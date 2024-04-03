Pittsburgh’s top events: Thu., April 4-Wed., April 10

click to enlarge Photo: Adam Kennedy Girlschool at Mr. Smalls Theatre

Thu., April 4

MARKET • OAKLAND

Used Bulb Sale. 3-6 p.m. Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. One Schenley Park, Oakland. Free. phipps.conservatory.org

MUSIC • MILLVALE

Legendary British rockers Girlschool heads to Mr. Smalls Theatre for a night of head-banging fun. The all-female outfit celebrates over 40 years of making music with what’s being billed as their final North American tour. Experience the band that shared a stage with acts like Motörhead, Dio, and Black Sabbath. The event includes performances by Lillian Axe and Alcatraz. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $40. opusoneproductions.com

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

Sound Series: Jake Xerxes Fussell & Joan Shelley. 8 p.m. The Andy Warhol Museum. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. $20-25. warhol.org

Fri., April 5

DANCE • DOWNTOWN

Pittsburgh Ballet Theater presents Spring Mix with the PBT Orchestra. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., April 7. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $29-129. pbt.org

ART • SHADYSIDE

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Pittsburgh Center for Arts & Media The Story of the Blissfield General Store and the Pure Bliss Advertising Campaign at Pittsburgh Center for Arts & Media

Opening reception: The Story of the Blissfield General Store and the Pure Bliss Advertising Campaign. 6 p.m. Continues through June 2. Pittsburgh Center for Arts & Media. 1047 Shady Ave., Shadyside. Free. pghartsmedia.org

THEATER • ALLENTOWN

Quantum Theatre turns Allentown into 16th-century Venice with another site-specific work. Written by European dramatist Howard Barker, Scenes from an Execution follows Galactia, a female painter commissioned by the Doge to depict a major battle on canvas. Taking place at Abiding Missions, the production continues the theater company’s mission of bringing bold work to unorthodox venues. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sat., April 27. 731 Excelsior St., Allentown. $18-75. quantumtheatre.com

Sat., April 6

MARKET • STRIP DISTRICT

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Heinz History Center Vintage Pittsburgh Retro Fair at Heinz History Center

Vintage Pittsburgh Retro Fair. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Heinz History Center. 1212 Smallman St., Strip District. $11-20, free for kids 5 and under. heinzhistorycenter.org

ART • DOWNTOWN

Wavy Wednesday: WHERE DID YOUR CHRIST COME FROM. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Continues through June 2. 937 Gallery. 937 Liberty Ave., Downtown. Free. trustarts.org

MUSIC • OAKLAND

Calliope: The Pittsburgh Folk Music Society presents The Seldom Scene. 7 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. Carnegie Music Hall. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $45. calliopehouse.org

THEATER • OAKLAND

University of Pittsburgh's Department of Theatre Arts presents Spring Awakening. 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., April 14. Charity Randall Theatre. 4301 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $15-25. play.pitt.edu

Sun., April 7

MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE

Choke Chain and Trace Amount. 6:30 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Smiling Moose. 1306 E. Carson St., South Side. $13 in advance, $16 at the door. druskyentertainment.com

FILM • OAKLAND

The Frank-Ratchye STUDIO for Creative Inquiry presents A Quaking Song: One Big Eye Expanded. 6:30 p.m. Carnegie Mellon University. 4919 Frew St., College of Fine Art, Room 111. Oakland. Free. studioforcreativeinquiry.org

Mon., April 8

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

Chamber Music Pittsburgh presents the Ying Quartet and Xavier Foley. 7:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Playhouse. 350 Forbes Ave., Downtown. $35-53. chambermusicpittsburgh.org

MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE

The Brother Brothers with Lonesome Bob. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Club Cafe. 56-58 South 12th St., South Side. $20. ticketweb.com

Tue., April 9

FILM • LAWRENCEVILLE

Row House Cinema says “Oh hi, Mark” when actor Greg Sestero appears for a screening of the cult hit The Room. Sestero, who wrote a best-selling book about starring in the 2003 film by enigmatic director Tommy Wiseau, will lead a Q&A and meet-and-greet. The event also includes exclusive bonus clips of Bob Odenkirk’s remake of the bizarre early aughts gem. 7 p.m. 4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $21. rowhousecinemas.com

OPERA • DOWNTOWN

Terence Blanchard's Fire Shut Up In My Bones: Excerpts in Concert. 8 p.m. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $25-75. trustarts.org

Wed., April 10

FILM • DOWNTOWN

Indigo Girls: It's Only Life After All. 5 p.m. Harris Theater. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $9-11. trustarts.org

MUSIC • STRIP DISTRICT

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of City Winery LA TI DO Broadway Cabaret featuring Vincent Rodriguez III at City Winery

LA TI DO Broadway Cabaret featuring Vincent Rodriguez III. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. City Winery. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $20-30. citywinery.com