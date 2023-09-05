Cam Heyward hits back at hunger, Aslin adds new eats, and more Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge
Photo: Emily J. Davis
Kura Revolving Sushi Bar
415 Cinema Drive, South Side. kurasushi.com
A forthcoming concept in the SouthSide Works will soon have local sushi fans talking. A new Kura Revolving Sushi Bar location will open in late summer
at 415 Cinema Drive. Described in a press release as the "ultimate eater-tainment dining experience," Kura promises to serve "authentic Japanese cuisine" — touted as being made with high-quality ingredients free of artificial sweeteners, seasonings, preservatives, and colorings —
through an "engaging conveyor belt system." Customers can also expect fun perks like prizes, drink delivery robots, and more. Stay tuned for more updates.
Burgatory x The Heyward House
Multiple locations. burgatorybar.com
Satisfy your burger craving while helping kids struggling with food insecurity. Burgatory partnered with Steelers player Cameron Heyward to create a spicy custom burger made with Buffalo cheddar, hot honey drizzle, pickled jalapeños, and peppered bacon. All throughout September, the local burger chain will donate $2 from every Cam Heyward Burger sold to The Heyward House
’s Burger Blitz to Sack Childhood Hunger initiative. The Heyward House website states that the initiative seeks to "provide backpacks full of nutritious food for students to take home over the weekend during the school year."
click to enlarge
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Cam Heyward
Aslin Beer Company
1801 Smallman St., Strip District. aslinbeer.com/pittsburgh
The Pittsburgh Aslin location announced an expansion of both its food and drink menus. The taproom officially re-opened its Izzi kitchen from which customers can order pizzas (complete with a vegan cheese option) and shareables like wings, fried cheese curds, and fry-chos (nachos, but with fries). Those looking for more than beer will also find new wines from Blüm, a natural winery based in Virginia.
Page's Dairy Mart
4112 E. Carson St., South Side. pagesdairymart.net
As summer winds down, Page's has something for ice cream lovers to look forward to in the upcoming season. The South Side institution announced its fall menu, which is full of flavors like apple, maple, pumpkin, and more. For a limited time, you can try the Apple Butter Pie soft serve, the Pumpkin Cheesecake Arctic Swirl, the Maple Delight Sundae, and other fun treats, as well as take-home pies.
Wandering Spirits
9901 Mountain View Drive, West Mifflin. wanderingspiritspa.com
Shoppers at the Giant Eagle in West Mifflin's Century III Plaza can now find locally produced liquor at Wandering Spirits. Touted in a press release as the "first privately-owned spirits store within a grocery store in the state of Pennsylvania," the location will offer whiskey, vodka, gin, and rum crafted at the Pittsburgh-based Lawrenceville Distilling, Lucky Sign Spirits in Gibsonia, Altered State Distillery in Erie, and others.