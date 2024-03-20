Pittsburgh’s top events this spring: March 21-June 19

click to enlarge Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade Jesus Christ Superstar at the Benedum Center.

Thu., March 21



EXHIBITION • OAKLAND

Spring Flower Show: A Closer Look. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through Sun., April 14. Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. One Schenley Park, Oakland. Timed tickets $13.95-21.95, free for members. phipps.conservatory.org

DANCE/FILM • OAKMONT

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Shana Simmons Dance In Retrospect, part of the Pittsburgh International Dance Film Festival

Shana Simmons Dance presents the Pittsburgh International Dance Film Festival. 6 p.m. Continues through Sun., April 7. The Oaks Theater. 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. $10-60. shanasimmonsdance.com

FILM • MULTIPLE LOCATIONS

See thought-provoking cinema from around the world during the Carnegie Mellon University International Film Festival. Screening at CMU, Kelly Strayhorn Theater, and Harris Theater, the selected works aim to address issues surrounding this year’s theme, Faces of Fear. 7 p.m. Continues through Sun., April 7. $5-50. cmuiff.com/festival-2024

Sat., March 23

FAMILY • CANONSBURG

WQED and Fred Rogers Productions present Be My Neighbor Day. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Various locations, Canonsburg. Free. All ages. wqed.org/bemyneighborday

EXHIBITION • STRIP DISTRICT

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of the Heinz History Center Detre Library & Archives A Woman’s Place: How Women Shaped Pittsburgh at Heinz History Center.

A Woman’s Place: How Women Shaped Pittsburgh. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through Oct. 6. Heinz History Center. 1212 Smallman St., Strip District. Included with regular admission. heinzhistorycenter.org

Sun., March 24

FASHION/CONVENTION • DOWNTOWN

The Sneaker Travelers Pittsburgh. 12-5 p.m. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $20-380. pittsburghcc.com

Mon., March 25

MUSIC • UPTOWN

Avenged Sevenfold with Poppy and Sullivan King. 6:30 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $28. ppgpaintsarena.com

Wed., March 27

MUSIC • UPTOWN

Fall Out Boy with Jimmy Eat World and Hot Mulligan. 6:30 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $38. ppgpaintsarena.com

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Herbie Hancock at the Byham Theater

Herbie Hancock brings his genre- and era-spanning music to the Byham Theater. Presented by the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust and August Wilson African American Cultural Center, the evening showcases what has made Hancock an enduring talent who, over the past several decades, has influenced jazz, funk, and rock. 7:30 p.m. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. awaacc.org

THEATER • DOWNTOWN

Pittsburgh Public Theater presents The Importance of Being Earnest. 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., April 14. O'Reilly Theater. 621 Penn Ave., Downtown. $35-88. ppt.org

Sat., March 30

COMEDY • DOWNTOWN

click to enlarge Photo: Sergio Garcia Margaret Cho at the Byham Theater

Margaret Cho: Live and LIVID. 7:30 p.m. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $36.25-56.25. trustarts.org

Wed., April 3

FESTIVAL • DOWNTOWN

Pittsburgh Humanities Festival. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Mon., April 8. Greer Cabaret Theater. 655 Penn Ave., Downtown. $25-100. trustarts.org

Thu., April 4

MUSIC • UPTOWN

Andrea Bocelli with Pittsburgh Opera. 8 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $81. ppgpaintsarena.com

Sat., April 6

MARKET • STRIP DISTRICT

Vintage Pittsburgh. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Heinz History Center. 1212 Smallman St., Strip District. Included with regular museum admission. heinzhistorycenter.org

ART • POINT BREEZE

click to enlarge Photo: Public domain “Girl Interrupted at Her Music” by Johannes Vermeer, part of Vermeer, Monet, Rembrandt: Forging the Frick Collections in Pittsburgh & New York at The Frick Art Museum

Two collections converge at The Frick Art Museum for an exhibition of master painters. Vermeer, Monet, Rembrandt: Forging the Frick Collections in Pittsburgh & New York combines, for the first time, artworks individually acquired by industrialist Henry Clay Frick and his daughter, Helen Clay Frick. Besides the three titular artists, crowds can expect works by Titian, Edgar Degas, El Greco, and others. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through July 14. The Frick Art Museum. 7227 Reynolds St., Point Breeze. $1-24, free for members. thefrickpittsburgh.org

FESTIVAL • POINT BREEZE

Westinghouse Park Earth Month Celebration. 12-3 p.m. Westinghouse Park. 7051 Thomas Blvd., Point Breeze. Free. All ages. pittsburghparks.org

Mon., April 8

FASHION • STRIP DISTRICT

Pittsburgh Opera Fashion Show. 6:30 p.m. Bitz Opera Factory. 2425 Liberty Ave., $20-200. pittsburghopera.org

