Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Lawrenceville Corporation, Maitri Medicinals, Long Story Short, and more

Nonprofit

Business District Coordinator. Driven by the Lawrenceville community, the Lawrenceville Corporation acts as the catalyst and conduit for responsible and sustainable growth. They are hiring a full-time Business District Coordinator. The Lawrenceville Corporation (LC) Business District Coordinator is a ‘boots on the ground’ role dedicated to supporting growth in the neighborhood’s business districts. The position involves fostering community participation, managing events, and executing social media outreach. This role supports LC’s commercial development, hospitality initiatives, and marketing strategies while maintaining the membership base. Salary is $49,000-52,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Manager of Special Events & Corporate Partnerships. Nonprofit Animal Friends’ mission is to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome animals in crisis, ensure healthy pets through education, advocacy and affordable services, and inspire a community where the animal-human bond is celebrated and nurtured. They are hiring a full-time Manager of Special Events & Corporate Partnerships who is responsible for cultivating corporate relationships and managing fundraising events to support Animal Friends’ mission and financial goals. This role will develop and manage a strategic plan to engage the community with effective fundraising events and develop meaningful relationships, both financially and physically, with corporate partners. Must have at least three years of fundraising or events management experience. Click here for more details

Director of Development. The World Affairs Council’s mission is to convene and connect people around global issues to build a thriving, competitive, and inclusive Pittsburgh. They are seeking a full-time Director of Development who will work in close partnership with the President & CEO to actualize the Council’s strategic fundraising priorities and achieve financial goals. The Director has oversight and responsibility for fundraising and related finance areas. This position is both strategic and tactical, as it is responsible for updating, managing, and executing the Council’s annual development plan. Salary is $70,000-75,000/year plus benefits and a flexible, hybrid work environment. Click here for more details





Arts + Entertainment

Korean Language Instructor. The Department of East Asian Languages and Literatures at the University of Pittsburgh invites applications for the position of visiting instructor for its Korean language program, pending budgetary approval. The appointment will begin Fall 2024, and end Spring 2025. The candidate must hold a masters degree in teaching Korean as a second language, foreign language teaching, applied linguistics, or a related field by the time of appointment and possess broad competence in teaching Korean language courses. The candidate must be a native or near-native user of Korean and English and should have at least two years’ experience teaching Korean language courses at a North American institution, preferably in person. Click here for more details

Grant Writer. Film Pittsburgh, a nonprofit arts organization, seeks a Grant Writer to execute current grant opportunities and seek new ones. This position is currently a contract position with the possibility of turning into an employed position with the organization in the future. They are looking for a team player who is highly motivated by Film Pittsburgh’s mission to raise the necessary funds to present exemplary film programming throughout the year. The selected candidate will have strong writing skills, experience writing grants and reports (or similar), and be highly organized and detail-oriented. Pay is $25-35/hour up to $40,000 annually. Click here for more details

Processing Technician. Maitri Medicinals’ vision is to cultivate, produce, and dispense quality medical marijuana products for Pennsylvania patients who suffer from qualifying medical conditions and diseases. They are hiring a full-time Processing Technician, a cross-functional position where you will have the opportunity to learn multiple skill sets within the processing department of the cannabis industry. The Processing Technician, reporting directly to the Processing/Packaging Manager, is responsible for executing and maintaining all daily operations of the Processing and Packaging Department to achieve the company initiatives. Pay is $15/hour plus benefits. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Bakery Assistant. Wild Rise Bakery is hiring for a part-time Bakery Assistant. Prior professional kitchen experience is preferred, but baking expertise is not necessary. This position is ideal for someone interested in a three to four day week, assisting with baking, wrapping, kitchen maintenance, and general prep tasks. Hours are daylight: 9 am to 5 pm (except one day, 8 am to 4 pm) and if mutually desired, the position could eventually shift to full-time. Hourly pay is commensurate with experience, but between $16-18/hour. Click here for more details

Cook. Long Story Short, a new sandwich shop in Lawrenceville, is looking for one full-time Cook to work five shifts per week, with Monday and Saturday being longer days, and the other three being shorter days. Sundays are off. You will be responsible for opening the line and working the lunch shift for four of those shifts. You will have one closing shift that will be on Saturday where you will be starting later in the day. The menu is small and not overwhelming for one person to handle most days. For the days where there is a busy lunch rush, you will have an extra set of hands to help you out on the line so you won't be left without support. Pay is $17-19/hour, plus medical/dental/vision insurance, a shift meal, and a shift beer. Click here for more details

Lead Saute Cook. The Urban Tap in Shadyside is looking for experienced Line Cooks, specializing in Saute cooking and accustomed to high volume. Being able to communicate with the line, ensure station readiness/cleanliness, and working with a sense of urgency with quality as the focus, are keys to this position. This candidate will also be the closing kitchen lead, and ensure the other line cooks have closed to standard, and all procedures have been done correctly. Pay is $18-20/hour. Click here for more details