Chicken fingers for days, Iron City-inspired candles, and more Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

Vibrant Sunshine Juicery Cafe
103 Delafield Road, Aspinwall. pittsburghjuicecompany.com
Vibrant Sunshine Juicery Cafe, a new venture from the Pittsburgh Juice Company
, opened in Aspinwall at the former site of Patty’s Farm Market. Described in a press release as a "plant-forward cafe," the new concept will feature grab-and-go foods and drinks, including bowls made with raw vegan ingredients, and kombucha.
The Foodture
1014 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Search "The Foodture" on Facebook
A pop culture-inspired restaurant
has returned with a new name. The Foodture shut down
due to a legal challenge from the movie studio that made the famous 1980s blockbuster after which the restaurant was originally named. As reported by KDKA
and other outlets, the Uptown location reopened on Aug. 26 and will continue serving comfort food staples, including chicken wings, burgers, hot dogs, and fries.
Layne's Chicken Fingers
3621 Forbes Ave., Oakland. layneschickenfingers.com
The first of five new fried chicken restaurants in the Pittsburgh area opened in Oakland. A Layne’s Chicken Fingers location opened on Monday, and, on Sept. 1, will celebrate its grand opening. The new restaurant is touted as the first in Pennsylvania for the Texas chain, which serves chicken finger meals, Texas toast sandwiches, shakes, and more. Four other Pittsburgh-based Layne's are planned for the future.
Raising Cane's
Scotty’s Market
5087 Forbes Ave., Oakland. cmu.edu/dining
Salem’s Market and Grill hosted a soft opening for the new Scotty’s Market on the Carnegie Mellon University campus. A press release states that the market — operated by CMU and managed by Salem's — will provide students with affordable products and household items, as well as a hot foods section carrying Salem's "signature food items." The official grand opening of Scotty’s Market will take place during the second week of September.
The Pittsburgh area will soon welcome a new fast-food chain when Raising Cane's opens two upcoming locations. The Louisiana-based company, which specializes in fried chicken finger meals, will launch one restaurant at 3610 Fifth St. in Oakland and in North Versailles at 384 Lincoln Highway. Both restaurants are set to open in October.
PGH Candle x Iron City
839 Phineas St., North Side. pghcandle.com
Want to indulge in all the flavors of Iron City flavor without the risk of a hangover? PGH Candle partnered with the brewery on a series of beer-inspired candles set to release for the fall season. An Instagram post depicts a couple of scents customers can anticipate, including one based on a pumpkin ale and another inspired by IC'd Tea
, the company's recent hit summer release.
Fans of Brothmonger can now buy the artisan soup maker's
creations at a new North Side eatery. Brothmonger announced on Instagram
that three kinds of soup — Corn and Crab Chowder, Stuffed Pepper, and Chicken Noodle — are now for sale at Deutschtown Deli (401 E. Ohio St., North Side
). According to a Table Magazine
article published earlier this month, the space opened on the site of the former Coop Chicken & Waffles and serves a variety of traditional deli sandwiches.
Tomato-based lamb stew with cheddar and chive cornbread from Brothmonger
University of Pittsburgh-The Eatery
3990 Fifth Ave., Oakland. theeateryatpitt.com
Pitt students will see a major campus dining facility transform in order to better serve their various needs. Pitt Eats announced that construction is underway to make The Eatery — touted in a press release as the campus' largest dining facility — into something featuring "10 independent concepts and dining innovations." The new Eatery will offer various Asian, African, and Latin American cuisines, halal-certified, vegetarian/vegan, and allergen-friendly options, and stations with coffee, made-to-order sandwiches, and more. The Pitt website states that, from the fall 2023 semester until the project’s completion, The Eatery will operate "in phases," with "stations closing down and new ones replacing them."
City Winery
1627 Smallman St., Strip District. citywinery.com
Wine enthusiasts should check out a new program from a Strip District-based entity. City Winery introduced its Re-Wine Program, described as providing a sustainable option for "environmentally-conscious wine lovers." Customers will now receive a $5 discount every time they bring a reusable growler to replenish their vino. In a press release, City Winery claims that using growlers consumes 92% less energy, has an 85% lower carbon footprint, and uses 82% less water compared to single-use bottles.