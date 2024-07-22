Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Parks and Rec, Sewickley Valley YMCA, East End Brewing Co., and more

Nonprofit

Director. The Allegheny County Department of Parks and Recreation is seeking a full-time Director. Reporting to the County Manager, the Director of Parks and Recreation provides strategic leadership, vision, and direction to the Allegheny County Parks system. The Director implements the policies of the elected County Executive and works with the Allegheny County Parks Foundation to envision and develop park projects. The Director also works with elected and appointed officials, civil servants, potential funders, and volunteer leadership to craft strategic and financial planning objectives. Salary is $130,000-136,325/year BOE. (Bonus points if you have a mustache and several ex-wives named Tammy.) Click here for more details

Development Manager. Women’s Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh (WC&S) is a comprehensive domestic violence program annually serving over 7,500 adult and child survivors of domestic violence and facilitating an intervention program to nearly 300 people who use abuse. They are hiring a full-time Development Manager to work with staff, volunteers, and event committees to ensure the success of various fundraising and relationship-building activities. You will also coordinate special events and campaigns, including those during Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM), the Adopt-A-Family gift card program, and WC&S’s annual keystone event.Salary is $55,000/year plus generous benefits. Click here for more details

Classroom Assistant, Multiple Disabilities Support. Pittsburgh Public Schools has a position open for a Classroom Assistant for their Program for Students with Exceptionalities. Under the direction of the teacher and principle, the Classroom Assistant assists in the physical movement and lifting of students onto or into pieces of adaptive equipment, assists with the operation of the students’ adaptive equipment, helps students with toilet needs, feeds students multiple times daily, assists students with getting on and off the buses, assists in keeping the students clean, and more. Click here for more details

Controller. The mission of nonprofit Healthy Start is to improve maternal and child health and to reduce poor birth outcomes and infant mortality. Healthy Start is hiring a full-time Controller to serve as a key business partner and support the missions of Healthy Start by ensuring all daily and routine financial accounting activity is performed and reported in a timely, accurate manner. This role will oversee a team of up to three employees; work collaboratively with the CEO, directors, and other HS team members; and work under the direction of the CFO. Salary is $70,000-80,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Advertising Sales Representative. Our very own Pittsburgh City Paper is currently hiring a full-time Advertising Sales Representative. We are looking for a sales and marketing-minded individual who desires an exciting opportunity to earn uncapped commissions and focus on connecting local Pittsburgh business owners and organizations with marketing strategies including print, digital, events, sponsorships, and social media advertising. This position includes a current client base to manage, foster, and grow while also focusing on acquisition of new clients to hit monthly goals set forth by the company. Pay is salary, plus commission, plus benefits. Click here for more details

Creative Programs Manager. Are you passionate about the arts? Are you looking for a new challenge and the opportunity to make a difference in your community? The New Hazlett Theater is seeking an experienced professional to curate and manage its self-produced programming efforts. The full-time Creative Programs Manager is responsible for the design, planning, and execution of the New Hazlett’s Community Supported Art (CSA) performance series and other residencies. They partner collaboratively with artists, develop strategic partnerships, and work with the entire NHT team to execute successful productions and meet financial goals. Salary is $58,000/year plus a comprehensive benefits plan. Click here for more details

Lead Lighting Technician. The New Hazlett Theater is also hiring a part-time Lead Lighting Technician. The Lead Lighting Technician reports to the Production Manager and is responsible for all lighting-related tasks at the New Hazlett Theater, including inventory tracking, equipment upkeep, and serving as an electrician or lighting designer when necessary. The ideal candidate has multi-faceted technical experience in all aspects of theater and demonstrates a commitment to safety and safe theater practices. Pay rate starts at $20.50/hour BOE. Upcoming graduates are encouraged to apply. Click here for more details

Swim Instructors. The Sewickley Valley YMCA is seeking part-time Swim Instructors. This position provides direct leadership, instruction, and motivation for students in swimming classes. Must be able to demonstrate swim instructor skills in accordance with YMCA Standards— swim 4 of the 6 strokes in good form. Lifeguard certification is preferred, CPR and basic first aid also a plus. Must be at least 16 years old to apply. Available shifts are Saturday mornings from 9-12, Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 10-11, and Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 5-7. Pay is $9.50 to start for those with no experience, and $12-15 for certified instructors. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Bar Manager. East End Brewing Company is seeking a full-time Bar Manager for their Larimer Brewpub. The Brewpub Bar Manager is the point person for the Larimer Brewpub guest experience. They are responsible for the day-to-day operations of the bar, ensuring the bar meets or exceeds service standards to provide an optimal guest experience while leading the team and representing EEBC in a positive manner. The manager will be expected to operate as a bartender, maintain the staffing schedule, and keep the Taplists and Point-of-Sale systems current. While regular coordination with the GM, Kitchen Manager, and Social Media Manager are key in a fast-paced team-oriented environment like EEBC’s, the ability to act independently and be self-motivated is a must. Click here for more details

Barista. Latte Lane in Cheswick, PA is a drive-thru-only coffee spot with incredible seasonal menus. They are currently looking for a fast and friendly Barista to join their team. Click here for more details

Donut Maker, Donut Decorator, & Storefront Sales. Nestled in the heart of “Little Italy” in Bloomfield since 1983, Paddy Cake Bakery is currently seeking candidates to fill several roles on their team. Open positions include a Donut Maker, a Donut Decorator, and a Storefront Sales person. No experience is needed. Send resumes to [email protected]. Click here for more details

Pizza Makers. Common Oven Pizza in New Kensington makes their pizza by hand, with fire, and they’re looking for Pizza Makers to join their team. Pizza experience is preferred, but they will train the right person. Send resumes to [email protected]. Click here for more details