Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Kyle's Cakes N'at, WTAE-TV, Just Mediation Pittsburgh, City Paper, and more

Pittsburgh City Paper Jobs

Junior Advertising Sales Representative. Pittsburgh City Paper is looking for a sales and marketing-minded individual who desires an exciting opportunity to earn uncapped commissions while connecting local Pittsburgh business owners and organizations with marketing strategies involving the City Paper audience. Our advertising includes print, digital, social media, events, sponsorships, and more. This full-time Junior Advertising Sales Representative position requires a focus on acquisition of new clients to hit monthly goals set forth by the company. The ideal candidate is motivated and focused on revenue growth across all platforms with the intention of meeting and exceeding revenue goals. Click here for more details

Nonprofit

Housing Mobility Program Manager. Are you passionate about affordable housing and helping families on the path to meeting this critical need? YWCA Greater Pittsburgh is seeking a full-time Program Manager for their housing mobility program. This grant-funded position is responsible for implementing the Community Choice Demonstration program, a new housing mobility program offering mobility-related services to increase the number of Housing Choice Voucher families living in Opportunity Areas. The Program Manager will work closely with Allegheny County Housing Authority, Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County Department of Human Services, technical assistance partners, and research partners to implement the program as a part of a HUD-funded research study. The Program Manager may also carry a small caseload of participants. Salary is $50,000-62,800/year. Click here for more details

Property Director. The Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania are committed to providing every girl the chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success. They are seeking a highly-experienced full-time Property Manager to develop and maintain the maintenance plan for all their properties. This involves evaluating, direct work, and making recommendations using the property budgets; as well as updating and maintaining property policies and procedures. Must have a minimum four-year degree or equivalent experience in the construction trade, a minimum of 10 years in facilities management or related experience, be a certified pool operator and PA Pesticide Certified Applicator (categories 00 and 24) or ability and willingness to obtain within 6 months of hire, OSHA 10 or higher certification or ability/willingness to obtain within 30 days of employment, and more. Salary is $70,000-72,000/year. Click here for more details

Mediator. Just Mediation Pittsburgh is a nonprofit dedicated to free, accessible mediation for tenants and landlords facing the threat of eviction. They are hiring a full-time Mediator. This role will allow the employee to exercise their prior mediation experience in a context that uses mediation as a tool to address the chronic and complex issue of eviction. The Mediator will increase JMP’s mediation capacity by performing approximately two mediations per day, adding to the mediations conducted by JMP’s trained Community Mediator pool. This position will conduct pre-mediation calls with mediating parties, mediate virtually over Zoom, and complete documentation to help the program close each case. Salary is $50,000+/year. Click here for more details

Shop Backup. The Pittsburgh Center for Creative Reuse is a nonprofit that inspires creativity, conservation, and community engagement through reuse. They are looking for an enthusiastic Creative Reuser with an interest in part-time retail work. This entry-level, part-time position has potential for growth and a starting pay of $15/hour. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis, so apply today or by April 30 at the very latest. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Retail Associate. not usual studios is a vintage furniture and object-sourcing studio located in Bloomfield. They are currently expanding their team and they are looking for a part-time Retail Associate who likes to connect with people over the beauty and history of items. Pay is $15/hour at 10-15 hours per week. Click here for more details

Flower Shop Delivery Driver. Oliver Flowers, a family-owned business for 95 years, is looking for a reliable Delivery Driver to work daylight hours only (30+ hours per week, with possible overtime at holidays). The job involves driving a company vehicle and delivering light packages — mainly flowers and plants — in Allegheny County. They are conveniently located on the North Shore (Deutschtown) with a parking lot and easy, safe access to all major highways — I-279, I-376, etc. Must have a current valid driver’s license and good driving record. Excellent opportunity for a retired or semi-retired individual looking for extra income. Salary commensurate with experience plus two weeks paid vacation and generous employee discount. Click here for more details

Media Sales Account Executive. WTAE-TV, the Hearst-owned ABC affiliate in Pittsburgh, is looking for a full-time Account Executive. An Account Executive sells advertising to local businesses and negotiates impressions and rates with ad agencies. You will also solicit new businesses to advertise TV and web. If you are motivated by an excellent product, great compensation, and working with a talented team of professionals, look no further. Click here for more details

Event Operations Staff. The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership is seeking part-time Event Staff that will assist at a variety of PDP programming events throughout the year including, Night Markets, Picklesburgh, WorldSquare, Farmers Markets, as well as PDP holiday activations including the Holiday Market, Holiday Kidsplay, and Light Up Night. Previous event operations experience is preferred and all staff must have or be willing to get PA Criminal History, Child Abuse History, FBI Criminal History clearances. Pay is $16/hour. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Ice Cream Scoopers. Calling all strong forearms— Leona’s is seeking full-time Ice Cream Scoopers for their new Scoop Shop at Lawrence Hall in Lawrenceville! As an Ice Cream Scooper, you will be responsible for providing exceptional customer service and scooping super premium, lactose free, local dairy ice cream. This is a full-time position with various scheduling options. Previous experience in food service or customer service is preferred but not required. Pay is $15/hour plus an employee discount. Click here for more details

Baking Assistant. Kyle’s Cakes N’at makes award-winning, from-scratch cheesecakes that are sold at farmers' market stands and events in the Pittsburgh region. They are looking for a part-time, weekday Baking Assistant with daytime hours. Experience is preferred but they will train if needed. Pay is based on experience. Click here for more details

Farmers’ Market Assistant. Kyle’s Cakes N’at is also seeking a part-time Farmers’ Market Assistant to sell their cheesecakes at local Pittsburgh regional farmers’ markets on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and/or Sundays from May to November. Must have reliable transportation, a positive attitude, and an outgoing personality. Must be able to lift 30 pounds. Pay is $15/hour. Click here for more details

Line Cook. Paris 66, a French restaurant located in East Liberty, is seeking an experienced Line Cook. The Line Cook is responsible for the daily preparation of food items, cleaning food, cooking meals, and keeping a sanitized work area. Must have a minimum of two years of experience in kitchen preparation or completion of culinary education, and must be able to work in a standing position for long periods. If interested, call the restaurant at 412-404-8166 to make an appointment or visit to fill out an application.