LIT • OAKLAND

Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures presents Hernan Diaz. 7:30 p.m. Carnegie Music Hall. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $30-43. pittsburghlectures.org

Thu., April 11

THEATER • DOWNTOWN

NPR presents Wait Wait… Don't Tell Me! 7:30 p.m. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $31.25-136.25. trustarts.org

COMEDY • MUNHALL

Maria Bamford. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. $34.75-49.75. librarymusichall.com

Fri., April 12

PARTY • NORTH SIDE

21+ Night: Titanic. 6-10 p.m. Carnegie Science Center. One Allegheny Ave., North Side. $35-40. carnegiesciencecenter.org

Sun., April 14

COMEDY • DOWNTOWN

Kevin Hart: Brand New Material. 7 p.m. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $158.75-308.75. trustarts.org

Tue., April 16

THEATER • DOWNTOWN

PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh presents Company. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., April 21. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $38-104. trustarts.org

Thu., April 18

FESTIVAL • GARFIELD/BLOOMFIELD

Pittsburgh Fringe Festival. Showtimes vary. Continues through Sat., April 27. Multiple locations. Penn Ave., Garfield and Bloomfield. Free. pittsburghfringe.org

COMEDY • NORTH SHORE

Napoleon Dynamite LIVE! 20th Anniversary Celebration. 7 p.m. Stage AE. 400 N Shore Dr., North Shore. $35-99. promowestlive.com

Fri., April 19

FILM • EAST LIBERTY

Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour. 7 p.m. Continues through Sun., April 21. Kelly Strayhorn Theater. 5941 Penn Ave., East Liberty. $35-75. kelly-strayhorn.org

WRESTLING • UPTOWN

WWE Friday Night SmackDown. 7:30 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $30. ppgpaintsarena.com

Sun., April 20

FESTIVAL • HIGHLAND PARK

Wild Earth Music Art and Culture Festival. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium. 7370 Baker St., Highland Park. Included with regular admission. pittsburghearthday.org

Thu., April 25

FESTIVAL • DOWNTOWN

See, hear, and taste what makes the Steel City distinct during Pittsburgh Yinzerfest at David L. Lawrence Convention Center. The expo invites visitors to shop and eat local, meet Pittsburgh sports heroes, and be entertained by area bands, comedians, and more. Proceeds from the multi-day event will also benefit Pittsburgh charities. 3-11 p.m. Continues through Sun., April 28. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $18-60, free for kids 12 and under. pghyinzerfest.net

Fri., April 26

THEATER/KIDS • DOWNTOWN

Sesame Street Live, Say Hello! 6 p.m. Continues through Sat., April 27. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $33.75-73.75. All ages. trustarts.org

FILM • VANDERGRIFT

April Ghouls Drive-In Monster-Rama. 8 p.m. Continues through Sat., April 27. Riverside Drive-In Theatre. 1114 Lees Lake Ln., Vandergrift. $15. riversidedrivein.com/special-events

Sat., April 27

VISUAL ART • LAWRENCEVILLE

Art All Night. 4 p.m. Continues through Sun., April 28. Crucible Building. 3011 Smallman St., Lawrenceville. Free. artallnight.org

MUSIC • UPTOWN

Tim McGraw with Carly Pearce. 7 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $37. ppgpaintsarena.com

OPERA • DOWNTOWN

Pittsburgh Opera presents The Passion of Mary Cardwell Dawson. 8 p.m. Continues on Tue., April 30, Fri., May 3, and Sun., May 5. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $7.50-152.50. pittsburghopera.org

Sun., April 28

COMEDY • DOWNTOWN

Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head. 8 p.m. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $49.50-94.50. trustarts.org

MUSIC • MUNHALL

Toto: Dogz Of Oz Tour. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. $59.75-89.75. librarymusichall.com

Mon., April 29

LIT • OAKLAND

Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures presents Ed Yong. 7:30 p.m. Carnegie Music Hall. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $30-43, $18 online pass. pittsburghlectures.org

Tue., April 30

THEATER • DOWNTOWN

Jesus Christ Superstar. 7 p.m. Continues through Wed., May 1. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $41.25-111.25. trustarts.org

Thu., May 2

FILM • OAKLAND

JFilm Festival. 7 p.m. Continues through Sun., May 12. Carnegie Music Hall. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $118-136. Tickets for JFilm's full 2024 lineup will be released on Thu., April 11. filmpittsburgh.org

MUSIC • OAKLAND

Aging millennials will wipe away their nostalgic tears when two emo legends join forces. The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie celebrate the 20th anniversaries of their respective hit albums — Give Up and Transatlanticism — at Petersen Events Center. Includes a performance by Slow Pulp. 7:30 p.m. 3719 Terrace St., Oakland. Tickets start at $69. promowestlive.com

Fri., May 3

CONVENTION • DOWNTOWN

Pittsburgh Health and Fitness Expo. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Continues through Sat., May 4. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. thepittsburghmarathon.com

