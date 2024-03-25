Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Pittsburgh Pie Guy Pie Crew, Lifeguards, Outpatient Therapist, and more

Pittsburgh City Paper Jobs

Junior Advertising Sales Representative. Pittsburgh City Paper is looking for a sales and marketing-minded individual who desires an exciting opportunity to earn uncapped commissions while connecting local Pittsburgh business owners and organizations with marketing strategies involving the City Paper audience. Our advertising includes print, digital, social media, events, sponsorships, and more. This full-time Junior Advertising Sales Representative position requires a focus on acquisition of new clients to hit monthly goals set forth by the company. The ideal candidate is motivated and focused on revenue growth across all platforms with the intention of meeting and exceeding revenue goals. Click here for more details

Marketing Intern. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a Marketing Intern! This person will report to the Advertising Director and will gain experience in marketing and advertising in the events and media industry. Responsibilities include: planning and assisting at Pittsburgh City Paper events, assisting in coordination and administrative needs for events, and collecting and organizing marketing data for sales representatives. Click here for more details

Nonprofit

Outpatient Therapist. Non-profit Outreach Teen & Family Services provides affordable and accessible connection, education, counseling, and coaching to children, teens, and families through safe, caring, responsive, confidential, professional therapists supported by dedicated community advocates. They are hiring for a part-time Outpatient Therapist who provides therapy and counseling services focusing on early intervention, prevention, and psych-education to children and families in an outpatient office setting; utilizes other community supports as deemed clinically necessary; provides services in accordance with the American Counseling Association Code of Ethics and Standards, and in alignment with the agency’s mission, vision, policies, procedures, and practices. Pay is a competitive hourly rate commensurate with industry best practices, and benefits include a simple IRA option and dental options. Click here for more details

Direct Care – Mental Health Residential Services. Are you a caring person who would find satisfaction in teaching living and social skills to enhance an individual’s level of independence within a residential setting? If so, Pittsburgh Mercy’s Mental Health Residential Team is the place for you. As a full-time member of the team, you will assist with mobility and daily living skills as needed, including: cooking, cleaning, laundry, personal care, and support/education related to physical fitness, nutrition, and wellness. Click here for more details

Direct Care – Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities Services. Are you passionate about making a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities? Joining Pittsburgh Mercy's Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities Services means becoming part of a vibrant community dedicated to empowering others and fostering inclusivity. As a full-time member of the team, you'll have the rewarding opportunity to assist individuals with their daily living activities, nurturing their independence and well-being every step of the way. Beyond the everyday, you'll have the chance to immerse yourself in exciting community events where you'll forge connections, spread joy, and celebrate the diverse strengths of those we serve. Click here for more details

Medical Secretary. Allies for Health + Wellbeing is a nonprofit that provides integrated medical care, supportive human services, and community-based education for individuals living with, or at risk of HIV, viral hepatitis, and sexually transmitted infections. They are hiring a Medical Secretary who is responsible for the day-to-day completion of the front desk duties, which includes greeting visitors to the agency, answering and directing phone calls, and general office support. There is an emphasis on the registration and scheduling of clinic patients. The Medical Secretary is a vital part of Allies’ efforts to build a setting that is respectful, and free of stigma and discrimination. A minimum of two years in a clinic/primary care setting or billing position with significant patient contact is required. Pay is $15-16.50/hour. Click here for more details

