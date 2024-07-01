Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: 1Hood Media Academy, Apteka, The Frick Pittsburgh, and more

Nonprofit

Director of Development. If you have a commitment to social and racial justice and a knack for nonprofit fundraising, 1Hood Media Academy is on the lookout for a passionate and experienced full-time Director of Development to join their team. This pivotal role involves leading 1Hood Media Academy’s fundraising strategies and engaging values-aligned donors to support their impactful work. Salary is $68,000-87,000/year. Location is remote in Pittsburgh with weekly in-office time. Click here for more details

Program Coordinator. The Fund for Advancement of Minorities through Education (FAME) is a small non-profit organization, making a large impact on the lives of students of color in the Greater Pittsburgh area. They are seeking a full-time Program Coordinator who is responsible for the successful execution of a broad range of Scholar programs and will provide general program support to FAME’s core programs. The Program Coordinator will be the first point of contact for 11th and 12th grade scholars and families for academic and college prep counseling and coaching needs, events, and enrichment activities. Must have a Bachelor’s degree in education, counseling, business administration, or a related field. Salary is $40,000-45,000/year. Click here for more details

Facilities Manager. Radiant Hall Studios and Sweetwater are seeking a part-time joint Facilities Manager to oversee the maintenance of Radiant Hall’s three studio locations and Sweetwater Center for Arts historic building, the Old Sewickley Post Office. The Faciliter Manager is responsible for performing routine maintenance and modifications, and recommending and coordinating improvements as needed to ensure that studio and educational environments at both organizations are safe and functional. This position is expected to spend approximately 24 hours/week at Radiant Hall, and approximately 8 hours/week at Sweetwater Center for the Arts. Pay is $21/hour plus benefits. Click here for more details

Professional Learning Coordinator. Trying Together is a Pittsburgh-based nonprofit with a mission to support high-quality care and education for young children. They are seeking an individual early in their career who is looking to develop their knowledge of early childhood professional growth and instruction to join their team as a full-time Professional Learning Coordinator. The Professional Learning Coordinator will be a source of administrative support for both staff and students, assisting the organization in successfully fulfilling key parts of the strategic roadmap. They will also be responsible for organizing and administering customized, contract, and grant-funded Trying Together professional learning opportunities and will work with the Quality Initiatives team to ensure that all professional learning opportunities work together effectively. Salary is $41,000-46,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Resident Teaching Artists. projectart serves children who don’t have access to arts education at school by partnering with public libraries to provide free, high-quality art classes led by resident teaching artists. Their Pittsburgh division through the Carnegie Library in Squirrel Hill and Allegheny is seeking two Resident Teaching Artists for a nine month residency that begins in September and ends in June. projectart Resident Teaching Artists are provided space in their designated libraries to create new artwork, and each residency ends with an exhibition showcasing the children’s and artists’ work. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Children’s Programming Facilitator. Do you enjoy planning fun, educational activities for kids of all ages? Are you interested in working in a dynamic community, forming positive, lasting relationships with children and youth?

The Braddock Carnegie Library Association is in search of a creative, enthusiastic individual to join their Children’s Library staff in developing and facilitating children’s library programs and connecting with young patrons both in-house, as well as throughout their service area. Must be at least 18 years old with some college preferred as well as experience with afterschool programs preferred. Pay is $15/hour. Click here for more details

Repair Technician. Smartbox Assistive Technology creates technology that gives a voice to people who are unable to use speech to communicate. Their products include a combination of specialist hardware, software, and content used by people with disabilities worldwide. Smartbox operates out of offices in Great Malvern and Bristol in the UK, and in Pittsburgh. The Pittsburgh office is seeking a full-time Repair Technician to coordinate, perform, and ship repairs following Smartbox repair procedures. Secondary duties will include production and other tasks as required by the needs of the business. Benefits include 401k, HSA, comprehensive medical, long-term sick, 23 days of PTO plus 10 public holidays, and more. Click here for more details

Treasured Ornament Artist Educator in Residence. Artist Educator Residencies at The Frick Pittsburgh work to strengthen The Frick's programming and engagement, especially with young visitors, while providing a platform and funds for an emerging or established artist. The Frick is seeking an Artist Educator in Residence throughout the run of the Treasured Ornament exhibition in The Frick Art Museum. The Artist Educator will develop art projects and facilitate conversations about Treasured Ornament that authentically and creatively engage students with art from the perspective of an artist whose practice is in dialogue with the exhibition. This residency will include outreach visits to local schools, facilitated discussions at The Frick, developing and leading art projects, and training existing Frick staff on content and engagement strategies related to the exhibition. Click here for more details

Senior Writer. The University of Pittsburgh’s Office of Strategic Communications, Health Sciences, is seeking a full-time Senior Writer for the School of Medicine. This role is responsible for telling the SOM story. This will be done by highlighting research and education, promoting stories of students and faculty as collaborators learning and working within the context of one of the nation’s top medical schools and leading research hubs. Content will be both short and long form created for a variety of communications channels, including websites, social media, Pitt Med (the school’s award-winning magazine) and press releases. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Line Cook. Scratch & Co in Troy Hill is hiring a full-time Line Cook. Eligible candidates will demonstrate the ability to have a good time doing good work, and open availability, including Sunday Brunch. Pay is $23/hour. Click here for more details

Front-of-House Team Member. Braddock Public House is opening soon, and they are looking for friendly and energetic people who thrive in a fast-paced environment and excel at working within a tight knit team to work as either part-time or full-time Front-of-House Team Members. Front-of-House Team Members will be responsible for everything from pouring beer to greeting guests, clearing tables, and running food. Full service restaurant and/or bar experience is great, but they are also open to people with customer service facing experience, great smiles, and amazing attitudes. Must be available to work Saturdays and Sundays. Compensation is an hourly base pay of $7.25/hour, plus a share of tips pooled among front-of-house staff. Click here for more details

Line Cook. Apetka, a fast-paced, from-scratch restaurant in Bloomfield, is looking for a motivated person to join their awesome crew as a full-time or part-time Line Cook. Shifts are from 2pm to 11:30pm. Must have weekend availability. Full-time employees work four days with three days off. Starting pay is $20+/hour plus 80% of healthcare covered for full-time and a free shift meal. Click here for more details

Pastry Chef. Monterey Bay Fish Grotto in Mt. Washington is seeking an experienced Pastry Chef with at least two years of experience in pastry production. A culinary degree is preferred. Applicants must have knowledge of safety and sanitation practices. Job involves producing dessert items daily, writing recipes and using the costing system to come up with menu prices/inventory lists/cost analysis, working with FOH staff to ensure that all changes made with desserts are communicated to the entire restaurant staff, and ordering ingredients solely for pastries through food distributors. Salary is $55,000-65,000/year. Click here for more details