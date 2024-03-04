Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Outdoor Program Specialist, Nail Technician, Ice Cream Server, and more

Pittsburgh City Paper Jobs

Junior Advertising Sales Representative. Pittsburgh City Paper is looking for a sales and marketing-minded individual who desires an exciting opportunity to earn uncapped commissions while connecting local Pittsburgh business owners and organizations with marketing strategies involving the City Paper audience. Our advertising includes print, digital, social media, events, sponsorships, and more. This full-time Junior Advertising Sales Representative position requires a focus on acquisition of new clients to hit monthly goals set forth by the company. The ideal candidate is motivated and focused on revenue growth across all platforms with the intention of meeting and exceeding revenue goals. Click here for more details

Marketing Intern. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a Marketing Intern! This person will report to the Advertising Director and will gain experience in marketing and advertising in the events and media industry. Responsibilities include: planning and assisting at Pittsburgh City Paper events, assisting in coordination and administrative needs for events, and collecting and organizing marketing data for sales representatives. Click here for more details

Nonprofit

Outdoor Program Specialist. Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania is the preeminent leadership development organization for girls in kindergarten through twelfth grade, with a mission to build girls of courage, confidence, and character. They are seeking a full-time Outdoor Program Specialist to help design, coordinate, and lead large events and outdoor programs that provide a high-quality experience, are girl-driven, and girl-focused. You will ensure that all activities adhere to quality and safety standards, address the needs and interests of members, are consistent with the Girl Scout Mission, and are equally accessible to all girls. While full-time remote work is available, frequent travel throughout Western PA is required, and during the summer months, the Outdoor Program Specialist is required to frequently be at Camp Redwing in Renfrew, PA. Salary is $36,000-38,000/year plus generous benefits. Click here for more details

DEI Coordinator. The University of Pittsburgh is seeking a full-time Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Coordinator to support school-wide efforts to create a more inclusive and equitable community for all who work and learn within their Graduate School of Public and International Affairs (GSPIA). This includes organizing DEI programs and initiatives, serving as an advocate/mentor/resource for students, monitoring DEI dashboards to analyze programs, and assisting in social media management. Salary range is $40,000-50,000/year. Click here for more details

Assistant Director, Special Events & Engagement. The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is looking for a full-time Assistant Director of Special Events & Engagement. This position is responsible for managing and executing organization-wide events. In addition to an annual fundraising gala, the position will plan, design, and implement donor stewardship, cultivation events, and community events across all Trust venues. Prior supervisory experience managing project teams and budgets is required, plus a minimum of 10 years of experience in special events or planning events with a heavy focus on fundraising/philanthropy events. Salary is $68,000+/year. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Head of School. Kentucky Avenue School (KAS) is a small, independent, K-8 progressive school located in Pittsburgh’s Shadyside neighborhood that provides highly differentiated instruction in a warm and inclusive school climate. They are seeking a full-time Head of School with strong administrative experience, who can provide academic leadership for the school and oversee its climate, daily operations, admissions, and budget. They will manage faculty/staff hiring, evaluation, and professional development. They will also guide and support the faculty/staff in curriculum development and maintaining high academic standards. Salary is $75,000-90,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Plant Nursery Workers. Shadyside Nursery has three seasonal positions coming up that will begin in late March and consist of greenhouse production, retail, customer service, and nursery upkeep. There are two full-time positions and one part-time position available and each involves a weekend shift or every other weekend. These positions will start as seasonal (March- October), but there is room to grow. Plant and local landscape knowledge is ideal. Hourly rate starts at $17.50/hr with profit sharing. Click here for more details

Nail Technician. Hair Symmetry is looking for a personable, outgoing Nail Technician to join their friendly, fast-paced salon in Wexford. Must have experience with gels/shellac and pedicures, and must be able to work independently and as a team. Must be licensed as either a nail technician or a cosmetologist. No clientele necessary as there are many clients waiting for appointments. Pay starts at $14/hour plus tips until you meet your commission. Commission is 50% and 10% retail commission. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Line Cooks. Moonlit Burgers in uptown is a new fast-casual smashburger concept restaurant that is quickly growing. They are looking for fun-loving full-time or part-time Line Cooks to join the team and grow with them. Pay is hourly plus tips. Click here for more details

Line Cooks. Wexford Public is a brand new restaurant opening up in Wexford that serves polished American cuisine. They are looking for Line Cooks for their mid-March opening, and they have full-time or part-time positions available. Pay is $17-23/hour. Click here for more details

Delivery Drivers/Ice Cream Help. Regent Square’s favorite pizza and ice cream shop, Park Pizza & Cream, is hiring part-time Delivery Drivers and Ice Cream Servers. Their drivers get an hourly wage of $9-11/hour, plus $1.50 per delivery, plus 100% of tips. Their Ice Cream Servers make $10-15/hour plus tips, and responsibilities include answering phones, scooping ice cream, inputting orders into the POS, and keeping the shop neat and tidy. Click here for more details