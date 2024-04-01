Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Fet-Fisk, Turner's, Flyspace, and City Paper!

Pittsburgh City Paper Jobs

.

is looking for a sales and marketing-minded individual who desires an exciting opportunity to earn uncapped commissions while connecting local Pittsburgh business owners and organizations with marketing strategies involving the

audience. Our advertising includes print, digital, social media, events, sponsorships, and more. This full-time Junior Advertising Sales Representative position requires a focus on acquisition of new clients to hit monthly goals set forth by the company. The ideal candidate is motivated and focused on revenue growth across all platforms with the intention of meeting and exceeding revenue goals.

.

is seeking a Marketing Intern! This person will report to the Advertising Director and will gain experience in marketing and advertising in the events and media industry. Responsibilities include: planning and assisting at

events, assisting in coordination and administrative needs for events, and collecting and organizing marketing data for sales representatives.

Nonprofit

Event Assistant. Non-profit Pennsylvania Resources Council’s mission is to steward resources to prevent waste and conserve the environment. They are seeking highly-motivated individuals to assist at their Zero Waste (ZW) and Hard-to-Recycle (HTR) collection programs as part-time Event Assistants. At ZW Events, you will help PRC educate event participants while maximizing the diversion of materials from landfills. At HTR Events, you will help unload hard-to-recycle items from vehicles including televisions, computers, appliances, tires, and more. This is a contracted, seasonal role, with events usually on weekends and evenings May through October. Pay is $15/hour starting, increases with experience. Click here for more details



Communication + Events Manager. Are you excited about supporting local artists—maybe even an artist yourself? Are you a skilled communicator with writing, graphic design, or content creation experience? Are you an event organizer with a passion for community engagement? Radiant Hall is a Pittsburgh non-profit organization that creates and preserves art studio environments for working creatives; and they are seeking a part-time Communication and Events Manager. This individual’s primary responsibility is internal and external communications related to programming and events including Radiant Hall’s Open Studios and Pop-up Markets. Pay is $21/hour at 20 hours per week, plus benefits. Click here for more details



Seasonal Humane Education Assistant. Want to spend your summer surrounded by animals and inspiring young minds? The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is seeking a Humane Education Assistant for May through August. The Education Assistant will help with a variety of Education Department programming, with the main focus being summer camp and a few off-site events. They will be responsible for assisting educators with implementing programs and experiences for children in a group setting. They will also be responsible for the general safety of the participants and animals. These experiences focus on Humane Animal Rescue’s core mission of inspiring communities and educating the public about the wonderful world of animals and how to positively coexist with them, with the goal of fostering a lifelong appreciation of animals and the environment. Click here for more details



Arts + Entertainment

.

is a Pittsburgh event management, event production, and art services company that produces some of the largest festivals and live events in the region. They are seeking part-time Event Operations Assistants to work with them throughout the summer festival season and beyond. This work includes assisting in a vast array of tasks including but not limited to general labor, event production, site coordination, art handling, audio assisting, stage assisting, lighting assisting, event support, and theater production. If you enjoy work in which every day is different, this could be a great fit for you! Pay is $15+/hour based on experience.

. Voted one of the best juice bars in Pittsburgh by our

readers,

is a Black- and Korean-owned organic juice bar serving bold and unique cold pressed juice, smoothies, salads, and more in the SouthSide Works. With their market season approaching, they are seeking a few more Market and Event Ambassadors to help them out this summer. Must have reliable transportation, punctuality, the ability to lift up to 50lbs, customer service experience, and must love 1:11 juice.

.

is looking for experienced Drivers to join their team. They are hiring CDL drivers, but also have a Driver-In-Training program to help experienced drivers obtain their CDL B!

⁠

This is a labor-intensive position delivering dairy, tea, and juice products across Western PA in a 26-foot refrigerated box truck.

⁠

One year of experience or less is required.

⁠

.

is a popular Nordic-inspired pop-up food project in Pittsburgh that has finally opened their long-awaited permanent location on Liberty Avenue in Bloomfield. They are looking to add a few extra hands to round out their kitchen, including: an Oyster/Seafood Cook, Prep/Pastry Cook, and a Porter/Dishwasher. Experienced applicants preferred.

. Looking to earn some extra income in the coolest work setting ever?

is holding hiring events for their three Pittsburgh sporting venues: Acrisure Stadium, PNC Park, and PPG Paints Arena. They are hiring for part-time Stand Workers, Supervisors, Cooks, Bussers, and more. The events will be held in the PNC Park Press Conference Room on Tuesday, April 2nd, from 4-7 pm, and Tuesday, April 16th, from 4-7 pm with offers on the spot.