Dave and Andy's says goodbye, Construction Junction turns 25 with wine, and more Pittsburgh food news

click to enlarge
Photo: Courtesy of Mancini's Bakery
Burger on Iron City Beer Bun from Mancini's Bakery and Pittsburgh Brewing Company
Mancini’s Bakery x Pittsburgh Brewing Company
601 Woodward Ave., McKees Rocks and 1717 Penn Ave., Strip District. mancinisbakery.com
Today, April 23, is National Picnic Day and two Pittsburgh businesses have collaborated to “pack your picnic basket n’at.” Mancini’s Bakery and Pittsburgh Brewing Company announced a new seasonal beer bread, Iron City Beer Buns. The specialty bread is made from spent grains, a byproduct of the beer brewing process, and pairs with burgers, sandwiches, grilled cheese, and more “for this season’s cook-ahts!” Mancini’s said in a press release. Iron City Beer Buns are now available at both Mancini’s locations while supplies last.
click to enlarge
CP Photo: Maggie Weaver
Pupusas from Cafe Agnes
Duo’s Taqueria x Cafe Agnes
5906 Penn Ave., East Liberty. duostaqueria.com
Cafe Agnes, which features Salvadoran food crafted by chef Marcella Ogrodnik, is popping up with pupusas at Duo’s Taqueria
. According to an Instagram post
, diners can, on Thu., April 25 from 5-9 p.m., snag the signature pupusas made with hand-ground corn masa and stuffed with a variety of fillings. Limited reservations are available through Resy
, and walk-ins are welcome at the bar.
Meccha Matcha
2000 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill. mecchamatcha.com
Squirrel Hill will soon welcome a new tea shop in the former Té Café space. As reported by the PennsylvAsia blog
, Meccha Matcha announced the grand opening of its Pittsburgh store will be Fri., April 26. The forthcoming menu
touts all manner of matcha green tea-flavored treats at varied “intensity levels,” including the “strongest matcha ice cream in America,” parfaits, soft serve, and affogato; drinks range from matcha floats to iced and blended matcha to traditional tea. The Pittsburgh location will be the chain’s third store with other locations in California and Texas.
When it comes to finding Pittsburgh’s best wings and mac and cheese, it’s not just a competition, it's a WWE-style smackdown. On Sat., April 27 at 5 p.m., Breelicious Bites and Z Best BBQ present The Wing & Mac Smackdown: Part II
at St. Benedict The Moor Center. The tasty showdown invites visitors to sample 10 wing and 10 mac and cheese entries vying for a cash prize from professional judges (including Carmi Express
) and a People’s Choice Award. Hosted by Mister Rice, the event also includes a DJ, vendors, and an afterparty at Infinity Lounge (262 Brownsville Rd.) starting at 10 p.m. Tickets (starting at $40) are available online
.
click to enlarge
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Aslin Beer in the Strip District
Aslin Beer Company x Pennsylvania Brewery Running Series
1801 Smallman Street., Strip District. aslinbeer.com/pittsburgh
After bicycling with beer last week
, Pittsburghers can run for it at Aslin Beer Co.’s Pittsburgh’s 5K Beer Run. Taking place on Sat., April 27 at 11 a.m., the 5K invites beer lovers to run, jog, or walk on “a 5k-ish course” that starts and ends at Aslin’s “awesome taproom” in the Strip District, then celebrate with a “well-deserved pint of craft beer.” Participants receive a collector’s pint glass or seasonal swag item and a chance to win door prizes. Part of the PA Brewery Running Series
, a portion of the race’s proceeds support local nonprofits. Tickets ($32) are available online through Eventbrite
.
Construction Junction
214 N Lexington St., Point Breeze. cjreuse.org
Construction Junction, the nonprofit retailer specializing in reclaimed materials, turns 25 soon and is celebrating with a new event series. On Sat., April 27 from 6-8 p.m., Construction Junction hosts its inaugural Sip ‘n Shop event, promising an “eclectic mix of free activities, live music, and entertainment” in a press release. Pittsburghers are invited to browse the warehouse and shop after hours for a selection of “unique finds” including building materials, appliances, home goods, salvage, and more, while listening to live music. Guests can participate in craft activities and embark on behind-the-scenes tours including live demonstrations in Construction Junction’s woodshop. Local food and beverage vendors will also be on site including Verona's Inner Groove Brewing and Les Deux, a mobile espresso bar. The family-friendly event is free and will repeat the last Saturday of each month through September; follow Construction Junction on Facebook
or Instagram
for updates.
Dave & Andy’s Homemade Ice Cream
207 Atwood St., Oakland.
Dave & Andy’s announced its last day of service will be Sun., April 28. “It is with mixed emotions that we announce the closing of Dave & Andy’s Homemade Ice Cream,” the scoop shop wrote on Facebook
. “After 40 amazing years of serving Pittsburgh our ice cream, Andy has decided to retire.” The popular ice cream shop on Atwood St. started in 1983 by Dave Tuttle and Andy Hardie and specialized in homemade ice cream and hand-rolled waffle cones. Its closure follows several Oakland institutions including The Original Hot Dog Shop
, Fuel and Fuddle
, and Mad Mex Oakland
.
Shop ‘n Save
450 56th Street., Lawrenceville. shopnsavefood.com
The Shop 'n Save in Lawrenceville Shopping Center is closing, with its last day expected to be Mon., May 13. As reported by the Pittsburgh Business Times
, Aldi will take over approximately half of the space at the same location later this year, operating its limited assortment model, which stocks a smaller number of products at lower prices. The loss of a full-service grocery store was met with concern by some neighborhood residents and “demonstrates the market shift extending throughout Lawrenceville,” according to the Business Times
. Lawrenceville Shopping Center ownership told the Business Times
that the Center will “continue to serve the many retail and service needs of Lawrenceville and surrounding communities,” with the subdivision of the space poised to add more jobs and a greater mixture of retail.