Pittsburgh’s top events this spring: March 21-June 19

Thu., March 21
EXHIBITION • OAKLAND
Spring Flower Show: A Closer Look. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through Sun., April 14. Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. One Schenley Park, Oakland. Timed tickets $13.95-21.95, free for members. phipps.conservatory.org
DANCE/FILM • OAKMONT
Shana Simmons Dance presents the Pittsburgh International Dance Film Festival. 6 p.m. Continues through Sun., April 7. The Oaks Theater. 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. $10-60. shanasimmonsdance.com
FILM • MULTIPLE LOCATIONS
See thought-provoking cinema from around the world during the Carnegie Mellon University International Film Festival. Screening at CMU, Kelly Strayhorn Theater, and Harris Theater, the selected works aim to address issues surrounding this year’s theme, Faces of Fear. 7 p.m. Continues through Sun., April 7. $5-50. cmuiff.com/festival-2024
Sat., March 23
FAMILY • CANONSBURG
WQED and Fred Rogers Productions present Be My Neighbor Day. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Various locations, Canonsburg. Free. All ages. wqed.org/bemyneighborday
EXHIBITION • STRIP DISTRICT
A Woman’s Place: How Women Shaped Pittsburgh. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through Oct. 6. Heinz History Center. 1212 Smallman St., Strip District. Included with regular admission. heinzhistorycenter.org
Sun., March 24
FASHION/CONVENTION • DOWNTOWN
The Sneaker Travelers Pittsburgh. 12-5 p.m. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $20-380. pittsburghcc.com
Mon., March 25
MUSIC • UPTOWN
Avenged Sevenfold with Poppy and Sullivan King. 6:30 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $28. ppgpaintsarena.com
Wed., March 27
MUSIC • UPTOWN
Fall Out Boy with Jimmy Eat World and Hot Mulligan. 6:30 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $38. ppgpaintsarena.com
MUSIC • DOWNTOWN
Herbie Hancock brings his genre- and era-spanning music to the Byham Theater. Presented by the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust and August Wilson African American Cultural Center, the evening showcases what has made Hancock an enduring talent who, over the past several decades, has influenced jazz, funk, and rock. 7:30 p.m. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. awaacc.org
THEATER • DOWNTOWN
Pittsburgh Public Theater presents The Importance of Being Earnest. 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., April 14. O'Reilly Theater. 621 Penn Ave., Downtown. $35-88. ppt.org
Sat., March 30
COMEDY • DOWNTOWN
Margaret Cho: Live and LIVID. 7:30 p.m. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $36.25-56.25. trustarts.org
Wed., April 3
FESTIVAL • DOWNTOWN
Pittsburgh Humanities Festival. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Mon., April 8. Greer Cabaret Theater. 655 Penn Ave., Downtown. $25-100. trustarts.org
Thu., April 4
MUSIC • UPTOWN
Andrea Bocelli with Pittsburgh Opera. 8 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $81. ppgpaintsarena.com
Sat., April 6
MARKET • STRIP DISTRICT
Vintage Pittsburgh. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Heinz History Center. 1212 Smallman St., Strip District. Included with regular museum admission. heinzhistorycenter.org
ART • POINT BREEZE
Two collections converge at The Frick Art Museum for an exhibition of master painters. Vermeer, Monet, Rembrandt: Forging the Frick Collections in Pittsburgh & New York combines, for the first time, artworks individually acquired by industrialist Henry Clay Frick and his daughter, Helen Clay Frick. Besides the three titular artists, crowds can expect works by Titian, Edgar Degas, El Greco, and others. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through July 14. The Frick Art Museum. 7227 Reynolds St., Point Breeze. $1-24, free for members. thefrickpittsburgh.org
FESTIVAL • POINT BREEZE
Westinghouse Park Earth Month Celebration. 12-3 p.m. Westinghouse Park. 7051 Thomas Blvd., Point Breeze. Free. All ages. pittsburghparks.org
Mon., April 8
FASHION • STRIP DISTRICT
Pittsburgh Opera Fashion Show. 6:30 p.m. Bitz Opera Factory. 2425 Liberty Ave., $20-200. pittsburghopera.org
LIT • OAKLAND
Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures presents Hernan Diaz. 7:30 p.m. Carnegie Music Hall. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $30-43. pittsburghlectures.org
Thu., April 11
THEATER • DOWNTOWN
NPR presents Wait Wait… Don't Tell Me! 7:30 p.m. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $31.25-136.25. trustarts.org
COMEDY • MUNHALL
