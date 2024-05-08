‌Pittsburgh’s top events: May 9-15

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Spirit Partiboi69 at Spirit

Thu., May 9



ART • POINT BREEZE

Two Open Mouths: A Solo Exhibition by Karen Lue. 12-6 p.m. Continues through June 1. Bottom Feeder Books. 415 Gettysburg St., Point Breeze. Free. bottomfeederbooks.com

ART • SOUTH SIDE

click to enlarge Photo: Chris Uhren “Culture Collage Set” by Imani Batts, part of Getting the Spirit Out at Brew House Arts

Brew House Arts describes Getting the Spirit Out, its latest group show, as featuring art that “feel distinctly alive — channeling spirits and visualizing the unseen energy around us.” Attend the opening reception and be among the first to see new works by 2024 Distillery Artist Residency members Imani Batts, Armanis Fuentes, Finn Dugan, Joshua Challen Ice, Evangeline Mensah-Agyekum, Sophie Thompson, and Caroline Yoo. 6-8:30 p.m. Continues through June 22. 711 S. 21st St., South Side. Free. brewhousearts.org

COMEDY • MUNHALL

click to enlarge Photo: Oluwaseye Olusa/HBO Marc Maron: All In Tour at Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

Marc Maron: All In Tour. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. 510 E 10th Ave., Munhall. $49.50-69.50. librarymusichall.com

Fri., May 10

FILM • DOWNTOWN

Free Time. 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Continues through Thu., May 16. Harris Theater. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $9-11. trustarts.org

MUSIC • ALLENTOWN

click to enlarge Photo: Gage Vota Feralcat and the Wild at Bottlerocket Social Hall

Say goodbye to a local music act when Feralcat and the Wild presents its farewell show at Bottlerocket Social Hall. The six-piece prog rock/jazz fusion band led by saxophonist f3ralcat will bid adieu with a final hurrah that showcases their bold style. The evening also includes a performance by Zinnia's Garden and solo work by f3ralcat. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $10 in advance, $15 at the door. bottlerocketpgh.com

DANCE • DOWNTOWN

MOMIX presents Alice. 8 p.m. Continues through Sat., May 11. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $20-85. trustarts.org

MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE

Longturn presents Partiboi69 with cvigoe, Paul Fleetwood, C. Scott, and Pittsburgh Track Authority. 8 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $16.99-27.50. spiritpgh.com

MUSIC • BLOOMFIELD

Rated Eye Record Release Party with Dark Money, Love Ethic, and Aconitum. 9 p.m. Doors at 8 p.m. Brillobox. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. brilloboxpgh.com

Sat., May 11

YARD SALE • TROY HILL

Troy Hill Annual Yard Sale. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Troy Hill Citizen’s Park. Claim St. and Hatteras St., Troy Hill. Free. troyhillpittsburgh.com

LIT • HIGHLAND PARK

Flip through a day of author talks, panel discussions, poetry readings, book signings, workshops, and more during the latest Greater Pittsburgh Festival of Books. Taking place at the Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, the event invites guests to meet over 70 writers working in a broad array of genres, shop from exhibitors selling book-themed goods, and take advantage of programming geared toward kids and teens. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 616 North Highland Ave., Highland Park. Free. Registration required for some events. pittsburghbookfestival.org

MARKET • REGENT SQUARE

Mother’s Day Artist Market. 12-4 p.m. 3 Rivers Outdoor Co. 1130 S. Braddock Ave., Regent Square. Free. 3riversoutdoor.com

FILM • LAWRENCEVILLE

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Focus Features Lebowski Fest with The Big Lebowski at Row House Cinema

Lebowski Fest with The Big Lebowski. 7 p.m. Row House Cinema. 4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $12.50. rowhousecinemas.com

DRAG • MILLVALE

Pokémon: The Drag Show with Snoozy Q, JoeMyGosh, Ms. Tess Tickles, Catty Wampus, and Land Shark. 9 p.m. Doors at 8 p.m. Harold’s Haunt. 142 Grant Ave., Millvale. $10. haroldshaunt.wixsite.com

Sun., May 12

OUTDOORS • MURRYSVILLE

Pride Outside Hike with Venture Outdoors. 10-11:30 a.m. Duff Park. 4500 School Rd. S., Murrysville. $5-10 or Pay What You Can. Registration required. ventureoutdoors.org

MARKET • SOUTH SIDE

Neighborhood Flea Mother's Day Edition. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. SouthSide Works. 424 S. 27th St., South Side. Free. neighborhoodflea.com

ART • BELLEVUE

Measure Twice, Cut Once: Furniture Art by Mark Collins. 1-4 p.m. Continues through June 30. John A. Hermann, Jr. Memorial Art Museum. 318 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue. Free. johnhermannmuseum.org

MUSIC • STRIP DISTRICT

Women Who Rock presents The Seven Wonders: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. City Winery. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $27-42. citywinery.com

MUSIC • MCKEES ROCKS

Thievery Corporation. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Roxian Theatre. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. $59-150. roxiantheatre.com

Mon., May 13

ADULT • WARRENDALE

Handsome Heroes Male Revue. 7 p.m. Doors at 5 p.m. Jergel's Rhythm Grille. 103 Slade Ln., Warrendale. $20. 21 and over. jergels.com

MUSIC • GARFIELD

SPY with Jivebomb, Destiny Bond, Princess, and Big Baby. 7 p.m. The Mr. Roboto Project. 5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. $17 in advance, $20 at the door. therobotoproject.com

Tue., May 14

MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE

Skating Polly with Lord Friday The 13th and Tempered. 6:30 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Smiling Moose. 1306 E. Carson St., South Side. $15-18. facebook.com/thesmilingmoose

LIT • LAWRENCEVILLE

Hemingway's Summer Poetry Series with Jan Beatty, Ben Gwin, Amy Lee Heinlen, Hallie Pritts, and Fred Shaw. 7 p.m. Hop Farm Brewing Co. 5601 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. hemingwayspoetryseries.blogspot.com

Wed., May 15

TALK • SEWICKLEY

Scouting Vintage Finds with Toddy Tondera. 7 p.m. Sewickley Public Library. 500 Thorn St., Sewickley. Free. Registration required. sewickley.librarycalendar.com