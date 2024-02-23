Passion and community are the main ingredients for these Black-owned catering companies

There are a few people in my orbit who also enjoy and understand the intricacies of creating a colorful and balanced charcuterie board. I was working on a project at the time and invited her to eat lunch with me down in the Strip. But her mission was bigger than food — it was about healing as a community.
Though that project never came to fruition, I still felt inspired by her and hoped to run into her again, which I did within a week or two at a local brewery. And now I get to have this wonderful human back in my life, if only through an exchange of emails.
Indeed in making the acquaintance of all the caterers featured here, I came to understand that their missions and their passions run deeper than just food.
Blanket & Board
Tierra Thomas began her career as a social worker but found herself compelled by the isolation of the pandemic and the tragic, racially charged events that occurred during that time — particularly the murder of George Floyd — to create a new space for health and healing. That was the fuel behind Blanket & Board’s launch four years ago.
blanketandboard.com
“Throughout my life and career, I've observed time and again how shared meals can serve as the perfect setting for breaking down barriers and encouraging open, heartfelt dialogues,” Thomas says.
The meals Thomas creates for her clients, and the experiences not only with food but with Thomas’s rentable double-decker bus are nothing short of inspiring.
Constantly looking for better ways to serve their clients, Blanket & Board will launch a new membership model and will announce the details of this new service on their Instagram page next month. Thomas and her team are also planning several pop-up events around Pittsburgh in the coming months.
In the long term, Thomas hopes to start an entrepreneurial mentorship program for middle school-aged girls and a nutrition education program for elementary-aged children.
House of Soul Catering
Kamahlai “Kay” Stewart thought it was a joke when celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey’s team invited her to appear on the second season of Next Level Chef. But when she realized that it was very much real, Stewart jumped at the opportunity. And while she was thrilled to be chosen to fly to London to compete on the show, the timing wasn’t quite right. She stayed and slayed, but not for long. Stewart had just had a baby and also had a young son at home.
203 Whitaker St., Munhall. houseofsoulcateringllc.com
“I learned from the experience,” says Stewart, stating that she would have liked to be in a position to give it her all.
However, her family and her business were already expanding, and she soon opened Top Tier Venues in Swissvale, a customizable events space, as a complement to House of Soul.
One day, Stewart hopes to franchise House of Soul, open a five-star restaurant, and become a household name.
3 Yellow Roses
“Starting a business from scratch is tough. Starting a business from scratch in my 50s has been downright scary,” laments Robin Dolphin, the talented chef whose nutritious and colorful meals have been popping up at venues such as Trace Brewing. These collaborations, along with her entrepreneurial roots and her love of food, keep her going through tough seasons.
236 East Jefferson St., North Side. 3yellowrosespersonalchefandcat.com
Dolphin began working as a personal chef part-time before 2020, but the pandemic pushed her into focusing on 3 Yellow Roses full-time. Her personal chef offerings, reflected by her many years working with customers' strict dietary restrictions, have always focused on her clients’ nutritional needs, many of whom have health conditions. And she switches gears to cater large events, creating new and exciting dishes.
Dolphin’s culinary creations are truly unique, from freshly baked bread and flavored butter boards to perfectly cooked seafood, to bright island-inspired flavors, and more.
The Savor the Flavor Experience
Kenneth Slather greets new clients and old friends with a warm smile as he gets ready to cook something wonderful. Slather grew up in the Hill District and knew he wanted to become a chef while watching his great-great-grandmother create delicious meals for the whole family.
facebook.com/people/The-Savor-the-Flavor-experience
Slather considers himself an “artist” rather than a chef, blending flavors and colors inspired by soul food and Jamaican cuisine. Even as a U.S. Navy cook in the early '90s, he felt compelled to expand and grow his art. When he left the Navy, Petra International Ministries offered to help him launch his culinary vision. He started selling his creations on Smallman St. in the Strip District before finding a brick-and-mortar location in Homewood.
Slather works with his clients offering a “no ceiling” menu. “Breakfast can be all day every day, or one person can enjoy eggs and the other steak and lobster.” The Savor the Flavor Experience and Salem’s Market in the Hill District, returning to his roots.
Darnella Darling Delights
The first time I met Darnella Murray, she was delivering boxes of colorful cupcakes, pound cakes, and individually sliced cheesecakes to a restaurant in the Strip. It wasn’t her “delights” that caught my attention as much as her smile, which beamed with joy even under a mask.
darnelladarlingdelightsllc.com
Murray, a single mom, described her launch into mom-trepreneurship as “inspiration from God,” and has since grown her business and her portfolio of unique desserts. Murray’s celebrated cupcakes even landed her a spot on The Cooking Channel’s Carnival Eats last summer, just after acquiring her food truck, the pinnacle of her growth thus far.
Delivering a smooth performance on Carnival Eats, Murray baked cupcakes on camera with candied bacon and potato chips folded into the batter and topped with buttercream, sprinkles, extra bacon and chips, and a chunk of peach cobbler cheesecake. Darnella Darling Delights offers an array of delicious treats, yet the cupcakes are her signature, often topped with cereal, hand-made animal shapes, whole cookies, edible glitter, cake pops, or gummy worms. Her catering clientele — including Magee Women’s Hospital, several local drag shows, and Barrel and Flow — are obsessed with her style.