Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: RentHelpPGH, Brillobox, Attack Theatre, and more

Nonprofit

Childcare Associate. The Children’s Room in the Courts is a program run by the National Council of Jewish Women, Pittsburgh Section (NCJW PGH) that serves hundreds of children each month, both from families with court business and jurors, at no cost to caregivers. They are seeking a part-time Childcare Associate to help maintain a safe, trauma-informed, and stimulating environment for children and youth in the program. Must have experience working in a trauma-informed childcare setting and/or a diploma in Early Childhood Education. Pay is $15/hour at 32 hours per week. Benefits include health/dental/vision insurance, PTO, paid holidays, and an employee discount at Thriftique. Click here for more details

Mediation Resource Navigator. Nonprofit RentHelpPGH provides direct outreach to individuals at all stages of the formal eviction hearing process in order to connect individuals with rental, utility, and legal assistance that can keep families in their homes. They are hiring a full-time Mediation Resource Navigator to support successful landlord / tenant mediation agreements. This position will be housed within RentHelpPGH and collaborate closely with Just Mediation Pittsburgh to receive mediation cases and coordinate schedules. The Mediation Resource Navigator will conduct pre-mediation consultations with both the tenant and landlord to identify key issues and supportive resources for dispute resolution. Salary starts at $47,000/year with the potential to rise to $49,000/year upon review. Benefits include PTO, paid holidays, and sick days. Click here for more details

Production Manager. The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is seeking a full-time Production Manager. The Production Manager consults with internal and external production staff to acquire the technical and production requirements necessary to get a production running on time and on budget at Trust performance venues. Candidates should have at least three years’ experience in theater arts, stage managing, or a related field. Experience with production operations and interpreting labor contracts is strongly preferred. The position requires basic understanding of lighting, sound, and production equipment and familiarity with plans and technical terminology used by production crews. Salary starts at $55,000/year. Click here for more details

Director of Production. Quantum Theatre is a professional theater company that produces experimental productions in non-traditional performance spaces around the Pittsburgh area. They are hiring a full-time Director of Production. Responsibilities include coordination of the artists and crews who populate production teams, management and control of production budgets, logistical coordination with host venues and other vendor partners, and ensuring all productions follow union and other safety requirements. Must have at least five years experience in production management, technical direction, or a related field. Salary is $65,000-70,000/year. Click here for more details

Government Grants & Contracts Specialist. Women’s Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh (WC&S) is a comprehensive domestic violence program annually serving over 7,500 adult and child survivors of domestic violence and facilitating an intervention program to nearly 300 people who use abuse. They are looking for a full-time Government Grants & Contracts Specialist to serve as the point person for city, county, state, and federal government grants, with responsibility for all aspects of the government grant application process. The position will also continually review all government contracts and monitor all WC&S programs for compliance with contract/grant requirements, while concurrently researching additional government funding opportunities. Salary is $42,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Male Dancer. Attack Theatre is seeking one male-identifying company member for a 28-36 week full-time contract for the 2024-2025 season in Pittsburgh. Virtual auditions are open now until May 13th, applicants will be notified for callbacks on May 20th. In-person callbacks will be held on June 1st and 2nd. Start date is September 9th. The company schedule is a full-time commitment Monday-Friday. Some early morning, evening, and occasional weekend commitments are a requirement of the position. Pay ranges from $475-$600/week. Click here for more details

Development and Marketing Manager. Assemble is a nonprofit organization and community space for arts and technology education located in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood. They are seeking a full-time Development and Marketing Manager to oversee their annual fundraising and marketing schedule, with a focus on managing donor communications, planning the annual MakerDate event, and overseeing the strategies for Giving Tuesday and End-of-Year fundraising campaigns, along with strategizing fundraising initiatives to support programs throughout the year. Salary is $50,000-56,000/year. Click here for more details

Infant Room Teacher’s Helper. A Place to Grow Learning Center is a daycare center in Fox Chapel and they are looking to hire full-time Teacher’s Helpers for their infant classrooms. They are in search of personable, dependable, and loving people who adore working with infants. A high school diploma and two years of experience with little ones is required. Pay is $17-20/hour plus paid holidays, PTO, retirement plan, and tuition reimbursement available. Click here for more details

Email Marketing Manager. The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra is hiring a full-time Email Marketing Manager to oversee their email campaign planning and execution including designing, testing, and analyzing campaigns to measure and report on effectiveness. The person stepping into this role will have an eye for graphic design, experience with content strategy, and technical email development skills. The salary range for this position is $46,000-58,000/year plus benefits and a hybrid work environment. Click here for more details

Art Instructor. Are you an artist looking to teach your craft, work with some amazing kids, and make some extra money? Look no further! The Father Ryan Arts Center in McKees Rocks is the largest community-based arts facility west of Pittsburgh, and they are on the lookout for enthusiastic individuals to join their team of part-time Summer Teaching Artists. As a summer teaching artist, you'll have the exciting opportunity to lead students in one of these various arts activities/disciplines. Including but not limited to: Music (Vocal, DJ, Guitar, African Drumming, Steel Drums etc.), Creative Writing, STEAM/STEM ( Coding, Robotics, Engineering, Screen Printing etc.), Photography/ Videography, Dance ( Step, Ballet, Jazz, Tap, Hip-Hop etc.), Art (Drawing, painting etc.) Crochet, or Culinary Arts. Pay is $22-25/hour. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Kitchen Help. Brillobox in Bloomfield is looking for some kitchen help. Full-time or part-time options available. Menu is quick bar food. Pay is negotiable. Click here for more details

Pancake and Waffle Chef. Paradigm Place in Braddock is looking for a passionate and efficient Pancake and Waffle Chef to join their team on a part-time basis. This role is ideal for someone who loves crafting delicious pancakes and waffles and enjoys working in a flexible kitchen environment. The chef will be responsible for preparing and cooking pancakes and waffles for guests during a specified four-hour shift, once a month on Sundays. Pay is $30/hour with a transportation stipend. Click here for more details

Line Cooks, Dishwasher/Prep Cook. Bonfire Food & Drink is a small scratch kitchen on E Carson Street seeking dynamic culinary professionals to join their team as either full-time Line Cooks or Dishwashers/Prep Cooks. Click here for more details

Line Cooks. Cinderlands Beer Co. is seeking talented full-time Line Cooks for their Warehouse location in the Strip District. From crafting inventive appetizers to preparing hearty entrees, you'll play a crucial role in ensuring that every dish that leaves the kitchen is of the highest quality. Previous experience working in a professional kitchen is preferred. Pay is $20-23/hour BOE, plus health insurance after 90 days, access to ongoing training and development opportunities, and employee discounts on food and beer. Click here for more details

Line Cooks. PaPa J’s Twin Plaza is an Italian restaurant in the Strip District that is seeking full-time Cooks for both the positions of Sautée Production/Prep Work and Pizza Production/Dough Preparation. They are holding interviews onsite this Wednesday through Sunday (May 8-12) from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Starting pay rate is $18-20/hour plus tip share, plus a parking pass and shift meal. Click here for more details