‌Pittsburgh’s top events: March 14-20

click to enlarge Photo: Mayumi Hirata Otoboke Beaver at Spirit

Thu., March 14



PARTY • NORTH SHORE

The 21-and-over crowd will have its collective mind freaked when the Museum of Illusions presents its first AfterDARK event. The attraction invites adult guests to experience fun, educational, reality-warping exhibits featuring holograms, stereograms, optical illusions, and immersive rooms. The evening also includes music by DJ Femi, complimentary drinks, and snacks by Burgatory. 6-9 p.m. 267 North Shore Dr., North Shore. $40. moipittsburgh.com

LIT • OAKLAND

Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures presents Edda Fields-Black. 6 p.m. Carnegie Library Lecture Hall. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. Registration required. pittsburghlectures.org

THEATER • ASPINWALL

Riverfront Theater Company presents If/Then. 8 p.m. Weekend shows continue through Sat., March 23. Allegheny RiverTrail Park. 285 River Ave., Aspinwall. $30-50. riverfronttheaterco.org

MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE

Otoboke Beaver with Drinking Boys and Girls Choir and Dumplings. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $25-30. spiritpgh.com

click to enlarge CP Photo: Mars Johnson AfterDARK at Museum of Illusions

Fri., March 15

ART • GARFIELD

When The Family of Man opened in 1955 at the the Museum of Modern Art, the ambitious exhibition — which compiled 503 images from 68 countries — was both applauded and criticized, mainly for what many viewed as an overly sentimental, narrow approach to art photography. Kelli Connell and Natalie KrickIn draw on the famous collection with o_ Man!, now on view at Silver Eye Center for Photography. The artists use a variety of techniques to challenge the “male-dominated history of photography” through the lens of the famed MoMA show. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Continues through April 13. 4808 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. silvereye.org

MUSIC • SHADYSIDE

Chatham Baroque presents Joy of Bach. 7:30 p.m. Continues on Sat., March 16. Calvary Episcopal Church. 315 Shady Ave., Shadyside. $20-45. chathambaroque.org

DANCE • SOUTH SIDE

Corningworks presents what did you think you just heard me say?! 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., March 24. City Theatre. 1300 Bingham St., South Side. $35-40. corningworks.org

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra presents Dalia Stasevska and James Ehnes. 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., March 17. Heinz Hall. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $25-102. pittsburghsymphony.org

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Silver Eye Center for Photography o_ Man! at Silver Eye Center for Photography

Sat., March 16

PARADE • DOWNTOWN

St. Patrick's Day Parade. 10 a.m. Parade route begins at Liberty Ave. and 11th St. and continues to Commonwealth Pl., Downtown. Free. visitpittsburgh.com

MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE

Bastard Bearded Irishfest with Bastard Bearded Irishmen, The Filthy Low Down, Platinum Moon, and Bob & Joel. 4 p.m. Thunderbird Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $19. thunderbirdmusichall.com

PARTY • BELLEVUE

Sew PGH presents Frocktails: Blast from the Past. 6-9 p.m. Pittsburgh Pinball Dojo. Two N. Balph Ave., Bellevue. $35. instagram.com/sewpgh

THEATER • SOUTH SIDE

The Glitterbox presents The 10-Minute Play Fest. 7 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. Iron City Circus Arts. 711 S. 21st St., South Side. $10-20. instagram.com/theglitterboxtheater

FILM • DOWNTOWN

Repo Man. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Thu., March 21. Harris Theater. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $9-11. trustarts.org

MUSIC • EAST LIBERTY

Big wheels keep on turning at Kelly Strayhorn Theater when local musicians convene for Simply the Best: A Tina Turner Tribute Concert. Led by musical director Dwayne Fulton, the show invokes the late music legend’s “magnetic energy and earthshaking talent” with live performances by Chanell C.J. Harris, Julia Flowers, J.R. Jones, Michael Davis, Zuliakha Mason, Krystyn Kirkland, and Gary Davis. Strap in for a night dedicated to a singer whose work transcended genres and decades. 7:30-9:30 p.m. VIP reception 6-7 p.m. 5941 Penn Ave., East Liberty. $25-65. kelly-strayhorn.org

DANCE • MILLVALE

Mad Hatter Tea Party: A Belly Dance Theatre Show. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls. 400 Lincoln Ave. Millvale. $20 in advance, $25 at the door. mrsmalls.com

OPERA • DOWNTOWN

Pittsburgh Opera presents La Traviata. 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., March 24. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $7.50-169. pittsburghopera.org

PARTY • ALLENTOWN

Saint Paddy’s Piunk Rock Party with Fuck Yeah, Dinosaurs!, Latecomer, and Sunny Daze & The Weathermen. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $10 in advance, $15 at the door. bottlerocketpgh.com

Sun., March 17

MUSIC • NORTH SHORE

KK’s Priest with L.A. Guns and Burning Witches. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. Stage AE. 400 N. Shore Dr., North Shore. $35-40. promowestlive.com

Mon., March 18

ART • NORTH SIDE

Smorgasbord Vol. 5. 12-8 p.m. Continues through Sat., March 23. Artists Image Resource. 518 Foreland St., North Side. Free. airpgh.org

Tue., March 19

MUSIC • OAKLAND

TobyMac Hits Deep Tour with Cory Asbury, Mac Powell, Tasha Layton, Jon Reddick, and Terrain. 7 p.m. Petersen Events Center. 3719 Terrace St., Oakland. $25. peterseneventscenter.com

Wed., March 20

ART • OAKLAND

Opening Event: ART Heals Pittsburgh. 4:30 p.m. Continues through May 31. University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health. 130 De Soto St., Oakland. Free. calendar.pitt.edu

MUSIC • GARFIELD

meth. with Kicked in the Head By A Horse, Not Your Friends, and ...by the deed. 7 p.m. Mr. Roboto Project. 5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. $10. therobotoproject.com