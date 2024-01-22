Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Adult Store Clerk, Creative Producer for KDKA, Cake Decorator, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

Nonprofit

Accounting Administrative Assistant. Nonprofit Literacy Pittsburgh offers free educational programs for adults and families in Allegheny County and Beaver County. They are seeking a full-time Accounting Administrative Assistant who will work under the Chief Financial Officer to assist and coordinate accounts payables/receivables, payroll, employee benefits, as well as performing general office administrative duties. An Associate degree in Accounting, Finance, or Business, or a minimum of 3-5 years’ related experience is preferred. Position is full-time hybrid in Downtown Pittsburgh, with some evening work required. Salary is $33,300-38,800/year. Click here for more details

Healthcare Positions. Planned Parenthood Western Pennsylvania (PPWP) is the local affiliate of the country’s leading sexual and reproductive health care advocate and provider. If you’re looking for a job with a supportive team and great benefits, consider one of the multiple positions they have open right now, including: Health Care Assistant - Greensburg, Health Care Assistant (Abortion Services) - Pittsburgh, Health Care Assistant (General) - Pittsburgh, and Health Care Assistant - Johnstown. All positions are full-time and on-site. Click here for more details

Assistant Manager. Thriftique is a popular, mission-focused social enterprise resale shop selling carefully curated, designer-centric inventory. All Thriftique sales, community outreach, and partnerships support the National Council of Jewish Women Pittsburgh Section and their mission to support increased equity through the empowerment of women. Thriftique is hiring a full-time Assistant Manager; a retail worker who has additional leadership responsibilities beyond typical sales or service tasks. This role directly assists the Store Operations Manager and the Director of Retail Operations in supporting the retail operations of Thriftique. Pay is $18/hour plus benefits. Click here for more details

Arts Education Program Coordinator. The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is hiring a full-time Arts Education Program Coordinator, who provides key administrative support to all staff members in the Arts Education department. This position coordinates with Arts Education personnel to address administrative and logistical needs for teaching artists, workshops, residencies, performances, and other arts education events in the Trust Arts Education center, schools, and in the community. This position requires a flexible schedule, with evening/weekend coverage and limited local travel required. This position requires excellent interpersonal skills and a calm demeanor to work with teaching artists, educators, and students in many different settings and situations. Applicants should have 1-2 years of experience in arts administration, operations management, or event planning. Salary is $38,000+/year. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Junior Advertising Sales Representative. Pittsburgh City Paper is looking for a sales and marketing-minded individual who desires an exciting opportunity to earn uncapped commissions while connecting local Pittsburgh business owners and organizations with marketing strategies involving the City Paper audience. Our advertising includes print, digital, social media, events, sponsorships, and more. This full-time Junior Advertising Sales Representative position requires a focus on the acquisition of new clients to hit monthly goals set forth by the company. The ideal candidate is motivated and focused on revenue growth across all platforms with the intention of meeting and exceeding revenue goals. Click here for more details

Flower Shop Delivery Driver. Oliver Flowers, a family-owned business for 92 years, is looking for a reliable Delivery Driver to work daylight hours only (five days and 30-35 hours per week, with possible overtime at holidays). The job involves driving a company vehicle and delivering light packages — mainly flowers and plants — in Allegheny County. They are conveniently located on the North Shore (Deutschtown) with a parking lot and easy, safe access to all major highways — I-279, I-376, etc. Must have a current valid driver’s license and good driving record. Excellent opportunity for a retired or semi-retired individual looking for extra income. Salary commensurate with experience. Click here for more details

Adult Store Cashier/Clerk. McKeesport’s Modern Adult is an adult store looking for an honest, hard-working, and dependable part-time Cashier. They hold open interviews on Tuesdays between 11 am and 1 pm— ask for Holli. Pay is $12/hour. Click here for more details

Creative Producer. KDKA-TV Pittsburgh is seeking a highly creative multimedia producer to join their dynamic team. As a full-time Creative Producer, you would be integral in crafting commercial campaigns for advertisers and serve in a supporting role across the content, news, and marketing teams. This includes coordinating and leading all aspects of video production projects from start to finish including idea generation, scripting, production planning and coordination, directing crew and talent, and post-production supervision. Bachelor’s degree in media, journalism, or marketing and a minimum of 4 years of experience in a similar role are required. Click here for more details

Marketing Intern. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a Marketing Intern! This person will report to the Advertising Director and will gain experience in marketing and advertising in the events and media industry. Responsibilities include: planning and assisting at Pittsburgh City Paper events, assisting in coordination and administrative needs for events, and collecting and organizing marketing data for sales representatives. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Packaging Tech. Dancing Gnome is a brewery and taproom in the Sharpsburg area, and they are seeking a full-time Packaging Tech with weekday morning availability, as early as 6am. This is a small-scale assembly line style production role that includes assisting in packaging all products in all packaging formats (kegs, cans, and bottles), preparing/sanitizing/cleaning necessary equipment, cleaning/monitoring keg cooperage, training and becoming efficient in multiple pieces of packaging equipment, and assisting the packaging lead and production manager as necessary. Industry experience is not necessary, but it’s a major plus. Salary will be competitive for the right fit, plus benefits (401k, health insurance, and beer). Click here for more details

PNC Park Job Fair. PNC Park is holding a job fair on Tuesday, January 23rd, from 4-7 pm at PNC Park in the Press Conference Room. They are currently hiring for Catering/Banquet Servers, Concession Stand Workers, Cooks, Dishwashers, Supervisors, Runners, Hosts, Bussers, Bartenders, Warehouse, Admins., and more. Starting pay as high as $19.72.hour. Click here for more details

Cake Decorator. Heisler’s Market in McMurray is looking for someone very creative to be a part-time or full-time Cake Decorator for the morning shift. Responsibilities include creative icing, decorating, packaging, labeling products for the Bakery cases and displays, and rotating products. Must have at least two years of cake decorating experience. Pay is $15-19/hour. Click here for more details

Line Cook. Napoli’s in Bridgeville is seeking a full-time Line Cook, who is responsible for cooking a variety of foods including: sauteing, sandwiches, salads, appetizers, and pizza. Also involves cleaning and prepping when not busy. Pay is $15-20/hour with company-paid medical, PTO, employee discount, and advancement opportunities. Click here for more details