kick back on the patio.





1411 Grandview Ave., Mt. Washington



This is seafood nirvana atop Mt. Washington. Gaze at the cityscape while devouring seafood so fresh, that it might as well have swum onto your plate. Head up the hill, snap a selfie with the skyline, then feast like you mean it.





777 Casino Dr., North Shore

Roll the dice on dining along the Ohio River. From elegant steakhouses to sushi that’ll maki you very happy (See what we did there?), this is where luck meets culinary skill. Just remember: what happens at the table stays at the table (unless it's on your Instagram).



Grand Concourse

100 W Station Square Dr., Station Square

Brunch under massive chandeliers? Dinner in a train station? Welcome to your fanciest history lesson yet. The river view is just the gravy on this mashed potato mountain. Step into history and dine in style at this former train station-turned restaurant along the Monongahela River. Brunch buffets, candlelit dinners, and Sunday mimosa specials await amidst stunning architecture and riverside vistas.

click to enlarge CP photo: Jared Wickerham Redfin Blues

Redfin Blues

100 Waterfront Dr., Washington’s Landing

This casual spot on Washington's Landing offers a deck overlooking the river, perfect for enjoying seafood dishes and cocktails. Sit back, relax, and let the boats provide the entertainment while you feast on crab legs and shrimp cocktails that could convert any landlubber into a seafood enthusiast.



The Foundry Table & Tap

381 North Shore Dr., North Shore

Located on the North Shore, this restaurant features farm-to-table dining with a focus on local ingredients, offering great views of the Allegheny River from its outdoor patio.



click to enlarge Photo by Heather Mull Exterior view of Altius looking down Ohio River

1230 Grandview Ave., Mt. Washington



This is fine dining with a view that's worth every penny. The menu? Think high-end without the highbrow — fancy food that's actually fun. Dig into dishes like Lobster Wantons or Crab Toast and take in the killer view. Perfect for impressing a date, celebrating something big, or just because you feel like being a little extra.





285 River Ave., Aspinwall



If you’re looking for a waterfront meal that has something of a picnic-in-the-park vibe, Farmer x Baker is a great choice. Located in a shipping container at Aspinwall Rivertrail Park and open just on summer weekends (So go now!), this spot cranks out farm-forward brunch selections including colossal bagel sandwiches and, frequently, breakfast tacos, among other rotating dishes, many of which are vegan. They’re also open for dinner with a small variety of pizzas and a small menu of veggie-focused dishes. All that so close to the river that you’re tempted to jump in.



click to enlarge CP Photo: Jake Mysliwczyk The Gateway Clipper sails down the Monongahela River

350 W Station Square Dr.



All aboard the Gateway Clipper Fleet. This dining experience will float your boat, literally. Whether you're brunching, lunching, or dining under the stars, their cruises offer panoramic views of Pittsburgh's skyline and three rivers. Pro tip: Go for the sunset sail — because food tastes better when the sky looks like a painting.