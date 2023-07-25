 Back to the Foodture bids farewell, Con Alma shifts gears, and more Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

Back to the Foodture bids farewell, Con Alma shifts gears, and more Pittsburgh food news

Back to the Foodture

Ross Cafe
4846 McKnight Road, North Hills. instagram.com/ross.cafe412

Be there for the grand opening of a new breakfast and brunch spot. On July 25, Ross Cafe welcomes customers to enjoy a menu of egg dishes, sweet and savory crepes, waffles, sandwiches, and other goods.

Con Alma
5884 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside. conalmapgh.com

Getting your fix of jazz, wine, and vegetarian food in Shadyside may become more complicated with some changes coming to Con Alma. An announcement on Instagram says the Con Alma location on Ellsworth Avenue will become "a space dedicated only to special and private events." The transformation will debut on Sat., Aug. 5 with a "very special evening of music" featuring limited seating, a full bar, and no kitchen services. Tickets are $20 and are only available by emailing [email protected]. No changes were announced for Con Alma's Downtown location.
click to enlarge Back to the Foodture bids farewell, Con Alma shifts gears, and more Pittsburgh food news
CP photo: Amanda Waltz
Con Alma location in Shadyside

Eat’n Park
Multiple locations. eatnpark.com

A local diner chain's signature dessert has returned. Eat’n Park brought back Grilled Stickies in partnership with 5 Generation Bakers, a family-owned, McKees Rocks-based company behind the famous Jenny Lee Swirl Bread. The announcement came a few months after Eat'n Park eliminated the item from its menu due to losing its former bakery partner.

Back to the Foodture
2767 E. Carson St., South Side. instagram.com/back2thefoodture

After four years of combining pop culture and comfort food, both Back to the Foodture locations will be closed by mid-August. Touted as a major Black-owned business in the area, Back to the Foodture has served up themed burgers, fries, wings, and more. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and other local outlets report that owners and married couple Eddie “Barnz” Magwood and Angel Magwood had to close because of staffing issues and a letter from Universal Studios, which stated that the Back to the Foodture name and graphics cannot be used because of their similarity to the production company's Back to the Future film franchise. The Uptown location has already shut down, and the South Side location will follow on Aug. 16.

Swissvale Dari Delite
1990 Monongahela Ave., Swissvale. swissvaledaridelite.com

Looking for some fresh summer gear? Swissvale Dari Delite released a new T-shirt featuring flamingo imagery from the store's beachy mural. Get one now and show off your love for a local ice cream institution. 

Tags

