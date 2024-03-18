Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Gentleman's Club Manager, Canine Handler, Various Positions at black radish kitchen, and more

Pittsburgh City Paper Jobs

Junior Advertising Sales Representative. Pittsburgh City Paper is looking for a sales and marketing-minded individual who desires an exciting opportunity to earn uncapped commissions while connecting local Pittsburgh business owners and organizations with marketing strategies involving the City Paper audience. Our advertising includes print, digital, social media, events, sponsorships, and more. This full-time Junior Advertising Sales Representative position requires a focus on acquisition of new clients to hit monthly goals set forth by the company. The ideal candidate is motivated and focused on revenue growth across all platforms with the intention of meeting and exceeding revenue goals. Click here for more details

Marketing Intern. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a Marketing Intern! This person will report to the Advertising Director and will gain experience in marketing and advertising in the events and media industry. Responsibilities include: planning and assisting at Pittsburgh City Paper events, assisting in coordination and administrative needs for events, and collecting and organizing marketing data for sales representatives. Click here for more details





Nonprofit

Development & Events Manager. City Theatre Company, Pittsburgh’s leading professional theater dedicated to new plays, seeks to hire a full-time Development & Events Manager. This position is part of an expanding fundraising team and will work closely with leadership to strategically manage and increase support to the organization’s annual fund. This is a critical revenue-generating position with the stated goal of increasing City Theatre’s ability to expand its contributed income from events, corporations, foundations, government sources, and individuals. Salary is $47,000-50,000/year plus generous benefits. Click here for more details

Pre-Release Service Coordinator. The Foundation of HOPE is an interfaith non-profit with the mission of empowering people impacted by the criminal justice system to renew their faith, rebuild their lives, and restore positive relationships. They are looking for a full-time Service Coordinator to work with the director of the HOPE Pre-Release Program to create a culture of continuous improvement to prepare participants for the release from the Allegheny County Jail (ACJ) with a positive and successful re-entry plan into the community. Salary is $40,000-45,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Court Watch Volunteer Coordinator. The Abolitionist Law Center is a public interest law firm and community organizing project that challenges the criminal punishment system in Pennsylvania. They are hiring a full-time Coordinator to organize volunteers who observe and document courtroom proceedings. ALC aggregates qualitative data collected through court watching and quantitative data from the dockets. Then they correlate, analyze, and publish their findings to share with the public and policymakers to hold the courts accountable and bring about systemic, transformative change. Salary is $50,000/year plus generous benefits. Click here for more details

Program Manager. The Fund for Advancement of Minorities through Education (FAME) is a small, non-profit organization making a large impact on the lives of students of color in the Greater Pittsburgh area. They are looking for an experienced educator or school administrator to join the team as a full-time FAME Academy Program Manager. This position will be primarily responsible for the growth and facilitation of an outstanding academic enrichment program which results in a minimum of 90% of Academy students transitioning into the FAME Scholar program. This position is also responsible for the planning and facilitation of the summer boarding program, which means you must be willing, able, and committed to traveling with the students, including overnight for multiple days at a time. Salary is $55,000-60,000/year. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Screen Printer. Wolfe Screen Printing in Murrysville is a family-owned business and has been servicing the Pittsburgh area for over 30 years. They are looking for an experienced Screen Printer to join their team. Full-time or part-time available. Must be able to work on a manual press or auto press and set up multi-color jobs. Pay is $17+/hour based on experience. Click here for more details

Canine Handler. The Dog Stop, voted Best Pet Daycare by our City Paper readers, is seeking enthusiastic part-time Canine Handlers for their Wexford location. Knowledge of the dog care industry is a plus but not required, provided the candidate is capable of quickly learning the ins and outs of dog behavior and the Dog Stop’s range of services. Some responsibilities include supervising and directing safe and positive play, maintaining a clean and healthy environment for guests, and clear communication with shift managers. Pay is $10-14/hour, plus a discount on all retail products, free and discounted services, paid vacation days, and you can bring your dog to work! Also includes a $500 signing bonus. Click here for more details

Gentlemen’s Club Manager. Are you working a boring or dead-end job without room for advancement? Come see why climbing the corporate "pole" is much more exciting than the ladder. Spearmint Rhino Gentlemen's Club is now recruiting full-time Shift Managers and General Managers for their location in the North Side. Experience within a Gentlemen's Club is not required. They will train first-time management for this industry who possess experience and skills from the restaurant, hotel, and/or nightclub industries. Base pay also includes tips and sales incentives. Click here for more details

Creative Copy Writer. Sheetz is seeking a Pittsburgh-based, remote-working full-time Creative Copy Writer. This individual will translate marketing objectives into captivating campaigns that inspire action while maintaining consistency in the expression of the Sheetz brand in all channels, as well as possess exceptional writing and research skills and the ability to adapt to the varying needs of Sheetz's internal clients. Must have a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, English, Communications, or related field, with a minimum of three years of copywriting experience and a portfolio of work. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Various Positions. black radish kitchen is a queer-owned boutique catering business that specializes in thoughtful, veggie-forward foods and customized event coordination. They are seeking a few people to join their team, including: Sales, a Sous Chef, Event Leads (FOH & BOH), Event Hands (FOH & BOH), Daytime Prep Workers, and Gig Workers. Click here for more details

Service Technician. Commonplace Coffee is looking for a passionate Coffee Technician to provide technical equipment services as well as customer support and instruction at their headquarters on Washington Boulevard. The Service Technician assists with the upkeep of coffee equipment at Commonplace Coffee retail shops, and will also provide service, support, and education to wholesale clients. This role requires familiarity and comfort with tools and equipment as well as coffee skills and industry knowledge. Click here for more details

Bartender. Spirit, in Lawrenceville, is seeking a part-time Bartender who is passionate about hospitality, works quickly and cleanly, and feels comfortable interacting with the public in a variety of scenarios (dinner service, cabaret, DJ competition, punk show, wedding, or block party— to name a few). The ideal candidate is curious about expanding their bar knowledge, organized and detail-oriented, and will take on weekly prep responsibilities. Some bartending experience and RAMP certification is required. Pay is $5-25/hour plus tips, at 20-25 hours per week. Evening availability is required for bar shifts. Click here for more details

FOH Service Person. Conganelo’s Pizza in the Strip District is seeking a part-time front-of-house Customer Service person to work 20-30 hours per week. Must have great people skills, genuine/friendly customer service, and be able to work in a fast-paced, friendly work environment. Also, must be able to work weekends. Pay is $18+/hour. Click here for more details