Sat., May 4

SPORTS • NORTH SHORE/DOWNTOWN

DICK'S Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon. Event times vary. Continues through Sun., May 5. Various locations. Downtown and North Shore. thepittsburghmarathon.com

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra presents Music of Star Wars. 7:30 p.m. Heinz Hall. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $45-95. pittsburghsymphony.org

Tue., May 7

MUSIC • NORTH SHORE

The Decemberists with Ratboys. 7 p.m. Stage AE. 400 N Shore Dr., North Shore. $49.50-85. promowestlive.com

THEATER • DOWNTOWN

The Kite Runner. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., May 12. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $35-97. trustarts.org

Thu., May 9

COMEDY • MUNHALL

Marc Maron: All In Tour. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. $49.50-69.50. librarymusichall.com

Sun., May 12

MARKET • STRIP DISTRICT

Neighborhood Flea. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Continues through Oct. 13. 27th St. and Railroad St., Strip District. Free. neighborhoodflea.com

Mon., May 13

LIT • OAKLAND

Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures presents Jesmyn Ward. 7:30 p.m. Carnegie Music Hall. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $30-43, $18 online pass. pittsburghlectures.culturaldistrict.org

Fri., May 17

FESTIVAL • MILLVALE

Millvale Music Festival. Continues through Sat., May 18. Multiple locations. Millvale. Free. millvalemusic.org

FESTIVAL • DOWNTOWN

click to enlarge Photo: Emily O'Donnell EQT Children's Theater Festival

The Cultural District promises a weekend of shows where families can “discover unlikely friendships, stories of freedom, and mystifying adventures where theater and magic meet.” The EQT Children's Theater Festival returns to Downtown with performances at various venues, as well as free activities by local organizations. Continues through Sun., May 19. Multiple locations. Downtown. Free activities and performances. $12 per featured show, $11 each for two shows, $10 each for three or more shows. ctf.trustarts.org

Sat., May 18

MARKET • POINT BREEZE

Handmade Arcade Spring Market. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 214 North Lexington St., Point Breeze. Free. handmadearcade.org

ART • NORTH SIDE

KAWS + Warhol. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through Jan. 20, 2025. The Andy Warhol Museum. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. Included with regular admission. warhol.org

Thu., May 23

WRESTLING • SOUTH SIDE

WrestleRex. 7 p.m. Enclave. 1602 East Carson St., South Side. $30-75. facebook.com/WrestleRex412

MUSIC • UPTOWN

Heart with Cheap Trick. 8 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $33. ppgpaintsarena.com

Sat., May 25

FESTIVAL • ALLISON PARK

WonderWorks Music & Arts Festival. Continues through Sun., May 26. Hartwood Acres Park. 200 Hartwood Acres, Allison Park. Tickets TBA. wonderworksfest.com

Fri., May 31

FESTIVAL • DOWNTOWN

Pittsburgh Pride. Continues through Sun., June 2. Multiple locations. Downtown. Free. pittsburghpride.com

FESTIVAL • DOWNTOWN

Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival. Continues through Sun., June 9. Multiple locations, Downtown. Free. traf.trustarts.org

Sat., June 1

CONVENTION • DOWNTOWN

3 Rivers Comicon. Continues through Sun., June 2. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $5-75. 3riverscomicon.com

Sun., June 2

FESTIVAL • NORTH SHORE

Pride on the Shore. 3 p.m. Stage AE. 400 N. Shore Dr., North Shore. $39.50-159.50. prideontheshorepgh.com

Wed., June 5

FASHION • OAKLAND

Discover sustainable style during the Ecolution Fashion Gala: The Time for Action is Now at Carnegie Museum of Art. Presented by Pittsburgh Earth Day, the event brings attention to environmental issues by showcasing locally-made designs created from recycled, reused, or organic materials. 6-10 p.m. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $60-185. pittsburghearthday.org

Fri., June 7

PARTY • NORTH SIDE

Garden Party: MAKE/BELIEVE. 5:30-11 pm Mattress Factory. 509 Jacksonia St., North Side. $125-375. mattress.org

Sat., June 8

MARKET • ALLENTOWN

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Terence Blanchard & Damon Young: Creating Worlds Through Jazz, part of the Pittsburgh Humanities Festival

Allentown Night Market. 7-11 p.m. 800 block of Warrington Ave., Allentown. Free. allentownnightmarket.com

Sat., June 14

FESTIVAL • HILL DISTRICT/DOWNTOWN

Pittsburgh Juneteenth Parade and Outdoor Festival. Continues through Sun., June 16. Parade starts at Crawford St. and Centre Ave., Hill District. Festival takes place at Point State Park and Market Square, Downtown. stoptheviolencepgh.com/wpa-juneteenth

Sun., June 16

MUSIC • UPTOWN