Maria Bamford. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. $34.75-49.75. librarymusichall.com
Fri., April 12
PARTY • NORTH SIDE
21+ Night: Titanic. 6-10 p.m. Carnegie Science Center. One Allegheny Ave., North Side. $35-40. carnegiesciencecenter.org
Sun., April 14
COMEDY • DOWNTOWN
Kevin Hart: Brand New Material. 7 p.m. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $158.75-308.75. trustarts.org
Tue., April 16
THEATER • DOWNTOWN
PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh presents Company. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., April 21. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $38-104. trustarts.org
Thu., April 18
FESTIVAL • GARFIELD/BLOOMFIELD
Pittsburgh Fringe Festival. Showtimes vary. Continues through Sat., April 27. Multiple locations. Penn Ave., Garfield and Bloomfield. Free. pittsburghfringe.org
COMEDY • NORTH SHORE
Napoleon Dynamite LIVE! 20th Anniversary Celebration. 7 p.m. Stage AE. 400 N Shore Dr., North Shore. $35-99. promowestlive.com
Fri., April 19
FILM • EAST LIBERTY
Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour. 7 p.m. Continues through Sun., April 21. Kelly Strayhorn Theater. 5941 Penn Ave., East Liberty. $35-75. kelly-strayhorn.org
WRESTLING • UPTOWN
WWE Friday Night SmackDown. 7:30 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $30. ppgpaintsarena.com
Sun., April 20
FESTIVAL • HIGHLAND PARK
Wild Earth Music Art and Culture Festival. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium. 7370 Baker St., Highland Park. Included with regular admission. pittsburghearthday.org
Thu., April 25
FESTIVAL • DOWNTOWN
See, hear, and taste what makes the Steel City distinct during Pittsburgh Yinzerfest at David L. Lawrence Convention Center. The expo invites visitors to shop and eat local, meet Pittsburgh sports heroes, and be entertained by area bands, comedians, and more. Proceeds from the multi-day event will also benefit Pittsburgh charities. 3-11 p.m. Continues through Sun., April 28. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $18-60, free for kids 12 and under. pghyinzerfest.net
Fri., April 26
THEATER/KIDS • DOWNTOWN
Sesame Street Live, Say Hello! 6 p.m. Continues through Sat., April 27. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $33.75-73.75. All ages. trustarts.org
FILM • VANDERGRIFT
April Ghouls Drive-In Monster-Rama. 8 p.m. Continues through Sat., April 27. Riverside Drive-In Theatre. 1114 Lees Lake Ln., Vandergrift. $15. riversidedrivein.com/special-events
Sat., April 27
VISUAL ART • LAWRENCEVILLE
Art All Night. 4 p.m. Continues through Sun., April 28. Crucible Building. 3011 Smallman St., Lawrenceville. Free. artallnight.org
MUSIC • UPTOWN
Tim McGraw with Carly Pearce. 7 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $37. ppgpaintsarena.com
OPERA • DOWNTOWN
Pittsburgh Opera presents The Passion of Mary Cardwell Dawson. 8 p.m. Continues on Tue., April 30, Fri., May 3, and Sun., May 5. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $7.50-152.50. pittsburghopera.org
Sun., April 28
COMEDY • DOWNTOWN
Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head. 8 p.m. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $49.50-94.50. trustarts.org
MUSIC • MUNHALL
Toto: Dogz Of Oz Tour. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. $59.75-89.75. librarymusichall.com
Mon., April 29
LIT • OAKLAND
Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures presents Ed Yong. 7:30 p.m. Carnegie Music Hall. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $30-43, $18 online pass. pittsburghlectures.org
Tue., April 30
THEATER • DOWNTOWN
Jesus Christ Superstar. 7 p.m. Continues through Wed., May 1. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $41.25-111.25. trustarts.org
Thu., May 2
FILM • OAKLAND
JFilm Festival. 7 p.m. Continues through Sun., May 12. Carnegie Music Hall. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $118-136. Tickets for JFilm's full 2024 lineup will be released on Thu., April 11. filmpittsburgh.org
MUSIC • OAKLAND
Aging millennials will wipe away their nostalgic tears when two emo legends join forces. The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie celebrate the 20th anniversaries of their respective hit albums — Give Up and Transatlanticism — at Petersen Events Center. Includes a performance by Slow Pulp. 7:30 p.m. 3719 Terrace St., Oakland. Tickets start at $69. promowestlive.com
Fri., May 3
CONVENTION • DOWNTOWN
Pittsburgh Health and Fitness Expo. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Continues through Sat., May 4. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. thepittsburghmarathon.com
Sat., May 4
