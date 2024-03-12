A ranch fountain giveaway, donuts at Pigeon Bagels, and more Pittsburgh food news

Pigeon claims in an Instagram post that the vegan donuts they recently released were a big hit with patrons, selling out quickly and becoming a fan favorite. As a result, Pigeon recently announced that beginning on Wed., March 13, the bakery will unveil a monthly donut selection. Beginning this month and continuing the second Wednesday of each month moving forward, customers can purchase vegan donuts. The March donut of the month will be lemon blueberry flavored, with a rotating list of flavors promised for each proceeding donut drop.
Pigeon Bagels
5613 Hobart St., Squirrel Hill. pigeonbagels.com
Eat'n Park will celebrate National Ranch Day (Wed., March 13) with a massive ranch giveaway on their Instagram page. The giveaway includes a flowing ranch fountain, gift cards, and “dippers” for Pittsburgh’s favorite condiment. Ranch fans are encouraged to tag friends, post about their favorite things to dip in ranch, and regale other fans with their best ranch stories. The winner will be announced on Wednesday, on Instagram, and the winner will receive a DM directly from the “place for smiles.”
Eat'n Park
Multiple locations. eatnpark.com
McArdle’s Pub
After 85 years in operation, McArdle’s Pub in South Side will close. The restaurant will host its official last day of service on Sun., March 17, St. Patrick’s Day. However, the bar will remain open during select hours (as noted on their Facebook page) for cash-only service. A recent statement from McArdle’s reads, “We have loved serving the community, making memories, and being a place where ‘everybody knows your name.’ If you are from Pittsburgh - more than likely you have come across our pub and left with a memory.”
1600 Bingham St., South Side.
The Bloomfield Development Corp. x Trace Brewing
On Thu., March 21 from 5-7 p.m., The Bloomfield Development Corp. will kick off its inaugural Pittsburgh Little Italy’s March Madness Festival at Trace Brewing.
4312 Main St., Bloomfield. bloomfieldpgh.org
Featuring pizza from neighborhood favorites, Angelo’s Pizza, Pizza Italia, Fazio’s Pizza, Alex’s Corner Pizza Shop, and G’s on Liberty, Bloomfield Development hopes to raise funds for ongoing projects in Bloomfield while supporting the local pizza shops. Tickets cost $20 each and are available through Tue., March 19.