Pittsburgh’s top events: June 13-19

Thu., June 13



LIT • NORTH SIDE

Line & Verse: Cave Canem Presents Peter J. Harris, Duriel E. Harris, and Janice Harrington. 7:30-9 p.m. Alphabet City at City of Asylum. 40 W. North Ave., North Side. Free. Registration required. Livestream available. cityofasylum.org

PARTY • NORTH SHORE

Museum of Illusions AfterDARK. 6-8 p.m. 267 North Shore Dr., North Shore. $39.95. Timed ticketing. 21 and over. moipittsburgh.com

THEATER • OAKLAND

Kinetic Theatre presents David Mamet’s A Life in the Theatre. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., June 30. Richard E. Rauh Studio Theatre-University of Pittsburgh. 4200 Fifth Ave., Oakland. $28.87-60.92. kinetictheatre.org

PODCAST • STRIP DISTRICT

Serial Killers with Dr. Scott Bonn. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. City Winery. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $40-50. citywinery.com

Fri., June 14

MUSIC • POINT BREEZE

Summer Fridays at the Frick: Make Music Pittsburgh with Vocal Confluence. 6:30 p.m. The Frick Pittsburgh. 7227 Reynolds St., Point Breeze. $5 suggested donation. thefrickpittsburgh.org

COMEDY • DOWNTOWN

Arcade Comedy Theater pays tribute to Pride Month with Fondue By Your Two. The event, hosted by a comedy duo named after a Glee reference, showcases local LGBTQ improv, music, and more, with performances by Renaissance City Choir, drag queen Jose Queervo, and various improvisers. Enjoy a few laughs while supporting LGBTQ talent. 8 p.m. 943 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $5-15. arcadecomedytheater.com

MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE

Danielle Ponder with Bri Dominique. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Thunderbird Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $20. thunderbirdmusichall.com

PARTY • LAWRENCEVILLE

Jellyfish with Musclecars, Paurro, Don Esquivel, Pescadillo, and Land Shark. 8 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $15-25. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com

PARTY • BLOOMFIELD

That’s Mother: Chappell Roan with DJ Rodeo Starr and Boo Barrymore. 10 p.m. Brillobox

4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. 21 and over. instagram.com/brilloboxpgh

Sat., June 15

PARTY • OAKLAND

A popular outdoor event series returns to Carnegie Museum of Art with more live performances, dance parties, art activities, and more. Inside Out kicks off with The Ripple Effect, described as extending “dance and sound from inside the museum to the Sculpture Court with a performance embodying patience and power.” Presented by PearlArts Movement & Sound, The Ripple Effect features Jasmine Hearn, slowdanger, and Chitra Subramanian. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Continues through Aug. 23. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. carnegieart.org

TOUR • STATION SQUARE

DOORS OPEN Pittsburgh presents Histories and Mysteries of the Allegheny River. 1-3 p.m. Gateway Clipper Fleet Docks. 350 West Station Square Dr., Station Square. $15-40. doorsopenpgh.org

ART • GARFIELD

Beyond the Brush: Heather Heitzenrater, Lewis Pell, Christopher Boring, and Vania Evangelique. 2-5 p.m. Continues through Sun., June 30. Irma Freeman Center for Imagination. 5006 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. irmafreeman.org

FILM • OAKLAND

It’s Not A Burden: The Humor and Heartache of Raising Elderly Parents Community Screening and Resource Fair. 2 p.m. McConomy Auditorium-Carnegie Mellon University. 5000 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. Registration required. itsnotaburden.com

FILM • LAWRENCEVILLE

Lawrenceville welcomed its first movie theater in several decades when, in 2014, Row House Cinema opened on Butler St. The venue celebrates its 10th anniversary with a free block party and two movies. The party includes food and drink, a DVD/VHS swap, flash tattoos, and a screening of The Princess Diaries. At 6 p.m., ticket holders can head inside for a special screening of The Princess Bride, along with live music, birthday cake, and a toast. 3 p.m. 4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Pay-what-you-can for Princess Diaries, $30 for Princess Bride. rowhousecinemas.com

MUSIC • UPTOWN

Lionel Richie and Earth Wind and Fire: Sing a Song All Night Long Tour. 7:30 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $23. ppgpaintsarena.com

MUSIC • ALLENTOWN

Horsegirl with Cindy. 8 p.m Doors at 7 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $18 in advance, $22 at the door. bottlerocketpgh.com

Sun., June 16

FILM • DOWNTOWN

Pittsburgh Sound + Image presents Come Back Baby. 7:30 p.m. Harris Theater

809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $9-11. trustarts.org

Mon., June 17

MUSIC • OAKLAND

Little Feat with Los Lobos. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Carnegie Music Hall of Oakland. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $69.75-129.75. druskyentertainment.com

Tue., June 18

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

JazzLive presents Anqwenique. 5 p.m. Agnes Katz Plaza. 667 Penn Ave., Downtown. Free. trustarts.org

CABARET • BLOOMFIELD

Steel City Cabaret Pride Show. 7-9 p.m. Trace Brewing. 4312 Main St., Bloomfield. $10. instagram.com/cabaretpgh

Wed., June 19

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

Lucinda Williams. 7:30 p.m. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $51.75-71.50. trustarts.org