Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Dependable Drive-In, Hello Neighbor, Pro Bike + Run, and more

Nonprofit

Newspaper Editor. The Bloomfield Garfield Corporation is seeking a part-time Editor for their monthly newspaper, “The Bulletin,” which covers developments and events of interest in East End neighborhoods, including Garfield, Friendship, Bloomfield, East Liberty, and Lawrenceville. This job includes writing articles and accepting submissions from other non-profit organizations for publication in The Bulletin; performing editing, proofreading, and layout duties for each edition; soliciting and collecting ads from local or regional businesses, corporate firms, and non-profit groups; and ensuring that all advertising sales invoices are paid in a timely manner. Pay is $22-25/hour at 30 hours per week, plus medical, dental, and disability benefits with BGC matched contribution to a Simple IRA retirement program. Click here for more details

Volunteer Coordinator. Nonprofit Hello Neighbor works to improve the lives of recently resettled refugee families by matching them with dedicated neighbors to guide and support them in their new home. They are hiring a full-time Volunteer Coordinator. In this role, you'll collaborate closely with staff to identify volunteer needs, recruit and train new volunteers, and match them to roles that align with their skills and interests. Your efforts will play a vital role in supporting refugee and immigrant families in the Pittsburgh community. Salary is $42,000-45,000/year plus benefits and a hybrid work environment. Click here for more details

Gallery Experiences Presenter. The Carnegie Museum of Natural History is looking for a Gallery Experiences Presenter, who is responsible for the delivery of exceptional visitor experiences at CMNH. This position is primarily one of program delivery and presentation, but may require some behind the scenes work, such as cleaning, inventory, and basic animal/insect care. This is a temporary position, expected to run from May 28th to August 17th, great for a college student looking for summer employment. Pay is $16/hour. Click here for more details

Health Care Assistant. Planned Parenthood Western Pennsylvania (PPWP) is the local affiliate of the country’s leading sexual and reproductive health care advocate and provider. They are seeking a full-time Health Care Assistant. The purpose of this position is to support the delivery of comprehensive sexual and reproductive healthcare, including clinical abortion care, at PPWP’s downtown Pittsburgh location. This role requires a compassionate individual with demonstrated communication skills and clinical proficiency. Must have a high school degree or equivalent and customer service experience. Pay is $18/hour plus benefits. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

City Theatre Equity Principal Auditions. City Theatre will host in-person Equity Principal auditions for performers based in the greater Pittsburgh region on Monday, April 29, from 10am to 6pm in the Dr. Vernell Audrey Watson Lillie Theatre. Any performer unable to attend in person auditions, may submit a video audition no later than 10am on Tuesday, April 30th, 2024. They are seeking roles for the following productions: “POTUS, Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive,” “The Wickhams: Christmas At Pemberley,” “Birthday Candles,” and “King James.” Click here for more details

Bicycle Mechanic. Pro Bike + Run is a Pittsburgh bike shop with five locations: Monroeville, Robinson, South Hills, North Park, and the Strip. They are seeking Bicycle Mechanics for all five locations. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: interacting with customers and providing exemplary customer service, building bicycles, chain sizing/installation, basic adjustments, flat fixes, hydraulic brake service, wheel tune-ups, and handlebar wrapping. The ideal candidate has at least one year of mechanical or technical experience working on bicycles. Click here for more details

Dried Flower Shop Sales Associate. Roxanne’s Dried Flowers in the Strip District is looking to fill a full-time or part-time Sales Associate position. The position available would be primarily responsible for working the shop selling dried flowers, arrangements, plants, home decor, etc. Applicants should be self-motivated, upbeat, and must work well with others. Both plant knowledge and retail experience would be preferred, but are not required. Starting pay is $17/hour based on experience. Click here for more details

Early Childhood Music Teacher. If you have a desire to inspire a love of music in young children and support parents in creating a musical home life for their little ones, this is the position for you. Sunburst School of Music is seeking charismatic, playful individuals who can sing in tune, move with accurate rhythm, and are comfortable leading groups, to teach early childhood music and movement classes in Squirrel Hill. Comprehensive training, outstanding curriculum, and teaching support will be provided. This is a part-time position. They have opportunities for morning, evening, weekday, and weekend classes, but are especially in need of someone available on Saturday or Sunday mornings. Pay is $25-35/hour. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Lead Line Cook. Round Corner Cantina in Lawrenceville is looking for a moderately experienced, responsible individual who is seeking to hone their skills in a scratch kitchen and gain leadership experience as a Lead Line Cook. Responsibilities include effectively and consistently executing house recipes, operating and maintaining commercial kitchen equipment and appliances, preparing dishes quickly and efficiently, maintaining a clean and organized work area, opening and closing the kitchen (keyholder), and overseeing kitchen operations 1-2 shifts per week. Must have at least two years of kitchen experience. About 35-45 hours expected per week. Pay is $18+/hour BOE. Click here for more details

Server Assistant. The Parlor Dim Sum is a new, exciting, and BUSY Dim Sum and Cantonese BBQ concept in Lawrenceville from Chef Roger Li of Umami, Nanban, and Allegheny Wine Mixer. Are you brand new to the restaurant industry? Are you interested in learning the finer points of service and working toward other positions within a restaurant? Then this Server Assistant role may be for you! Server Assistants learn the inner workings of a restaurant, get exposure to food and beverage, and learn from the servers and management in a fast paced, exciting environment. Pay is $20-26/hour plus benefits. Click here for more details

Server. The Parlor Dim Sum is also seeking candidates who are eager to learn, fast paced, and able to multitask with ease for a full-time Server position. Must have one year or more of serving experience in upscale restaurants. Full-time only, with full availability Tuesday through Sunday required. 32-40 hours per week expected. Pay is $33-40/hour plus benefits. Click here for more details

Drive-In Crew. Dependable Drive-In in Moon is accepting applications for Snack Bar Workers and Lot Attendants for the 2024 season. Customer service and basic food preparation skills are preferred, weekend/evening availability is a must. Pay starts at $14/hour. Click here for more details