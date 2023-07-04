Praise for Pigeon Bagels, Two Frays flair for Crocs, and more Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge
Millie's Coffee 'n' Creamery x Honeycomb Credit
207 Oakland Ave., Oakland. millieshomemade.com/location/oakland
Honeycomb Credit, a Pittsburgh-based fundraising platform, will celebrate its five-year anniversary with free ice cream from Millie's Homemade. On Wed., July 5 at 5 pm, Honeycomb will hand out free scoops to the first 100 customers in line at the Millie's Coffee 'n' Creamery location in Oakland. Those customers will receive a taste of the special Honeycomb flavor created by Millie's, described in a press release as having a "honey base with honeycomb candy bits in it."
Galley Bakery Square
145 Bakery Square Blvd., Larimer. galleybakerysquare.org
After years of incubating local restaurant concepts, Galley Bakery Square will soon come under new ownership. As reported by NEXTPittsburgh
, the Shaka Restaurant Group will, over the next two months, take control of the space and rename it City Kitchen at Bakery Square. The article states that soon-to-be former owners, Galley Group, will continue to operate Federal Galley on the North Side, and overhaul The Korner Pub in Mt. Lebanon.
Trace Brewing
4312 Main St., Bloomfield. tracebloomfield.com
Exciting things are happening for Trace Brewing. After only a few successful years in operation, the Bloomfield-based brewery announced that it will expand with a planned satellite taproom called Trace Echo at 23 Miltenberger St. in Uptown. According to the Trace website, the business will work to preserve "as much of the original charm" of the more than 100-year-old space as possible to "build a retro, yet modern neighborhood bar." Trace Echo is slated for a fall opening.
Two Frays Brewery
5113 Penn Ave., Garfield. twofraysbrewery.com
Looking to add a few more Jibbitz to your Crocs? Two Frays released some of their own versions of the shoe charms
, now on sale in its Garfield taproom. Show love for a local business while adding some flair to your comfortable slides.
Pigeon Bagels
Pigeon Bagels
5613 Hobart St., Squirrel Hill. pigeonbagels.com
Eat your heart out, New York City — Pittsburgh is coming for your bagel supremacy. The Squirrel Hill-based bakery business Pigeon Bagels was recently cited by Bon Appétit magazine
as having some of "The Very Best Bagels in the US (Yes, Outside New York)." Contributor Mike Scalise praised Pigeon for producing bagels with "a soft crumb that breathes out steam when sliced, and a nice crunch on the crust," as well as its "rich and smoky" lox and whitefish, and kosher and vegan offerings.
Page's Dairy Mart
4112 E. Carson St., South Side. pagedairymart.net
Page's expanded its already extensive lineup of ice cream offerings with a new set of dipped cones. Customers can now get soft serve covered in chocolate, cherry, or all-new birthday cake-flavored coatings.