Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: The Talent Group, Chatham University, American Eagle, and more

Nonprofit

Seasonal Director. Chatham University is seeking a full-time, seasonal Director for their Music and Arts Day Camp from June 3rd to August 2nd. This position is responsible for planning, coordinating, and overseeing the overall camp program and approving all daily camp activities as approved by the Education Department Program Director. The Camp Director is responsible for the care, safety, protection, and supervision of the camp environments, staff, and participants. Salary is $10,800 for 9 weeks, at 40/hours per week. Click here for more details

Human Rights Program Manager. The Global Switchboard is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that stewards a diverse network of people and organizations to promote human rights and social justice in the Pittsburgh region. To this end, the Global Switchboard supports collaborations for action including the All for All Coalition and the Pittsburgh Human Rights City Alliance (HRCA). The Global Switchboard is seeking a full-time Program Manager to support the work of the Pittsburgh HRCA. This includes working on HRCA member relations and engagement, supporting HRCA working groups on housing rights; community safety; communications & education; and policy, legislation, and governance, and engaging community members, local government officials, and other leaders to develop a human rights “blueprint” and “score card.” Salary is $50,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Executive Administrator. Fair Shake Environmental Legal Services is an environmental law firm and community empowerment nonprofit. They are seeking a high-level Executive Administrator to provide organizational support to the Executive Director and management staff. Key responsibilities include supporting the Executive Director in preparing and maintaining administrative documents for insurance, taxes, and employee benefits, supporting administrative needs for HR, drafting cover letters and coordinating invoices for legal clients, preparing reports and taking notes for meetings, and working with the Executive Director to manage external email communications. Salary is $55,000-65,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Talent Agent/Junior Agent & Agent’s Assistant. The Talent Group, Pittsburgh and Cleveland’s largest agency for actors and models is currently seeking applicants for the full-time position of “Talent Agent/Junior Agent” and the part-time position of “Agent’s Assistant” in their Pittsburgh office. Job duties include scheduling and organizing on-camera auditions, scouting and meeting new talent, organizing and updating talent material, and booking talent for film, TV, commercials print, etc. Although no entertainment industry experience is required, an interest in film, theater, or acting is a definite asset! Click here for more details

Visual Merchandising Coordinator. American Eagle’s corporate office in the South Side is seeking a full-time Visual Merchandising Coordinator for the men’s clothing section. This individual will support the execution of the visual merchandising floor set process for an assigned merchandising division, for all Mainline and Factory stores. They will also aid in the development of innovative, industry-leading, and brand-right visual merchandising and marketing solutions. The anticipated salary range for this position is $39,500-46,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Tattoo Apprentice/Tattoo Artist. The Pittsburgh Tattoo Studio, which has locations in both Dormont and Washington, is looking for highly motivated artists who are interested in a career as a Tattoo Artist. They are looking for both established tattoo artists and people who are interested in tattooing as a career. No experience is necessary. You must be someone who's highly motivated, creative and enjoys working with the public. You must also be 18 years of age. You can make as much as $60,000-100,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Pizza Delivery Drivers. Wiseguys Pizza in Brighton Heights is seeking part-time Delivery Drivers with evening and weekend availability. They are a busy shop in a small, safe but effective delivery area. Work hours are never past 10-11 p.m. Pay includes a base wage, plus a delivery fee, plus tips; usually ending up as a range of about $15-25/hour. Click here for more details

Hosts & Servers. Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room is an independent, woman-owned and operated restaurant in the heart of the Cultural District downtown. They are seeking Hosts and professional Servers for their front-of-house team. The Host position starts at $16/hour plus take-out tips. Experience is preferred, but they are willing to train. The Server position is $2.83/hour plus tips and requires at least one year of serving experience in an upscale-casual dining environment. Click here for more details

Multiple Positions. Third Space Bakery is a worker-owned, community-focused bakery and teaching space located in Garfield. Being a worker-owned cooperative means that the founding (and stewarding) worker-owners define the bakery’s values and goals and collaborate with all bakery staff to attain them. They are currently hiring for multiple positions, including a full-time Front-of-House Manager, part-time Bakery Counter Staff, Production Bakers, Market Staff, and a part-time Workshop Assistant. Click here for more details