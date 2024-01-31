Pittsburgh’s hottest hot toddies will keep you warm and toasted | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Après Ski Bar A hot toddy from Après Ski Bar

Winter is here, but fear not; we've uncovered the city's steamiest secret weapons against the chill: hot toddies that'll make you forget the frost. The only thing better than a well-crafted cocktail is one that brings the heat exactly when you need it. There's no better way to ward off shivers than by indulging in the city's diverse hot toddy offerings.



Here are some of our favorite local spots serving up delish toddies that are perfect for chilly weather, a stuffy nose, or just wanting to have a jolly good time. Cheers to staying warm, one toddy at a time.

Après Ski Bar

212 6th St., Downtown

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Après Ski Bar A hot toddy from Après Ski Bar

Let’s be real — the best part of skiing is the après parties up in the lodge, with peppy music and potent drinks. With a prime location in downtown Pittsburgh, Après Ski Bar is a winter pop-up bar at Butcher and the Rye that’ll stay around through February, and it’s probably the next best thing.

With alpine-style decor and artisanal cocktails, it invites you to relive the thrill of hitting the slopes without leaving the city.

Their special hot toddy, "Snow Bunnies," is a robust blend of Jim Beam Bourbon, Wild Turkey 101 rye, Braulio Amaro, vanilla, and chai tea. It's so good that you'll be pining for the next snow day. The best part? No lift tickets required.

Harp and Fiddle

2329 Penn Ave. Strip District

Mullaney's Harp and Fiddle has been a cherished Irish watering hole since 1992. Their classic hot toddy features Jameson Irish whiskey, sugar, and a lemon wedge punctured with cloves. It’s an authentic taste of Ireland in the heart of Pittsburgh.

While you're sipping on the toasty drink, take in the live music (they have live music three to five nights a week, including Tuesday Ceili night!), hearty Reuben sandwiches, and that undeniable Irish craic. Sláinte to warmth and good times!

Emerson's

435 Market St., 2nd Floor, Downtown

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Emerson's Wassail hot toddy from Emerson’s

Emerson's, located off Market Square in downtown Pittsburgh, is a charming European-style cafe with a curated wine list and an eclectic menu, ranging from tuna poke to burrata crostini to stuffed pork chops.

They also craft an enchanting hot toddy called "Emerson's Wassail”, a spicy potion with hot apple cider, Old Forester bourbon, lemon, orange, clove, cinnamon, allspice, and ginger. Close your eyes, take a sip, and imagine the snow falling outside.

Kaya

2000 Smallman St., Strip District

Kaya is well-known for its exotic, island-inspired cocktails and Caribbean flair. While Kaya doesn't have a specialty toddy, they serve perfectly made traditional toddies if you ask.

While a warm, boozy classic toddy might be all you need, don’t sleep on their tropical paella — it’s the coziest winter meal, and is reminiscent of a sunshine-soaked vacation at the same time. A (delicious) study in contradictions.

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Après Ski Bar A hot toddy from Après Ski Bar

DiAnoia's Eatery

2549 Penn Ave., Strip District

Deli and cafe by day and ristorante by night, DiAnoia’s is a Pittsburgh staple for homemade pasta, pastries, and an atmosphere that feels like Nonna's kitchen. Go for the robust gnocchi sorrentina bread bowl, and stay for the Toddy Caldo — a warm and flavorful blend of Makers Mark bourbon, Poli Chamomila Miele amaretto, candied walnut, and lemon.

Bar Manager Manami York describes it as a perfectly balanced elixir with bourbon, citrus, floral notes, and a touch of sweetness. Fun fact: their walnut syrup is repurposed from the candied walnuts the kitchen makes for the apple and walnut salad.

Bar Marco

2216 Penn Ave., Strip District

Who doesn't like "Warm Hugs"? Bar Marco offers a refreshing toddy-style cocktail by that name — an homage to Frozen — made with Stroh... (A special Austrian, rum-style spirit), honey, lemon, and hot water, it's the Olaf of toddies — cute, comforting, and perfect for warmin the cockles of your heart.

click to enlarge CP Illustration: Jeff Schreckengost

Wigle Whiskey

2401 Smallman St. Strip District

Wigle Whiskey, a craft distillery in the Strip, is a Pittsburgh institution. You can savor their cinnamon hot toddy at the tasting room or better yet, DIY at home with a bottle of their cinnamon whiskey. (Wigle is kind enough to supply the recipe on their website). This well-balanced drink, with hints of sweetness and spice, is best enjoyed curled up by a crackling fireplace.

Con Alma

613 Penn Ave., Downtown

If you're craving winter warmth with a side of jazz, Con Alma is your spot. Inspired by a Korean holiday beverage, their sujeonggwa toddy is a soulful concoction of ginger, cinnamon, sugar, and dried persimmon. Steamed to perfection, it gets a splash of soju and a sprinkle of pine nuts on top.

Honorary toddy:

Church Brew Works

3525 Liberty Ave., Lawrenceville

Former Catholic church turned brew haven — that's Church Brew Works, and it's not just about the beers (although they're heavenly). While they offer hot toddies, their most divine chocolate and espresso martinis deserve an honorable mention for their inherent wintry goodness. Speaking of divine, get their lobster and shrimp mac and cheese. Talk about warming.