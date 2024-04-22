These eco-friendly Pittsburgh restaurants are putting in the work to be sustainable

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of The Speckled Egg

Sure, April brings May flowers or whatever, but it also brings Earth Day, which in recent years has bloomed into Earth Month — a necessary annual reminder that our planet is on the brink of destruction. Thankfully, for those feeling the inspo to be more environmentally-friendly consumers, there’s a growing wave of eco-conscious restaurants in Pittsburgh spearheading the charge towards a greener, tastier future. From fledgling establishments championing farm-to-table freshness to inventive kitchens pioneering zero-waste techniques, the city is merely scratching the surface of its sustainable gastronomic potential.



So, if you’re hungry, but want to leave as little trace as possible, here is a guide to the city's blossoming eco-friendly restaurant scene. (Spoiler alert: You'll find a brunch-heavy lineup ahead, but trust us, these are worth getting out of bed for.)



The Speckled Egg SSW

428 S 27th St., Downtown

With a commitment to eco-conscious practices, Speckled Egg Café serves up a menu as kind to the planet as it is to your taste buds. From the moment you order, you'll notice the biodegradable cups, recycled cardboard, paper straws, and thoughtful paper packaging — all chosen to minimize waste.



Of course, the real draw is the food. Picture this: eggs sourced from a local farm in Indiana, Pennsylvania, artisanal bread fresh from Mediterra, and vibrant juices from Pittsburgh Juice Co. — all of which bring plenty of local goodness. For a tropical-inspired treat to kickstart your morning, try the Aloha Puddin', a coconut chia pudding topped with fresh fruit, granola, and a drizzle of agave. And don't miss out on their Quiche for a Cause — not only is it delicious, but a portion of the profits goes to support local charities.



As you dine amidst the lush greenery, take note of the plants adorning the dining room, contributing to a fresh atmosphere while echoing Speckled Egg's commitment to sustainability. Plus, with their building boasting a Silver LEED accreditation, you can brunch knowing that your experience aligns with responsible practices.



click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Square Cafe

At Square Cafe, brunch comes with a conscience. Since its founding in 2003, Square Cafe has been committed to reducing waste, supporting local suppliers, and pioneering eco-conscious practices. Owner Sherree Goldstein proudly shares, "We're always looking for ways to become more environmentally sound." Square Cafe's recent participation in groundbreaking research on kitchen air quality with PSE Healthy Energy further underscores its commitment to sustainability. It is the first restaurant in the U.S. to undergo such testing.





With approximately $3 million donated to charity, over 100,000 volunteer hours logged, and more than 200,000 pounds of waste from landfills diverted, sustainability is more than a checkbox here. It is a lifestyle. The brunch game is no afterthought either — offerings include fluffy stacks of Shamrock pancakes, indulgent Corned Beef Benedict, a creamy White Rabbit Latte, refreshing Pink Lemonade Mimosas, and so much more.



click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of EYV

In the historic Deutschtown neighborhood, EYV stands out as a vegetable-forward gem, celebrating the bounty of Western Pa. and East Ohio farms. Named among The

's &

s Best New Restaurants of 2023, EYV crafts dishes where veggies steal the show, with meats and seafood playing a supporting role. Imagine indulging in dishes like Beer Battered "Codiflower" or digging into a plate of Cabbage Pastrami. Yep, you heard that right — pastrami made of cabbage.





Beyond the veggie focus, their all-electric, gas-free kitchen and use of earth-friendly alternatives like washcloths instead of paper towels reflect a dedication to reducing environmental impact. They go the extra mile by sourcing fresh, seasonal ingredients locally whenever possible. They've teamed up with awesome local farms like Coldco Farms and Tiny Seed Farms, ensuring that every bite supports the community and reduces carbon footprints. They're not wasteful either —- EYV gets creative with food scraps, drying all their vegetable trim into veg kombu for flavorful stocks. Oh, and did we mention they're big on recycling too?



click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of EYV

“Protect the Sticks!” is a statement that Stick City Brewing swears by. They’re all about protecting our wild, beautiful world. Inspired by the Pa. state tree, the Eastern Hemlock, their logo pays homage to the natural areas where many find solace away from the hustle and bustle. They're all about showcasing terroir in beer — that unique essence of grains, hops, water, and yeast. Just in time for patio sipping, try a pint of their Sunnyside, an American IPA bursting with flavor, or for something lighter, go for the Moon & Mars, an American Pale.





When it comes to sustainability, Stick City is committed to making a difference, both locally and globally. They're the first craft brewery in Pennsylvania to join the 1% for the Planet movement, donating a portion of their sales (gross sales, not profits!) to environmental nonprofits because they genuinely care about our wild areas and waterways. Cheers to that — and to protecting the sticks, one pint at a time.



click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Commonplace Coffee Commonplace Coffee

First things first — Commonplace is your go-to spot for top-notch java. Whether you need a morning wake-up call or an afternoon pick-me-up, they've got super freshbeans and smooth roasts to satisfy your caffeine cravings.





