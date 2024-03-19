Spring gets sweeter as Pittsburgh ice cream shops reopen

click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Lock & Dam Dog Shop

Already open:





Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard

Multiple locations. ritasice.com

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard Rita's Sour Patch Kids Watermelon Ice

Page’s Dairy Mart

4112 E. Carson St., South Side. pagedairymart.net

Custard’s First Stand

315 Camp Horne Rd., Emsworth. facebook.com/CustardsFirstStand

click to enlarge CP Photo: Pam Smith Page's Dairy Mart

Upcoming ice cream:





Dari-Delite

1990 Monongahela Ave., Swissvale. swissvaledaridelite.com

Twisters Soft Serve Ice Cream

4210 Main St., Bloomfield. facebook.com/TwistersBloomfield

click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Twisters Ice Cream in Bloomfield

Della’s Frozen Custard

1729 Freeport Rd., Natrona Heights. dellasfrozencustard.com

Lock & Dam Dog Shop

7331 Butler St., Highland Park. lockanddamdog.com

Though not strictly an ice cream shop, Lock & Dam

— a restaurant retrofitted from a gas station

— and its

proximity to the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium draw visitors on sunny days as it slings hot dogs and burgers alongside milkshakes and creamy soft serve. The hearty ice cream portion of the menu features old-fashioned ice-cream-and-soda floats, traditional sundaes, and a "cyclone," which loads up soft serve ice cream with your choice of mix-ins. Lock & Dam is set to reopen for the 2024 season this month; follow their website or

for updates.