‌Pittsburgh’s top events: May 9-15

Thu., May 9
ART • POINT BREEZE
Two Open Mouths: A Solo Exhibition by Karen Lue. 12-6 p.m. Continues through June 1. Bottom Feeder Books. 415 Gettysburg St., Point Breeze. Free. bottomfeederbooks.com
ART • SOUTH SIDE
Brew House Arts describes Getting the Spirit Out, its latest group show, as featuring art that “feel distinctly alive — channeling spirits and visualizing the unseen energy around us.” Attend the opening reception and be among the first to see new works by 2024 Distillery Artist Residency members Imani Batts, Armanis Fuentes, Finn Dugan, Joshua Challen Ice, Evangeline Mensah-Agyekum, Sophie Thompson, and Caroline Yoo. 6-8:30 p.m. Continues through June 22. 711 S. 21st St., South Side. Free. brewhousearts.org
COMEDY • MUNHALL
Marc Maron: All In Tour. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. 510 E 10th Ave., Munhall. $49.50-69.50. librarymusichall.com
Fri., May 10
FILM • DOWNTOWN
Free Time. 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Continues through Thu., May 16. Harris Theater. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $9-11. trustarts.org
MUSIC • ALLENTOWN
Say goodbye to a local music act when Feralcat and the Wild presents its farewell show at Bottlerocket Social Hall. The six-piece prog rock/jazz fusion band led by saxophonist f3ralcat will bid adieu with a final hurrah that showcases their bold style. The evening also includes a performance by Zinnia's Garden and solo work by f3ralcat. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $10 in advance, $15 at the door. bottlerocketpgh.com
DANCE • DOWNTOWN
MOMIX presents Alice. 8 p.m. Continues through Sat., May 11. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $20-85. trustarts.org
MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE
Longturn presents Partiboi69 with cvigoe, Paul Fleetwood, C. Scott, and Pittsburgh Track Authority. 8 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $16.99-27.50. spiritpgh.com
MUSIC • BLOOMFIELD
Rated Eye Record Release Party with Dark Money, Love Ethic, and Aconitum. 9 p.m. Doors at 8 p.m. Brillobox. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. brilloboxpgh.com
Sat., May 11
YARD SALE • TROY HILL
Troy Hill Annual Yard Sale. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Troy Hill Citizen’s Park. Claim St. and Hatteras St., Troy Hill. Free. troyhillpittsburgh.com
LIT • HIGHLAND PARK
Flip through a day of author talks, panel discussions, poetry readings, book signings, workshops, and more during the latest Greater Pittsburgh Festival of Books. Taking place at the Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, the event invites guests to meet over 70 writers working in a broad array of genres, shop from exhibitors selling book-themed goods, and take advantage of programming geared toward kids and teens. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 616 North Highland Ave., Highland Park. Free. Registration required for some events. pittsburghbookfestival.org
MARKET • REGENT SQUARE
Mother’s Day Artist Market. 12-4 p.m. 3 Rivers Outdoor Co. 1130 S. Braddock Ave., Regent Square. Free. 3riversoutdoor.com
FILM • LAWRENCEVILLE
Lebowski Fest with The Big Lebowski. 7 p.m. Row House Cinema. 4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $12.50. rowhousecinemas.com
DRAG • MILLVALE
Pokémon: The Drag Show with Snoozy Q, JoeMyGosh, Ms. Tess Tickles, Catty Wampus, and Land Shark. 9 p.m. Doors at 8 p.m. Harold’s Haunt. 142 Grant Ave., Millvale. $10. haroldshaunt.wixsite.com
Sun., May 12
OUTDOORS • MURRYSVILLE
Pride Outside Hike with Venture Outdoors. 10-11:30 a.m. Duff Park. 4500 School Rd. S., Murrysville. $5-10 or Pay What You Can. Registration required. ventureoutdoors.org
MARKET • SOUTH SIDE
Neighborhood Flea Mother's Day Edition. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. SouthSide Works. 424 S. 27th St., South Side. Free. neighborhoodflea.com
ART • BELLEVUE
Measure Twice, Cut Once: Furniture Art by Mark Collins. 1-4 p.m. Continues through June 30. John A. Hermann, Jr. Memorial Art Museum. 318 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue. Free. johnhermannmuseum.org
MUSIC • STRIP DISTRICT
Women Who Rock presents The Seven Wonders: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. City Winery. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $27-42. citywinery.com
MUSIC • MCKEES ROCKS
Thievery Corporation. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Roxian Theatre. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. $59-150. roxiantheatre.com
Mon., May 13
ADULT • WARRENDALE
Handsome Heroes Male Revue. 7 p.m. Doors at 5 p.m. Jergel's Rhythm Grille. 103 Slade Ln., Warrendale. $20. 21 and over. jergels.com
MUSIC • GARFIELD
SPY with Jivebomb, Destiny Bond, Princess, and Big Baby. 7 p.m. The Mr. Roboto Project. 5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. $17 in advance, $20 at the door. therobotoproject.com
Tue., May 14
MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE
Skating Polly with Lord Friday The 13th and Tempered. 6:30 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Smiling Moose. 1306 E. Carson St., South Side. $15-18. facebook.com/thesmilingmoose
LIT • LAWRENCEVILLE
Hemingway's Summer Poetry Series with Jan Beatty, Ben Gwin, Amy Lee Heinlen, Hallie Pritts, and Fred Shaw. 7 p.m. Hop Farm Brewing Co. 5601 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. hemingwayspoetryseries.blogspot.com
Wed., May 15
TALK • SEWICKLEY
Scouting Vintage Finds with Toddy Tondera. 7 p.m. Sewickley Public Library. 500 Thorn St., Sewickley. Free. Registration required. sewickley.librarycalendar.com