A black-tie farmers market, an Asian food expo, and more Pittsburgh food news

The Heinz History Center will, on Sun., May 26 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., explore Asian American culinary traditions and contributions to Pittsburgh’s food scene during a big event. Presented in partnership with the Japan-America Society of Pennsylvania and the Asia Chamber of America-Pittsburgh, Taste of Asia includes food samples from local Asian restaurants, as well as opportunities to discover the history of Asian American cuisine in Pittsburgh, learn new techniques and flavor combinations, and engage with local chefs from over a dozen local restaurants. Vendors will also have takeaway food to purchase.Taste of Asia is included with museum admission and will be free for History Center members.Join Hyeholde on June 13 at 5:30 p.m. for a Black Tie Farmers Market offering an array of products from local farmers, artisanal goods, a pop-up gallery showcasing works from local artists, an assortment of jams and jellies, flowers, and a special pop-up performance from a member of the Pittsburgh Opera.Guests wishing to enhance their experience can reserve a seat at a five-course Spring Dinner with wine pairing at 7 p.m. on the Hyeholde patio. Each guest can enter to win a pair of tickets to the Pittsburgh Opera’s opening night of Tosca in October 2024. Festive attire is encouraged.Chef Robin Dolphin, owner of 3 Yellow Roses , is in the running for Chef Carla Hall’s Next Favorite Chef . Host and celebrity chef Carla Hall, best known for her appearances onand, uses her platform to shine a light on diversity in cooking and to empower home cooks through her experience as a former caterer and culinary instructor. Since its induction, the Favorite Chef competition has raised nearly five million dollars for the James Beard Foundation.Voting continues through May 30, and the winner will be on the cover ofThe first-ever Bidwell Block Party kicks off on Thu., May 23 with food, music, cooking demos, local art, and more. This all-ages event features fun food options prepared by Bidwell Training Center Culinary Arts students, including hearth-baked pizzas in Ooni Ovens, smash burgers, gourmet mountain funnel cakes made in BREEO Smokeless Fire Pits, craft beer from Abjuration Brewing, and more.In addition, BTC art instructors will offer free hands-on demonstrations of various art techniques including screenprinting, ceramic wheel throwing, and raku firing. Attendees can also dance the night away with summer jams from DJ Kay.Parking and admission to the event are free. Food and drink tickets will be available for $5. All proceeds benefit BTC’s tuition-free Culinary Arts training program, which provides life-changing career opportunities. The event rain date is Thu., May 30.Two Frays Brewery dropped a new You Do You non-alcoholic mango guava beer just in time for sober and sober-curious Pride revelers. The non-alcoholic wheat beer is described as light, semi-sweet, just a touch bready, and refreshing, and was pasteurized for a cleaner, safer, longer shelf-life. Try it on June 9 when Two Frays hosts its all-day Dry Pride celebration.Pisco & Lime, touted as the first and only Peruvian fusion experience in Pittsburgh, has finally unveiled its full menu at City Kitchen in Bakery Square. The new concept offers traditional dishes mixed and modern favorites, including crispy pork belly, sweet potato fries, chicken empanadas, Peruvian ceviche, hearty Lomo Saltado, and zesty salsa criolla.Grist House celebrates its 10th anniversary from Fri., May 24-Sun., May 26 with a special DJ night on Friday followed by live music on Saturday and a special acoustic set on Sunday. Partygoers will also find local food trucks, special merch, beers and stouts, and more.