The eco-friendly coffee shop uses a special hybrid coffee roaster that not only makes amazing coffee but also reduces harmful emissions. Ever wondered what happens to all those leftover coffee grounds and bits? Their collaboration with Zero Waste Wrangler resulted in composting over 33,000 pounds of coffee grounds and chaff in 2023 alone, a testament to their dedication to waste reduction.





Commonplace goes the extra mile with its eco-friendly packaging. From their use of compostable hot cups and lids to their retail coffee bags composed of 60% renewable plant-based materials, they're committed to minimizing environmental impact. And here's the cherry on top: they use oat milk as their sole non-dairy milk option at no additional cost.

Café Phipps

Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens: Café Phipps, 1 Schenley Dr., Oakland

Café Phipps is a 3-star Green Restaurant Certified® eating establishment and they're kind of a big deal. They've been featured by Food & Wine as one of the best museum restaurants in the U.S. The food is a celebration of organic, local, and sustainable goodness. Talk about farm-to-table freshness: think produce from Phipps’ own Edible Rooftop Garden and onsite hydroponic system. Since 2011, they've said goodbye to factory-farmed meats, opting instead for ethically-sourced options.



Plus, they've banished disposable service ware, opting for real service ware and China since 2006. They've gone all in with 100% compostable cups and paper products, recycling or composting a whopping 96% of their waste. Even their cleaning products are biodegradable and GreenSeal™ certified.



The menu offers plenty of global flavors with locally grown produce — mouthwatering options like the Chicken Bánh Mì, Roasted Beet and Jicama Panini, and Hawaiian Pulled Pork. And for the little ones, there's a kids' menu featuring wholesome choices like the Almond Butter and Berry Sandwich.



click to enlarge CP Photo: Lisa Cunningham The Falafel dinner platter at 40 North

Led by two-time James Beard-nominated chef Beth Zozula, the menu at 40 North changes daily, depending on what's in season and what's available from nearby farms. It's not just about the food — it's about building a thriving local economy and celebrating the goodness of homegrown ingredients.





They get two lambs a week from Salem's, a local halal lamb supplier. They butcher the lamb in-house and use every single part of the animal, from nose to tail. A house specialty is the Kelepaca, a Turkish soup made from the head and ankles, brimming with collagen, fortified with yogurt, and egg, and served with homemade focaccia.





And speaking of zero waste, they take it seriously. Every scrap of food that can't be used in the kitchen goes to a friend's dog. They're also big on upcycling:

think plates from thrift stores and repurposed items from the fine arts department. In the summertime, they're all about pickling, preserving, fermenting, smoking, and drying — all to capture the flavors of the season and use them throughout the year.



Photo by Erin Kelly Oysters are the centerpiece of the menu.

If you're tired of the same old brunch routine, hop on over to Muddy Waters for a soulful, Cajun-inspired brunch. Here, they farm their own oysters locally, not just for their taste but for their environmental impact. These mollusks are not only a delicacy but also eco-warriors, filtering water, sequestering carbon, and fostering marine ecosystems. Just one oyster can filter over 50 gallons of water a day. As part of the Shellfish Recovery Partnership, they recycle all their shells to create estuaries, nurturing future generations of shellfish and promoting a healthy aquatic environment.



click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of 1:11 Juice Bar

At this Black and Korean family-owned gem, they're crafting delicious drinks, with sustainability shining through in every aspect of their operation. From invigorating cold-pressed juices to creamy, nutrient-packed smoothies, everything is made with locally-sourced produce.





With their rapid growth, 1:11 Juice Bar is constantly innovating to reduce their environmental impact. Every week, they divert hundreds of bottles from landfills by using returnable glass bottles, keeping tens of thousands out of landfills yearly.





They're also pioneering eco-friendly mobile dining with their revolutionary solar-powered food truck, the only one of its kind in the county. While it may still rely on gas for propulsion, every other function, from refrigeration to blending, is powered by the sun's energy.



click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Cobra Pittsburgh

Cobra offers a fresh, interactive take on Yakiniku, the Japanese art of grilling meat. Here, you get to grill mouthwatering meats on smokeless grills right at your table. It's not only interactive and fun but oh-so-delicious. The best part? All that sizzle comes with a side of sustainability. Thanks to Executive Chef Sorcha Murnane's dedication, Cobra Kitchen proudly sources local ingredients, minimizing its carbon footprint. From mushrooms to produce, they prioritize partnerships with nearby suppliers like Beyond Bounty and COLDCO Farm. Their commitment to zero waste extends beyond the kitchen, with every protein butchered in-house, ensuring as little as possible goes to waste.





Miranda Miso, co-owner at Cobra, says, “When manicuring beef for Yakiniku, all fat trim is pulled off for utilization as grill “seasoning”. Each dinner guest receives a cube of wagyu or prime beef fat to oil up the grills, preventing their Yakiniku from sticking. All Wagyu and Prime ends of primal cuts go into their Cobra Burger.” Even their caviar game is on point, sourced from Tsar Nicoulai Caviar, an Eco-certified sustainable American caviar producer.



