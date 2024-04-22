Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Public Source, Powdermill Nature Reserve, Cinderlands Beer Co., and more

Nonprofit

Operations Coordinator for Development & Events. Strong Women, Strong Girls is a nonprofit with a mission to empower girls to imagine a broader future through a curriculum grounded on women role models. They have an immediate need for a full-time Operations Coordinator for Development & Events. This individual manages operational aspects related to revenue generation and tracking against funding requirements, planning coordination & day-of execution for at least two major fundraising events annually, and management of data related to donors, funders, and key contacts. Salary is $40,000-55,000/year, plus benefits and a hybrid work environment. Click here for more details

Development and Marketing Manager. Assemble is a nonprofit organization and community space for arts and technology education located in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood. They are seeking a full-time Development and Marketing Manager to oversee Assemble’s annual fundraising and marketing schedule with a focus on managing donor communications, planning the annual MakerDate event, and overseeing the strategies for Giving Tuesday and End-of-Year fundraising campaigns, along with strategizing fundraising initiatives to support programs throughout the year. Salary is $50,000-56,000/year. Click here for more details

Business Partnerships Manager. PublicSource is a non-profit collaborative newsroom in Pittsburgh dedicated to facts, excellence, diverse voices, and the pursuit of transparency. They are hiring for a full-time Business Partnerships Manager who will lead the growth of their advertising and sponsorships and build relationships with organizations across the Southwestern PA region. Salary range is $50,000-53,000/year, plus paid vacation time leave and sick days, a 401(k) match, a health plan, competitive paid parental leave and professional development opportunities. Click here for more details

Community Project Manager. Healthy Start is a nonprofit with a mission to improve maternal and child health and to reduce poor birth outcomes and infant mortality in Allegheny County. They are hiring a full-time Community Project Manager who will be responsible for planning and executing community engagement efforts for Healthy Babies Zone/Best Babies Zone Project in Wilkinsburg, the Fetal Infant Mortality Review (FIMR), Community Action Team (CAT), and other emerging community health initiatives. Salary range is $52,000-55,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Digital Content Producer. Audacy Pittsburgh is looking for a highly motivated, creative, and detail-oriented Digital Content Producer to join their team. This person will produce graphics, logos, and videos to publish and distribute across all station platforms, focusing on owned and operated properties like web/app/social. They will also help to plan and execute push alerts and newsletter sends for top station and podcast content, and use reporting systems and data to drive audience growth. Click here for more details

Licensed Massage Therapist. Fishman Chiropractic in Monroeville is seeking a licensed, part-time Massage Therapist to join their office. Work with a friendly, professional team in a beautiful, clean environment. Schedule is flexible and would include afternoons and some Saturdays. Pay is $35/hour. Click here for more details

Animal Care & Control Officer. The City of Pittsburgh department of Public Safety is seeking a full-time Animal Care & Control Officer. Officers are responsible for protecting the community from dangerous and/or sick animals, enforcing and/or investigating city ordinances, rescuing/capturing/impounding a variety of animals requiring specialized equipment, and ensuring that all animals in the City of Pittsburgh are treated humanely under the law. Officers are required to euthanize rabies vector species as necessary as well as pick up or assist with the pick-up and disposal of deceased animals. Officers are also expected to be an accessible point of contact for the community regarding animal care and control related topics. Pay is $24.13/hour plus benefits. Click here for more details

Avian Research Field Assistant. Powdermill Nature Reserve is Carnegie Museum of Natural History's environmental research center located 55 miles southeast of Pittsburgh in Rector, Pennsylvania. They are seeking a Field Assistant to assist with Powdermill’s avian research efforts including long-term bird banding, surveying birds by sight and sound, and/or tracking birds using digitally coded transmitters and automated receiving stations (i.e. Motus). This is a temporary position, expected to last from mid-August through October. Must have a high school degree or equivalent in addition to at least 3 months of field experience banding birds. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Delivery Driver/Packaging Associate. Hitchhiker Brewing Co. is seeking a full-time Delivery Driver and Packaging Associate. This is a hybrid role that involves about three days of delivering beer to various accounts and the Mt Lebanon and Sharpsburg taprooms, and two days of packaging and other brewery operational tasks. Click here for more details

Line Cook. Cinderlands Beer Co. is looking for a Line Cook with at least one year experience working on a professional line to work at their Warehouse location in the Strip District. They work in an all call expo system; the ability to remember calls and communicate effectively with fellow cooks and chefs is an absolute must. Weekend availability is also a must. Pay is $20+/hour (BOE) plus discounts on meals and beer, with health, dental, and vision benefits available to full-time employees after 90 days. Click here for more details

Front-of-House. Cinderlands Beer Co. Warehouse location in the Strip District is also currently hiring for all Front-of-House positions, including Hosts, Service Assistants, and Runners. Hosts are responsible for greeting and seating guests, using the reservation system, and bussing tables. Service Assistants greet guests with water service and help them place orders, suggestive sell, and pre-bus/bus tables. Runners deliver the correct food and/or beverages to guests and ensure quality, accommodate guests’ needs, and also help with pre-bussing/bussing tables. Part-time or full-time is available. Pay is hourly plus tips, beer and meal discounts, and benefits for full-time employees after 90 days. Click here for more details

Pizza Maker/Cook/Sandwich Maker. Somma Pizza in the Plum/Oakmont area is looking for a full-time Cook to make fresh pizza dough, hoagies, and sandwiches. Must have a strong work ethic, desire to learn, and a desire to be part of a team. Pay is $12-17/hour. Click here for more details