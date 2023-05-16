Fuel and Fuddle bids farewell, Square Cafe marks 20 years, and more Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge
Photo: Courtesy of Square Cafe
Square Cafe
Square Cafe
134 S. Highland Ave., East Liberty. square-cafe.com
A popular local breakfast and brunch spot is celebrating 20 years in operation with a month of activites. From now through Wed., May 31, customers who find "stickers featuring Baron Batch’s custom unicorn" hidden throughout the restaurant will get special prizes like merch, gift cards, and free meals. On Sat., May 20 starting at 9 a.m., the Cafe will host a family-friendly party with a DJ, photo booth, and balloon art. The month will also feature "culinary collaborations and pop-ups," and drag events made possible through a partnership with Joe King
.
Fogo De Chão invites Pittsburgh customers to experience Best of Brazil, a limited-time menu offering highlighting fine meats, vibrant salads, and more. Beginning Mon., May 15, the Brazilian-style steakhouse will feature a selection of what's described in a release as the "most popular fire-roasted cuts," including Picanha, Fraldinha, a Double Bone-in Pork chop, and more. The new menu also has sides like pão de queijo and caramelized bananas, and a Market Table section with "seasonal salads, plant-based proteins, imported charcuterie," and more.
click to enlarge
Photo: Courtesy of Konnect Agency
Fogo de Chão in Downtown Pittsburgh
Lorelei x Hidden Harbor
124 S. Highland Ave., East Liberty. loreleipgh.com
Tropical and European flavors collide with a new pop-up series at Lorelei. The cocktail bar and beer hall joined forces with Hidden Harbor to present Alpine Tiki
, two weeks of what an Instagram post describes as "tropical cocktails showcasing the flavors of the Alps." Running from Wed., May 17-Sat., May 27, the series also promises special pizza from Woodfired (think Thai curry sausage, shaved coconut, mint, and hot honey) and "brand-new Hidden Harbor swag."
Onion Maiden x Bloomfield Saturday Market
5050 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. bloomfieldpgh.org
Onion Maiden may have closed its Allentown location, but the vegan restaurant will return in a different form. Onion Maiden announced on its Instagram page
that, beginning in June, it will appear as a vendor at the Bloomfield Saturday Market. The post promises that donuts, cream cheeses, and "some new surprises" will be available.
Fuel and Fuddle
212 Oakland Ave., Oakland. fuelandfuddle.com
A long-time Oakland gastropub announced its closure last week. On May 10, Fuel and Fuddle took to social media, tweeting that the restaurant, which, for decades, has fed Oakland students and workers, would close up shop
. "Our lease is up, and the rent, and just about everything else, has become too much for us," reads the tweet, which is followed with an estimated end date of Fri., May 26. Tweets from the following day suggest that crowds had stormed Fuel and Fuddle, with one reading
, "What the fuck we are so busy fuck all you guys hahahahhaha."