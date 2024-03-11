Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Homeless Resource Specialist, Paid Party Intern, Open Positions at Mr. Smalls, and more

Pittsburgh City Paper Jobs

Junior Advertising Sales Representative. Pittsburgh City Paper is looking for a sales and marketing-minded individual who desires an exciting opportunity to earn uncapped commissions while connecting local Pittsburgh business owners and organizations with marketing strategies involving the City Paper audience. Our advertising includes print, digital, social media, events, sponsorships, and more. This full-time Junior Advertising Sales Representative position requires a focus on acquisition of new clients to hit monthly goals set forth by the company. The ideal candidate is motivated and focused on revenue growth across all platforms with the intention of meeting and exceeding revenue goals. Click here for more details

Marketing Intern. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a Marketing Intern! This person will report to the Advertising Director and will gain experience in marketing and advertising in the events and media industry. Responsibilities include: planning and assisting at Pittsburgh City Paper events, assisting in coordination and administrative needs for events, and collecting and organizing marketing data for sales representatives. Click here for more details

Nonprofit

Homeless Resource Specialist. The mission of Pittsburgh Area Community Schools is to bridge the gaps between students, families, schools, and resources, fostering a community where all students can succeed. They are seeking a part-time, contracted Homeless Resource Specialist who is responsible for case management of a targeted group of students and their families who are experiencing homelessness or housing instability, which has served as a barrier to engaging with their education. The Homeless Resource Specialist will work primarily with PACS partner school districts to identify these students and their families and provide them with case management services to address needs caused by homelessness or housing instability, with the intent of reengaging them in their education. Compensation is $1,500 per case, to be paid after case discharged procedures are completed and approved. Click here for more details

Registration Assistant.The Pittsburgh Center for Arts & Media is a contemporary visual and media arts non-profit organization. They are currently looking for someone to join their team as a part-time Registration Assistant. This position is responsible for assisting with class registrations, being a main point of contact for students, instructors, and members, as well as handling scheduling and day to day tasks around the center. The starting rate for this role is $12/hour. Click here for more details

Outpatient Therapist. Non-profit Outreach Teen & Family Services provides affordable and accessible connection, education, counseling, and coaching to children, teens and families through safe, caring, responsive, confidential professional therapists supported by dedicated community advocates. They are hiring for a part-time Outpatient Therapist who provides therapy and counseling services focusing on early intervention, prevention, and psych-education to children and families in an outpatient office setting; utilizes other community supports as deemed clinically necessary; provides services in accordance with the American Counseling Association Code of Ethics and Standards, and in alignment with the agency’s mission, vision, policies, procedures, and practices. Pay is a competitive hourly rate commensurate with industry best practices, and benefits include a simple IRA option and dental options. Click here for more details

Office Administrator. SisTers PGH is a black and trans-led nonprofit that provides holistic, supportive services to the transgender community of Southwestern Pennsylvania. They are seeking a full-time Office Administrator to serve as the first point of contact for all communications and walk-ins to their Trans Resource Center. The ideal candidate will be a hard-working professional able to undertake a variety of office support tasks and work diligently under pressure. Pay is $20/hour, plus health/life/dental/vision insurance and 401k benefits. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Balloon Artist. Voted the #1 Best Event Planner in Pittsburgh by our City Paper readers, Party on Butler in Lawrenceville is looking for Balloon Staff for their upcoming season. Applicants must have a car, be available on weekends, and have a fun personality. Balloon training is available. Benefits include a fun atmosphere, occasional tips, job training, and free balloons for any event you host. Click here for more details

Paid Intern. Party on Butler is also currently seeking a paid intern to help out with some accounting, photography, and as event staff. Pay is $10/hour. Click here for more details

Mr. Smalls Staff. Millvale’s Mr. Smalls Theatre is hiring for all positions, including Bartenders, Kitchen Staff, Security, Baristas, Office Workers, and more. Click here for more details

Retail Assistant Manager. Quality Gardens is a greenhouse, plant nursery, and garden center in Millvale, and they are seeking a full-time Assistant Manager. The Assistant Manager is responsible for the daily running of the retail outlet under the supervision of the Retail Manager. This would include helping customers, maintaining store appearance, managing inventory, and managing retail staff when needed. Working plant knowledge is required, and visual merchandising experience is a plus. Click here for more details

Readiness Institute Summer Instructor. The Readiness Institute Summer Discovery at Penn State is a six-week experience for rising high school seniors in the Pittsburgh region that aims to prepare every learner to become community and future ready. They are currently looking for part-time Instructors who will be paired with other instructors to lead a cohort of 15 learners from diverse backgrounds and will supervise and mentor learners as they engage in community and future readiness workshops, work to develop various soft skills, and visit local businesses, community organizations, and institutions of higher education. The program will run from June 24 – August 1, 2024, with instructor onboarding and training during the week of June 17. Schedule is 30 hours per week (Monday-Thursday) from 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM. Pay is $25/hour. Click here for more details

Customer Service Representative. Commonwealth Press is a Pittsburgh-based Union screen printing shop with an immediate opening for a Customer Service Representative with screen printing/print shop experience (experience is a must). Pay is $17-20/hour plus full benefits, two weeks paid time off, 10 holidays, paid sick/health days, and a four day work week. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Baker. Bloom Cafe in Valencia is hiring an experienced Baker who loves to be creative to help fill up the pastry case with delicious treats! Click here for more details

Cook. Fet-Fisk is a popular Nordic-inspired pop-up food project in Pittsburgh since 2019. They are very close to opening their first permanent restaurant in Bloomfield, and they are seeking an experienced Cook to add one more set of hands to their kitchen team. Send inquiries to [email protected].

Baker/Cashier. Sumi’s Cakery in the Strip District is looking for workers to join their team as either a Baker or a Cashier (part-time or full-time). As a baker, some responsibilities would include preparing and baking products (such as buns, breads, donuts, etc.), making buttercream, coffee, and drinks. On the other hand, as a cashier, some responsibilities would include answering the phone for customer orders, packaging pastries, handling payments, and having good customer service. Pay starts at $15/hour. Click here for more details