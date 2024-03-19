Spring gets sweeter as Pittsburgh ice cream shops reopen

click to enlarge
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Lock & Dam Dog Shop
Spring in Pittsburgh is notorious for arriving in fits and starts (it’s snowing as I write this). But March 1 — the meteorological start of spring — has come and gone, and so far, the month has seen at least one harbinger of warmer weather: the reopening of ice cream places.
Though the region has several great year-round options
for cold treats, there’s nothing like a seasonal ice cream shop announcing its opening day to evoke images of sitting outside in the sunshine. Pittsburgh City Paper
rounded up some of our favorite ice cream spots reopening for spring 2024.
Already open:
Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard
Multiple locations. ritasice.com
Rita’s in Pittsburgh opened at the start of March with its full menu of shaved ice, frozen custard, gelati (which layers the two), milkshakes, and a bevy of other treats. Still, the 40-year-old chain continues its decades-old tradition of offering free cups of water ice to mark the first day of spring (on the equinox) — according to the Rita's Facebook page
, guests arriving on Tue., March 19 can receive free six-ounce cups of Italian ice. Dessert lovers have their pick of Rita's classic flavors alongside the newly released Sour Patch Kids Watermelon ice flavor (available in gelati, custard, or as a sour topping), available for a limited time. Check the Rita’s website for locations.
click to enlarge
Photo: Courtesy of Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard
Rita's Sour Patch Kids Watermelon Ice
Page’s Dairy Mart
4112 E. Carson St., South Side. pagedairymart.net
Page’s, the beloved, family-owned ice shop under a railroad trestle, reopened on March 8. An enthusiastic community welcome included signs celebrating the “best day of the year,” a sleepy Sphynx cat with crunchy-topped soft serve
, and a long line for Page’s nostalgic selection of cones, classic and specialty sundaes (served with warmed chocolate chip cookies), ice cream sandwiches, and more. Alongside its desserts, Page’s also serves burgers, sandwiches, and snacks to give guests, soon to be milling around in sandals, the full seasonal experience. As reported by CBS News Pittsburgh
, Page’s was ranked as the country’s 16th best ice cream shop by Yelp
last year and is not to be missed.
Custard’s First Stand joined the seasonal ranks when it opened on March 18. The classic spot located just north of the city is an all-ice-cream affair, with soft serve, custard, sundaes, milkshakes, and ice cream sandwiches all served with the shop’s homemade sauces. This season opens with a special orange cream flavor and continues daily through the fall. Check Custard’s Facebook page for up-to-date information.
click to enlarge
CP Photo: Pam Smith
Page's Dairy Mart
Upcoming ice cream:
Those screaming for more ice cream don’t have to wait long, as Swissvale’s Dari-Delite celebrates opening day on Wed., March 20. An ice cream institution from 1956 to 2018, Dari-Delite faced permanent closure until two Swissvale residents took over the historic spot in 2021
. It now serves milkshakes, cones, sundaes, and dairy-free vegan options, including soy vanilla ice cream (not soft serve) and sorbet. A Swissvale Swirl even honors the neighborhood with guests’ choice of “mix-ins” like chocolate-covered strawberries and pretzels, s’mores, and banana pudding.
Though Twisters, a Bloomfield mainstay, may not be with us forever
, the soft serve spot announced that it will open on Thu., March 21 for its 25th season. Boasting a new soft serve machine and rolling out its signature red awning, Twisters is bringing back all the classics, complete with classic prices. Enjoy the twisty soft serve (starting at $2.75), Hershey’s brand “hard” ice cream, milkshakes, sundaes, Italian ice, and slushies mixed with Twisters’ soft serve.
click to enlarge
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Twisters Ice Cream in Bloomfield
Della’s Frozen Custard
1729 Freeport Rd., Natrona Heights. dellasfrozencustard.com
Another mom-and-pop staple, Della’s in Natrona Heights (near the New Kensington boundary) returns on Wed., March 27
. Serving frozen custard, burgers, and shakes since 1971, according to its website, the retro ice cream shop is reintroducing both cold items — creamy custard, homemade scooped ice cream, sundaes, and “twisters” — and hot food with a full grill menu. Stop by on a nice, warm day to enjoy a cone sprawled out on Della’s picnic tables, red Adirondack chairs, and grassy turf.
Lock & Dam Dog Shop
Though not strictly an ice cream shop, Lock & Dam — a restaurant retrofitted from a gas station — and its proximity to the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium draw visitors on sunny days as it slings hot dogs and burgers alongside milkshakes and creamy soft serve. The hearty ice cream portion of the menu features old-fashioned ice-cream-and-soda floats, traditional sundaes, and a "cyclone," which loads up soft serve ice cream with your choice of mix-ins. Lock & Dam is set to reopen for the 2024 season this month; follow their website or Instagram for updates.
7331 Butler St., Highland Park. lockanddamdog.com