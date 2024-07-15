Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, Cancer Bridges, PPG Paints Arena, and more

Nonprofit

Multiple Positions. Allies for Health + Wellbeing is a nonprofit that provides integrated medical care, supportive human services, and community-based education for individuals living with, or at risk of HIV, viral hepatitis, and sexually transmitted infections. Allies is currently hiring for multiple positions, including a Case Manager, a Medical Secretary, and a Therapist. LGBTQIA-identified persons, Black, Indigenous, and other people of color (BIPOC), and individuals with disabilities and legal histories, as well as from other historically underrepresented communities are encouraged to apply. Click here for more details

Community Engagement Manager. Nonprofit Age-Friendly Greater Pittsburgh is dedicated to making our region more inclusive and respectful of all ages. They are seeking a full-time Community Engagement Coordinator to interface closely with residents and community-based organizations to elevate older adult voices and help residents bring intergenerational projects to life. This will start as a contracted service (which may be brought in-house at a future time), and will be remote with in-person meetings and events required. The ideal candidate should be based in the Pittsburgh area. Contract is $30-35/hour for 12 months with the potential to be extended. Contract is limited to 900 hours, with no more than 18 hours in any given week. Click here for more details

Development Coordinator. Cancer Bridges, headquartered in the Strip District, provides a variety of emotional, social, and health and wellness programs and services to all those impacted by cancer in Pennsylvania. Cancer Bridges is seeking a full-time Development Coordinator to support their fundraising strategy including individual giving, grants, and special events. The Development Coordinator will be comfortable performing administrative and clerical duties related to development activities, maintaining donor databases, coordinating events, and managing and building relationships with donors and volunteers. Salary is $36,000-42,000/year BOE plus generous benefits. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Paid Social Media Marketing Internship. Plants for Skin is a holistic beauty store in Lawrenceville, and they are looking for an enthusiastic and talented individual who shares their passion for all natural skincare and haircare to join their team as a Social Media and Marketing Intern. This is a hybrid position where you will be required to come into the store at least once per week. Hours are 10+ weekly. Must have experience in social media, editing, and producing content. Must be currently enrolled in college with a major in marketing, communications, or business. Pay is $20/hour. Click here for more details

Accountant & Administration Manager. Contemporary Craft is a not-for-profit art center in Lawrenceville that provides free art exhibitions, artist support, and arts education. They are seeking a full-time Accountant and Administration Manager. This is a shared position with the Pittsburgh Glass Center, with two days a week in person at each location and one day per week of remote work. Average work week is 40 hours (50% Contemporary Craft, 50% Pittsburgh Glass Center). This role supports the mission and vision of both organizations by overseeing operations in the areas of financial administration and human resources while being an active participant in the organization’s overall operations. The position is also responsible for all payroll functions including timely submission of payroll, administration of benefits, and onboarding of staff and independent contractors. Salary is $50,000-60,000/year BOE plus benefits. Click here for more details

Exhibit Lighting Project Manager. Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is hiring a full-time Exhibit Lighting Project Manager. Lighting is an essential feature in all of Phipps shows and exhibits. The primary area of responsibility will revolve around the Phipps Winter Light Garden, which is part of their annual Winter Flower Show and Light Garden and has become a major feature of their exhibit schedule. There are four other seasonal flower shows/exhibits that occur during the rest of the year. Elevating the quality of these shows with lighting is the second area of primary focus for this position. This position works closely with the Facilities and Exhibits teams to coordinate and oversee this important exhibit, including feasibility, inventory, ordering, installation, troubleshooting, and storage. This person will be responsible for lighting displays, fabrication of lighting displays, as well as coordinating with external designers and lighting suppliers to implement additions. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Bartenders. Main Street Diner, located in the basement of Lawrenceville Market House, is looking to add some Bartenders to their team. Bartending experience is not required, but is a definite plus. If your experience is making cocktails at home for your friends, that counts for something! Part-time is available, with some full-time availability as they expand their hours. Pay starts at $12.50/hour plus tips, and more possible with relevant experience. Click here for more details

Line Cooks. Do you like good food and fantastic beer? If slamming back a quart of double ipa, (after the shift) and smashing some of the best damn cheeseburgers in the city while jamming to whatever tunes as loud as you want sounds like a good way to earn a paycheck, Cinderlands Beer Company would like to hear from you. Their Strip District brewpub location is seeking a full-time Line Cook with at least one year of experience cooking on a professional line. Cinderlands works in an all call expo system. The ability to remember calls and communicate effectively with fellow cooks and chefs is an absolute must. Weekend availability is also a must. Pay is $17-24/hour plus benefits. Click here for more details

PPG Paints Arena Hiring Event. The Aramark team at PPG Paints Arena is holding open interviews on location on Tuesday, July 16th from 12 pm to 6 pm. You can text PPGPHIRING to RSVP, but walk-ins are also welcome. Available positions include: Cook, Grill Cook, Concession Stand Worker, Warehouse Worker, and Server. Click here for more details