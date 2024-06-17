Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Pittsburgh Public Schools, Spirit, Assemble and more

Nonprofit

serves 49 communities in Allegheny County with transportation, education, and nutrition programs. They are seeking an experienced, compassionate, flexible, creative, and reliable full-time Director of Behavioral Support for the Heritage 4 Kids Early Learning Center and HOST (Heritage Out of School Time) programs. This position will largely focus on serving as support for all Heritage Education program classrooms, and may also fill in when necessary for a teacher when needed. There will be at least 25+ hours each week in the classroom coaching teachers, modeling, observing, and providing individual support to students.

is a Pittsburgh-based nonprofit with a mission to support high-quality care and education for young children. They are seeking a full-time Program Coordinator to report to The Homewood Early Learning Hub & Family Center. This position will work closely with the staff to ensure planning and operations for events are properly executed, as well as lead small group programs when needed. Salary is $40,000-42,000/year plus benefits.

is a nonprofit organization and community space for arts and technology education located in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood. They are seeking a full-time Development and Marketing Manager to oversee their annual fundraising and marketing schedule, with a focus on managing donor communications, planning the annual MakerDate event, and overseeing the strategies for Giving Tuesday and End-of-Year fundraising campaigns, along with strategizing fundraising initiatives to support programs throughout the year. Salary is $50,000-56,000/year.

Arts + Entertainment



in Mt. Lebanon is looking for a motivated person to work as a part-time Salon Assistant. A cosmetology license is preferred, but not necessary. Pay starts at $10/hour plus tips.

has a position open for a full-time Music Teacher for the 2024-2025 school year. Candidates must be enthusiastic about the fundamental goal of advancing student achievement in an urban public school district. Essential job duties include developing and submitting lesson plans in the approved format to the principal, implementing rigorous and culturally relevant curriculum to the students, adapting teaching methods and instructional materials to meet students’ varying needs, and more. Base salary starts at $48,337/year for a 10-month work schedule.

Food + Drink



on Mt. Lebanon Blvd. is currently hiring experienced Bartenders, Servers, and Line Cooks. Front-of-House’s current rates plus tips equates to approximately $25/hour, and Line Cooks make $18-20/hour. To apply, call 412-341-4011 and ask for Tony or John.

in Aspinwall is looking for a part-time Delivery Driver to work 3-5 shifts per week (15-30 hours), with some weekend shifts required. Wage plus commission plus tips equals about $25/hour, plus free shift meals while working.

in the Strip is looking for enthusiastic and passionate part-time Servers. Responsibilities include: answering phones, hosting tables, pouring beer/wine for tables, and running food as a team. Bartending or beverage experience would be great. Availability on weekends is required. They are open Wednesday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., with two full days off. Pay is about 25+/hour based on tips/sales.

in the Strip has been in business for 24 years and is looking to add a few key team members to help their daily operations with daily prep, helping during the lunch period, and taking orders during the lunch period. Working hours are daylight only, with hours of operation being 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. Closed on holidays. Pay is hourly plus tips. To apply, call 412-434-6600 and ask for AJ or Jeff.

in Lawrenceville is seeking a part-time Barback. Experience is great, but they’re happy to train. Responsibilities include: working with the bartenders to provide what they need in a timely manner, prepping the bar, preparing juices/garnishes/batched cocktails/house-made syrups, table and bar counter maintenance, stocking beer coolers and liquor cabinets, keg and draft line maintenance, and more. Pay is hourly plus tips.

in the Strip is hiring immediately for full-time and part-time Waiters, Waitresses, and Gelato Scoopers. 16 and 17-year-olds can apply to be Gelato Scoopers! Pay is $8/hour plus a tip pool (tips are typically in excess of $25/hourly). You can apply onsite Wednesdays through Sundays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.; ask for Michael or Keenan.