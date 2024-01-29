Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Reproductive Justice Jobs, Therapist, openings at Kennywood, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

Nonprofit

Payroll & Accounting Specialist. The Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania are committed to providing every girl the chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success. Their Pittsburgh headquarters is seeking a full-time Payroll & Accounting Specialist to perform all payroll processing activities necessary to execute bi-monthly payroll in compliance with federal/state/local regulations, and Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania policies and procedures. The Payroll & Accounting Specialist also performs a variety of accounting functions in accordance with standard procedures by reviewing, recording, and reconciling cash deposit activity, banking activity, retail sales activity, and sales tax. Salary is $45,000-48,000/year plus a hybrid workweek and generous benefits package. Click here for more details

Director of Development & Marketing. Heritage Community Initiatives is a nonprofit that for forty years has been committed to serving families in forty-nine communities within Allegheny County through their transportation, education, and nutrition programs. They are hiring a full-time Director of Development & Marketing to report directly to the President and CEO, and take responsibility for the strategic direction, design, and implementation of comprehensive development and marketing campaigns that will enable the organization to increase revenue generation while enhancing brand awareness. The successful candidate will be a creative leader with extensive experience in donor identification, solicitation models, and funding models for capital, as well as expertise in targeted marketing campaigns. Salary is $80,000+/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Reproductive Justice Jobs. New Voices is a non-profit Reproductive Justice organization that supports and builds power for and alongside Black women, Black queer folks, and Black marginalized people through leadership development, community care, resourcing, and mutual aid.They are seeking motivated and creative individuals to join both their Voter Engagement, Community Organizing, and Administrative departments in Pennsylvania and Ohio. Benefits include PTO (paid time off), partial remote work, medical and dental. Click here for more details

Therapist. Nonprofit POWER's mission is to help women reclaim their lives from addiction and related emotional health issues and improve the well-being of future generations. They are hiring a full-time Therapist. The Therapist, who is a member of the Treatment Team, is responsible for working with women in treatment in a manner that is gender-responsive and trauma-informed, to help them develop an individualized treatment plan and achieve their goals and objectives, by learning the skills necessary to live free from the burden of addiction. Starting annual salary for this role as a Bachelor's level Therapist is $33,500/year, and starting annual salary for this role as a Masters level Therapist is $45,000/year. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Junior Advertising Sales Representative. Pittsburgh City Paper is looking for a sales and marketing-minded individual who desires an exciting opportunity to earn uncapped commissions while connecting local Pittsburgh business owners and organizations with marketing strategies involving the City Paper audience. Our advertising includes print, digital, social media, events, sponsorships, and more. This full-time Junior Advertising Sales Representative position requires a focus on acquisition of new clients to hit monthly goals set forth by the company. The ideal candidate is motivated and focused on revenue growth across all platforms with the intention of meeting and exceeding revenue goals. Click here for more details

Kennywood Jobs. Kennywood Park in West Mifflin has openings in Rides, Food and Beverage, Retail, and more for the 2024 season. They offer wages starting at up to $15/hour, flexible scheduling, free admission to Kennywood/Sandcastle/other parks on off days, free tickets for family and friends, after-hours events and parties, food and retail discounts, scholarship and recognition programs, advancement opportunities, and more. There are upcoming hiring events on Saturday, March 9th from 10am-4pm, and Saturday, April 6th from 10am-4pm. Click here for more details

Exhibits Technician. The Children's Museum of Pittsburgh provides innovative and inclusive museum experiences that inspire kindness, joy, creativity and curiosity for all learners. They are seeking a part-time Exhibits Technician who is responsible for the maintenance, repair, development, construction, and cleaning of exhibits. This includes repairing and installing exhibits, determining whether exhibits need repair and choosing the safest and most effective method of repair, cleaning exhibits, participating in museum daily start-up including lighting, and more. Must have experience with shop machines, carpentry, hand tools, welding, woodworking, plumbing, and electronics. Pay is $17.15/hour. Click here for more details

Kennel Assistant. PawSpa Resort is a family-owned and operated daycare, boarding, and grooming facility on Saw Mill Run Boulevard. They are seeking part-time Kennel Assistants to provide premium care and a safe environment for the pets, exercise and socialize with cats and dogs, prepare and feed the animals meals, maintain standards of cleanliness and hygiene, and assist the receptionist/interacting with customers. Teamwork, good communication skills, a strong work ethic, and a love of animals are fundamental to the job. Pay is $10.50-11/hour. Click here for more details

Marketing Intern. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a Marketing Intern! This person will report to the Advertising Director and will gain experience in marketing and advertising in the events and media industry. Responsibilities include: planning and assisting at Pittsburgh City Paper events, assisting in coordination and administrative needs for events, and collecting and organizing marketing data for sales representatives. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Bakery/Pastry Assistant. Anthos Bakery & Café is a family-owned business in Castle Shannon that offers breakfast, brunch, and lunch, as well as authentic Greek and Mediterranean food, European style breads and pastries, and Colombian coffee. They are looking for a full-time Bakery/Pastry Assistant with at least 2-3 years of bakery experience to join their bakery team. Job responsibilities include mixing basic pastry doughs and cookies, preparing sweet and savory fillings for pastries, production of traditional Greek sweets and cookies, and more. Pay is $17-23/hour based on experience. Click here for more details

Chef/Line Cooks. The Alcove is a growing restaurant in Greentree looking for a new Chef and some Line Cooks with kitchen experience to take over night operations. They are open for lunch on weekdays from 11am-3pm and dinner Monday through Thursday 4pm-9pm and Friday/Saturday 4pm-10pm. Pay is $14-20/hour. They have both full-time and part-time available, and hold open interviews daily from 2-3pm or you can call ahead to schedule a time that works for you. Click here for more details

Front-of-House Manager. Aspinwall’s Cornerstone upscale neighborhood restaurant is looking for a full-time Front-of-House Manager to join their team. This position is hands-on, leading day-to-day operations and overseeing the servers’ daily set-up, helping expo when necessary, maintaining guest standards, and making sure staff is thoroughly trained in all aspects of their positions. The FOH Manager will also help with daily bank deposits, hiring, social media/marketing, and bar maintenance and inventory. Click here for more details

Dishwasher. Bethel Park’s Spoonwood Brewing Co. is seeking full-time or part-time Dishwashers for the daytime and evening shifts. Immediate start is available. Pay is $17/hour, plus a $200 sign-on bonus (after 60 days of employment), paid sick/holiday/vacation time, no late nights, free shift meals, and a take-home growler of beer (for employees over 21). Not located near public transit, so reliable transportation is required. Click here for more details