A handy guide to foraging, cleaning, and cooking with wild garlic

click to enlarge CP Photo: Stacy Rounds Wild garlic in my side yard

When the great isolation of 2020 started, my friend and former boss joked that we should write “apocalypse resumes” highlighting our practical and survival skills in case society imploded. I considered this, jokingly at first, but after learning to bake bread and make homemade wet wipes out of necessity — while watching the leader of our nation suggest drinking bleach on TV — I started to consider my survival skills more seriously.



click to enlarge CP Photo: Stacy Rounds Wild garlic, washed and cut

Safety first

click to enlarge CP Photo: Stacy Rounds A homemade frittata garnished with wild garlic shoots

Containing the spread

click to enlarge CP Photo: Stacy Rounds Roasted wild garlic bulbs and carrots

click to enlarge CP Photo: Stacy Rounds I should have rinsed them outside...

I’ve enjoyed dehydrated wild garlic bits in ramen, stir fry, and smashed potatoes. Fresh wild garlic can also be substituted for store-bought garlic or ramps in just about any garlic butter recipe.





Like with any allium plant, wild garlic is not safe for dogs to consume. Luckily for me, my dog isn't interested in eating it. However, allium canadense does have similar

to humans as a

llium sativum

— the garlic you see every day in grocery stores and garden centers

— which works as a blood purifier, digestive stimulant, and reducer of bad cholesterol.





Having this tool in my arsenal may not save me from the apocalypse, but it is a fun bullet point to place in my post-society resume.