A pack of pickle specials, a Christmas feast in July, and more Pittsburgh food news

Yinzer Dogs x Animal Friends
The Yinzer Dogs food truck celebrates National Hot Dog Day on Wed., July 17 with free hot dogs and some friendly canines. A Seize the Dog event will take place from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at Mellon Square on Sixth Ave. Pittsburghers can get BOGO hot dogs while meeting “four of Pittsburgh’s hottest dogs,” available for adoption from nonprofit animal resource center Animal Friends.
Mellon Square, Downtown. yinzerdogs.com
Picklesburgh specialsPicklesburgh returns for its ninth year and with the festival — taking place Thu., July 18-Sun., July 21 along the Boulevard of the Allies — comes new pickle-themed food and drinks.
Pickle beer is here. In collaboration with Pittsburgh Pickle Company, Pittsburgh Brewing Company will debut I.C. Pickle, a pickle-flavored edition of I.C. Light beer. According to a press release, the new lager balances “the crisp taste of cucumber” with fresh dill. I.C. Pickle will be available on tap exclusively at Picklesburgh.
Turner’s brings back its Pickled Iced Tea. The Official Iced Tea of the festival puts a “pickled twist” on the “summertime classic” and will be available along with Turner’s premium iced teas and lemonades.
Jenny Lee, the McKees Rocks bakery known for its swirl bread, will launch a grilled cheese and gherkin sandwich. The new sandwich combines two buttered slices of Jenny Lee’s garlic and herb savory bread with Swiss cheese and pickles from Erie-based Flippin’ Pickles.
Mancini’s Bakery introduces a new PGH Roll 2.0 made with Silver Star cheesy bratwurst and pickled cabbage fresh-baked into an Iron City Beer roll. Last year’s PGH Roll, which includes Heinz pickle chips and Islay’s chipped ham, also returns.
Outside the festival, Eat’n Park “pickles” its famous Smiley Cookie by adding a limited-time flavored green icing. A press release notes that this marks the first time Smiley Cookies are available with a flavored icing. The new pickle-flavored Smiley Cookies are only available for purchase online at SmileyCookie.com.
Old Thunder Brewing Company
We’re hearing a lot about dill this week, but Old Thunder Brewing is all about pils. The Blawnox brewery hosts its third annual Pilsburgh event on Sat., July 20 from 12-10 p.m., featuring “fantastic PA-brewed Pilsners” from brewers near and far. The lineup includes beer from Philly-based Brewery ARS, Berwick Brewing, Pittsburgh’s Dancing Gnome, Homestead’s Golden Age Beer, and more. The Taqueria El Pastorcito food truck will also be on-site at the pils-fest.
340 Freeport Rd., Blawnox. oldthunderbrewing.com
Kimpton Hotel Monaco Pittsburgh
Picnic on a Downtown rooftop this summer with a new event series. The Kimpton Hotel Monaco Pittsburgh will host four Sip and Soiree sunset picnics on Sundays through September. Taking place on the hotel's ninth-story rooftop, the first picnic will be on Sun., July 21 from 6-9 p.m., with guests invited to enjoy a personal charcuterie board paired with wine selections (vegetarian and nonalcoholic options are available). According to a press release, picnickers will also receive tasting cards as they “sip and savor” and experience “spectacular summer sunsets” with “the city of Pittsburgh as their backdrop.” Sip and Soiree tickets cost $75 per person and are available for purchase in groups of two, four, or six through Eventbrite.
620 William Penn Pl., Downtown. monaco-pittsburgh.com
DiAnoia’s Eatery
DiAnoia’s celebrates Christmas in July with a Feast of the Seven Fishes special. From Tue., July 23 through Sun., July 28, in addition to its regular menu, the Italian restaurant will offer a $74 prix fixe menu with dishes from the seven-course seafood meal traditionally served on Christmas Eve. The menu includes capellini alla vongole (pasta with clams), tuna tartare, a summer tomato tonnato salad, and branzino, and can be shared family-style. Reservations are recommended and can be booked online.
2549 Penn Ave., Strip District. dianoiaseatery.com
The BERG
Downtown Pittsburgh welcomed The BERG, a new pizza and chicken concept. Opened on July 15 by the food service company Magic Eats — whose parent company operates the PPG Place ice rink — and a former Chicken Guy! franchisee, the new eatery is described in a press release as a “fresh, fast casual dining experience.” A "cheeky menu ... proudly punctuates local flavors and Pittsburgh traditions" with flatbread pizzas served on Johnstown-based Punky’s Famous Flatbreads, along with chicken tenders, wraps, salads, frozen desserts, and more. The restaurant's interior also includes "word art and positive quotes" around mental health issues and gives customers the option to donate to the Pittsburgh chapter of the National Alliance for Mental Illness. Check The Berg website for its menu, hours, and online ordering.
Four PPG Pl., Downtown. thebergpizza.com
The Open Road
The Open Road, a bottle shop specializing in zero-proof spirits and non-alcoholic beer, announced its move from Allentown to Garfield. The shop posted the news on Instagram along with a picture of keys to a building at Penn Ave. and N. Aiken Ave.
600 E. Warrington Ave., Allentown. openroadbarpgh.com
Pittsburgh International Airport
Soon weary airport travelers coming through PIT will gain 15 new dining and retail options, including a Shake Shack. Pittsburgh International Airport announced that the opening of its new terminal, slated for next year, will include new concessions ranging from “healthy quick service dining” to “on-trend sit-down restaurants/bars, some with fantastic airfield views.”
1000 Airport Blvd., Moon Township. flypittsburgh.com/dining
Aside from a second Shake Shack (following the first Pittsburgh location that opened in the Strip District Terminal in May), the new eateries come from both local and national brands, including Wexford-based coffee and tea house Café Conmigo, Stack + Press Delicatessen, Bad Egg breakfast bar, Mexican restaurant Mi Casa Cantina, Camden Food Market, and Jimmy John’s. The airport noted that the expansion marks “one of the largest additions of new businesses to the airport in over a decade."