Pride Month beer and cocktails, new airport eats, and more Pittsburgh food news

Two Frays Brewery x 5801 Video Lounge and Café
Two Frays is celebrating Pride Month in Pittsburgh with a new beer. The Garfield brewery announced the release of Queer Beer, a New England Style IPA created in partnership with 5801 Video Lounge. The beer, described as having “a fruity mix of flavors in addition to a mild darkness," is now available on draft and in cans at Two Frays.
5113 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. twofraysbrewery.com
Pins Mechanical Co.
Pins Mechanical is also mixing up drinks to honor Pride. This month marks the return of the Glitterbomb shot made with citrus vodka, sour, edible glitter, and a unicorn sugar rim. The Lisa Frank cocktail, which blends vodka, pineapple rum, watermelon, fruit punch, and Sprite, is topped with a rainbow sour belt (an alcohol-free version is also available). Pins will donate a portion of its Pride Month drink sales to Out & Equal, a nonprofit that works exclusively toward LGBTQ workplace equity and inclusion. For those wanting a “summer sip,” the adult arcade also recently introduced shaved ice cocktails with boozy and non-boozy flavors.
407 Cinema Dr., South Side. pinsbar.com/locations/pittsburgh
City Works Eatery & Pour House
City Works invites guests to “taste the rainbow” with its Pride cocktail, the Rainbow Road. A press release promises an “exciting and vibrant drink” crafted with New Amsterdam vodka, peach schnapps, and cranberry and orange juice, all topped with rainbow candy. The cocktail, available at City Works Market Square location for all of June, “isn’t just about the colors,” said the same release. “It’s about embracing diversity, celebrating love, and supporting the LGBTQ+ community.”
2 PPG Pl., Downtown. cityworksrestaurant.com/locations/pittsburgh
Blanket and Board
Blanket and Board — beloved for its locally sourced charcuterie boards, catering, and curated event planning — brings back its picnic series. Beginning on Sat., June 8 from 5-7 p.m., and continuing biweekly on Saturdays, picnickers can enjoy an evening in Schenley Park with a full picnic set-up and charcuterie spread. A biweekly brunch picnic also kicks off on Sun., June 9, hosted in Highland Park from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Picnics start at $350 for two people; more information and tickets can be found online.
One Overlook Dr., Oakland and Highland Park. blanketandboard.com
Beercode Kitchen & Bar
Pittsburgh International Airport announced a new dining option. Beercode, a gastropub-style restaurant, is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Located next to Primanti Bros., the new spot will serve local craft beers from Eleventh Hour Brewing, Abjuration Brewing, and Dancing Gnome plus bar fare including “chicken and waffles, burgers and pierogies (of course).” Beercode is now open daily from 4:30 a.m.-9 p.m.
1000 Airport Blvd., Moon Township. flypittsburgh.com/dining
Wiener World
Wiener World has relocated to a new location in the U.S. Steel Tower on Grant St. The landmark hot dog shop and deli temporarily closed on May 23 and moved after 59 years on Smithfield St. As reported by KDKA, restaurant owner Dennis Scott, who bought the business seven years ago, called the move “bittersweet,” citing concerns about crime and safety on Smithfield. The move also follows a legal battle in 2019 that resulted in replacing Wiener World’s iconic neon sign.
600 Grant St., Downtown. facebook.com/WienerWorldPitt
Swissvale Dari Delite
Pittsburghers can welcome another late-night option, at least for the summer. After opening for the season in March, ice cream institution Dari Delite, operating in Swissvale since 1956, announced it will stay open from noon until 10 p.m. Wed.-Sun., serving soft serve (including dairy-free options), hot dogs, sundaes, and more.
1990 Monongahela Ave., Swissvale. swissvaledaridelite.com
Redhawk Coffee and Market
Redhawk Coffee Roasters has expanded Uptown, opening a fifth coffee shop and a new specialty market. A grand opening on June 1 included drip coffee and beer by Dancing Gnome. Redhawk owner Braden Walter told the Pittsburgh Business Times that the new location on Fifth Ave., within walking distance of UPMC Mercy hospital, would offer more food options than other locations, “a decision that was made because of Uptown’s status as a food desert.”
1715 Fifth Ave., Uptown. redhawkcoffee.com
in 2021. Follow Redhawk’s Instagram or Facebook for updates.