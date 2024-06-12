Pittsburgh’s top events: June 13-19

Thu., June 13
LIT • NORTH SIDE
Line & Verse: Cave Canem Presents Peter J. Harris, Duriel E. Harris, and Janice Harrington. 7:30-9 p.m. Alphabet City at City of Asylum. 40 W. North Ave., North Side. Free. Registration required. Livestream available. cityofasylum.org
PARTY • NORTH SHORE
Museum of Illusions AfterDARK. 6-8 p.m. 267 North Shore Dr., North Shore. $39.95. Timed ticketing. 21 and over. moipittsburgh.com
THEATER • OAKLAND
Kinetic Theatre presents David Mamet’s A Life in the Theatre. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., June 30. Richard E. Rauh Studio Theatre-University of Pittsburgh. 4200 Fifth Ave., Oakland. $28.87-60.92. kinetictheatre.org
PODCAST • STRIP DISTRICT
Serial Killers with Dr. Scott Bonn. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. City Winery. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $40-50. citywinery.com
Fri., June 14
MUSIC • POINT BREEZE
Summer Fridays at the Frick: Make Music Pittsburgh with Vocal Confluence. 6:30 p.m. The Frick Pittsburgh. 7227 Reynolds St., Point Breeze. $5 suggested donation. thefrickpittsburgh.org
COMEDY • DOWNTOWN
Arcade Comedy Theater pays tribute to Pride Month with Fondue By Your Two. The event, hosted by a comedy duo named after a Glee reference, showcases local LGBTQ improv, music, and more, with performances by Renaissance City Choir, drag queen Jose Queervo, and various improvisers. Enjoy a few laughs while supporting LGBTQ talent. 8 p.m. 943 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $5-15. arcadecomedytheater.com
MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE
Danielle Ponder with Bri Dominique. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Thunderbird Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $20. thunderbirdmusichall.com
PARTY • LAWRENCEVILLE
Jellyfish with Musclecars, Paurro, Don Esquivel, Pescadillo, and Land Shark. 8 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $15-25. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
PARTY • BLOOMFIELD
That’s Mother: Chappell Roan with DJ Rodeo Starr and Boo Barrymore. 10 p.m. Brillobox
4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. 21 and over. instagram.com/brilloboxpgh
Sat., June 15
PARTY • OAKLAND
A popular outdoor event series returns to Carnegie Museum of Art with more live performances, dance parties, art activities, and more. Inside Out kicks off with The Ripple Effect, described as extending “dance and sound from inside the museum to the Sculpture Court with a performance embodying patience and power.” Presented by PearlArts Movement & Sound, The Ripple Effect features Jasmine Hearn, slowdanger, and Chitra Subramanian. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Continues through Aug. 23. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. carnegieart.org
TOUR • STATION SQUARE
DOORS OPEN Pittsburgh presents Histories and Mysteries of the Allegheny River. 1-3 p.m. Gateway Clipper Fleet Docks. 350 West Station Square Dr., Station Square. $15-40. doorsopenpgh.org
ART • GARFIELD
Beyond the Brush: Heather Heitzenrater, Lewis Pell, Christopher Boring, and Vania Evangelique. 2-5 p.m. Continues through Sun., June 30. Irma Freeman Center for Imagination. 5006 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. irmafreeman.org
FILM • OAKLAND
It’s Not A Burden: The Humor and Heartache of Raising Elderly Parents Community Screening and Resource Fair. 2 p.m. McConomy Auditorium-Carnegie Mellon University. 5000 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. Registration required. itsnotaburden.com
FILM • LAWRENCEVILLE
Lawrenceville welcomed its first movie theater in several decades when, in 2014, Row House Cinema opened on Butler St. The venue celebrates its 10th anniversary with a free block party and two movies. The party includes food and drink, a DVD/VHS swap, flash tattoos, and a screening of The Princess Diaries. At 6 p.m., ticket holders can head inside for a special screening of The Princess Bride, along with live music, birthday cake, and a toast. 3 p.m. 4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Pay-what-you-can for Princess Diaries, $30 for Princess Bride. rowhousecinemas.com
MUSIC • UPTOWN
Lionel Richie and Earth Wind and Fire: Sing a Song All Night Long Tour. 7:30 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $23. ppgpaintsarena.com
MUSIC • ALLENTOWN
Horsegirl with Cindy. 8 p.m Doors at 7 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $18 in advance, $22 at the door. bottlerocketpgh.com
Sun., June 16
FILM • DOWNTOWN
Pittsburgh Sound + Image presents Come Back Baby. 7:30 p.m. Harris Theater
809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $9-11. trustarts.org
Mon., June 17
MUSIC • OAKLAND
Little Feat with Los Lobos. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Carnegie Music Hall of Oakland. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $69.75-129.75. druskyentertainment.com
Tue., June 18
MUSIC • DOWNTOWN
JazzLive presents Anqwenique. 5 p.m. Agnes Katz Plaza. 667 Penn Ave., Downtown. Free. trustarts.org
CABARET • BLOOMFIELD
Steel City Cabaret Pride Show. 7-9 p.m. Trace Brewing. 4312 Main St., Bloomfield. $10. instagram.com/cabaretpgh
Wed., June 19
MUSIC • DOWNTOWN
Lucinda Williams. 7:30 p.m. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $51.75-71.50. trustarts.org