Community Outreach Mentor. Allies for Health + Wellbeing is also hiring a Community Outreach Mentor who collaborates to provide opportunities for exploration, engagement, and personal growth for youth and young adults of color in the LGBTQIA+ community. Community Outreach Mentors serve as subject matter experts for clients getting tested for HIV, syphilis, chlamydia, gonorrhea, and hepatitis C. They conduct testing, provide guidance, and promote ongoing care based on test results. They also engage in group level and one-on-one interactions to uplift and encourage clients to find belonging, as well as build working relationships, solve problems, and support clients as they learn to navigate the health care system and self-care. A bachelor’s degree in health education, public health or a related degree, OR relevant work experience with the associated responsibilities is required. Salary range is $38,000-42,000/year. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Lifeguards. It's never too early to plan your summer job as a CitiParks Lifeguard! The City of Pittsburgh’s CitiParks program is looking for Lifeguards for any of their 12 outdoor city swimming pools or other Aquatic Facilities. The season is from June through Labor Day. Candidates must be 16 years or older, Red Cross Lifeguard Certified, medically cleared, a current resident of Pittsburgh, and have submitted criminal background clearances. Certification and recertification courses are offered by Citiparks, with more information on their website. Click here for more details

Lifeguards. Allegheny County is seeking Lifeguards as well at all four county pools: Boyce Park Wave Pool, Settlers Cabin Wave Pool, South Park Wave Pool, and North Park Wave Pool. Candidates must be 15 years or older, possess a current Lifeguard Certification (provided by the County and the Red Cross in a two-day, in-person training session), pass an Aquatics Test, complete all required paperwork, and successfully pass background checks. Pay is $16-18/hour. Click here for more details

Brand Manager. WQED Multimedia is seeking a full-time Brand Manager to join their reorganized Marketing & Membership department. This role will lead the evolution of WQED’s brand identity and marketing strategy across all consumer touchpoints and media, including television, radio, podcasts, digital series, social media, email, live events, events, education, and more. This is a hybrid role that’s expected to commute to and contribute from WQED’s offices in the Oakland neighborhood of Pittsburgh at least three days per week. Salary is $66,593-99,889/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Black Dancers. Rainbow Serpent is a non-profit organization committed to advancing Black LGBTQ culture through the exploration of emerging technologies, innovative healing protocols, African cosmologies, and multimedia art. They are seeking Black Dancers trained in African dance, modern, and/or ballet to participate in a live performance inspired by ancient Egyptian myth on May 3, 2024, in Pittsburgh, PA. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Lunch Server. The Parlor Dim Sum is a new, exciting, and BUSY Dim Sum and Cantonese BBQ concept in Lawrenceville from Chef Roger Li of Umami, Nanban, and Allegheny Wine Mixer. Are you looking to break into the industry with little experience? Look no further! The Parlor is seeking candidates who are eager to learn, fast-paced, and able to multitask with ease for a Lunch Server position. This position is currently part time and limited to brunch, with an in time of 9:30 am on Fridays and Saturdays. They will only accept full Friday AND Saturday availability - have those evenings off, you’re out by about 4:30 or 5 pm! Pay is $20-25/hour plus great benefits. Click here for more details

Prep and Line Cook. The Parlor Dim Sum is also looking for a full-time Prep/Line Cook! They are looking for someone excited by the challenge of a Cantonese kitchen, who has at least one year of kitchen experience. They offer great pay, PTO, health benefits, advancement opportunities, and a chance to work side-by-side with chef Roger Li. Pay is $16-20/hour. Click here for more details

Bartender/Server. The Parlor Dim Sum is also seeking a full-time Bartender/Server with at least one year or more of experience bartending in upscale bars or restaurants. Tuesday-Saturday full-time availability required. Pay is $33-35/hour with great benefits. Click here for more details

Pie Crew. Pittsburgh Pie Guy sells both sweet and savory pies baked from scratch with local ingredients at various farmers’ markets throughout the region. As they gear up for another farmers’ market season, they are looking for a full-time employee who could work Tuesdays-Fridays and also either Saturday or Sunday, daylight hours. The position begins in April as part-time, and would transition to full-time at the beginning of May. The position would involve mostly kitchen time spent prepping, baking, washing dishes, cleaning, etc. It would also involve working one or two farmers' markets per week, either alone or with another person. Their kitchen is in East Liberty, and all farmers’ markets would be within the city. Pay would be at least $15 an hour, but could be as much as $19 based on experience. Click here for more details