SPORTS • NORTH SHORE/DOWNTOWN
DICK'S Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon. Event times vary. Continues through Sun., May 5. Various locations. Downtown and North Shore. thepittsburghmarathon.com
MUSIC • DOWNTOWN
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra presents Music of Star Wars. 7:30 p.m. Heinz Hall. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $45-95. pittsburghsymphony.org
Tue., May 7
MUSIC • NORTH SHORE
The Decemberists with Ratboys. 7 p.m. Stage AE. 400 N Shore Dr., North Shore. $49.50-85. promowestlive.com
THEATER • DOWNTOWN
The Kite Runner. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., May 12. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $35-97. trustarts.org
Thu., May 9
COMEDY • MUNHALL
Marc Maron: All In Tour. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. $49.50-69.50. librarymusichall.com
Sun., May 12
MARKET • STRIP DISTRICT
Neighborhood Flea. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Continues through Oct. 13. 27th St. and Railroad St., Strip District. Free. neighborhoodflea.com
Mon., May 13
LIT • OAKLAND
Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures presents Jesmyn Ward. 7:30 p.m. Carnegie Music Hall. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $30-43, $18 online pass. pittsburghlectures.culturaldistrict.org
Fri., May 17
FESTIVAL • MILLVALE
Millvale Music Festival. Continues through Sat., May 18. Multiple locations. Millvale. Free. millvalemusic.org
FESTIVAL • DOWNTOWN
The Cultural District promises a weekend of shows where families can “discover unlikely friendships, stories of freedom, and mystifying adventures where theater and magic meet.” The EQT Children's Theater Festival returns to Downtown with performances at various venues, as well as free activities by local organizations. Continues through Sun., May 19. Multiple locations. Downtown. Free activities and performances. $12 per featured show, $11 each for two shows, $10 each for three or more shows. ctf.trustarts.org
Sat., May 18
MARKET • POINT BREEZE
Handmade Arcade Spring Market. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 214 North Lexington St., Point Breeze. Free. handmadearcade.org
ART • NORTH SIDE
KAWS + Warhol. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through Jan. 20, 2025. The Andy Warhol Museum. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. Included with regular admission. warhol.org
Thu., May 23
WRESTLING • SOUTH SIDE
WrestleRex. 7 p.m. Enclave. 1602 East Carson St., South Side. $30-75. facebook.com/WrestleRex412
MUSIC • UPTOWN
Heart with Cheap Trick. 8 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $33. ppgpaintsarena.com
Sat., May 25
FESTIVAL • ALLISON PARK
WonderWorks Music & Arts Festival. Continues through Sun., May 26. Hartwood Acres Park. 200 Hartwood Acres, Allison Park. Tickets TBA. wonderworksfest.com
Fri., May 31
FESTIVAL • DOWNTOWN
Pittsburgh Pride. Continues through Sun., June 2. Multiple locations. Downtown. Free. pittsburghpride.com
FESTIVAL • DOWNTOWN
Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival. Continues through Sun., June 9. Multiple locations, Downtown. Free. traf.trustarts.org
Sat., June 1
CONVENTION • DOWNTOWN
3 Rivers Comicon. Continues through Sun., June 2. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $5-75. 3riverscomicon.com
Sun., June 2
FESTIVAL • NORTH SHORE
Pride on the Shore. 3 p.m. Stage AE. 400 N. Shore Dr., North Shore. $39.50-159.50. prideontheshorepgh.com
Wed., June 5
FASHION • OAKLAND
Discover sustainable style during the Ecolution Fashion Gala: The Time for Action is Now at Carnegie Museum of Art. Presented by Pittsburgh Earth Day, the event brings attention to environmental issues by showcasing locally-made designs created from recycled, reused, or organic materials. 6-10 p.m. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $60-185. pittsburghearthday.org
Fri., June 7
PARTY • NORTH SIDE
Garden Party: MAKE/BELIEVE. 5:30-11 pm Mattress Factory. 509 Jacksonia St., North Side. $125-375. mattress.org
Sat., June 8
MARKET • ALLENTOWN
Allentown Night Market. 7-11 p.m. 800 block of Warrington Ave., Allentown. Free. allentownnightmarket.com
Sat., June 14
FESTIVAL • HILL DISTRICT/DOWNTOWN
Pittsburgh Juneteenth Parade and Outdoor Festival. Continues through Sun., June 16. Parade starts at Crawford St. and Centre Ave., Hill District. Festival takes place at Point State Park and Market Square, Downtown. stoptheviolencepgh.com/wpa-juneteenth
Sun., June 16
MUSIC • UPTOWNLionel Richie and Earth Wind and Fire. 7:30 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $49. ppgpaintsarena.com