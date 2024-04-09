Cosmic cocktails, beer Olympics, Kennywood charcuterie, and more Pittsburgh food news

click to enlarge
Keg rolling event at Brewers Olympics at Grist House in 2016
Grist House Craft Brewery
10 E. Sherman St., Millvale. gristhouse.com
Pittsburgh beermakers will compete for gold when the Brewers Olympics returns to Grist House. An Instagram post describes the free event — t
aking place Sun., April 14 from 1-6 p.m. — as “a friendly competition of teams from Allegheny County breweries showcasing the skills of our beloved industry.” Spectators can watch competitors take on
themed challenges, including keg rolling, dunk tank trivia, relays, and blind beer tasting, in Grist House’s beer garden. Brewers Olympics closes
the Guild's Three Rivers Beer Week, a multi-day event that, starting on Wed., April 10, celebrates the local beer scene and breweries with various events.
GetGo Cafe & Market
Multiple locations. getgocafe.com
A popular GetGo sub is making a comeback this month. The General returns on Sun, April 14 for a limited time. First rolled out in 2018
— with the tagline “It’s Tso good!” — the General Tso’s chicken-inspired sub features chicken tenders smothered with General Tso’s sauce and Sriracha, and is topped with spring rolls. GetGo stated that it’s bringing back the cult favorite “due to overwhelming demand” and it will soon be back on the menu at all stores.
GetGo’s The General sandwich
City Kitchen
145 Bakery Square Blvd., East Liberty. citykitchenpgh.com
A medley of spring fare is landing at City Kitchen, the Bakery Square spot featuring four restaurants. According to the restaurant’s Instagram
, the newest addition will be Pisco & Lime, a Peruvian fusion menu boasting bites from “fiery empanadas to the freshest ceviche this side of the equator.” City Kitchen also launched a new cocktail menu
by mixologist Steven Hawk. Sixteen selections include fruity cocktails such as the Passion Fruit Margarita, the Purple Galaxy — a tinted drink featuring pea flower-infused gin and Blue Curaçao — and the Romero Paloma, described as combining tequila with the “woodsy aroma” of rosemary, paired with grapefruit and lime, and topped with Squirt soda. Follow City Kitchen’s Instagram
for updates.
Lightyear cocktail at Space Bar
The Great American Eclipse may have come and gone, but Market Square’s newest bar, Space
, will keep things celestial with a new cocktail menu. Each artisanal cocktail is touted as having up to six “molecular components,” including infusions, foams, and even dry ice aromatics (found in the vodka-based Kalamansi Comet). Try the Dune
-centric Spice of Arrakis, which blends Thai chili-infused tequila with pineapple, tamarind, ginger, and lemon; or the Venus Garden with mango-infused Pisco, strawberry, Basil Eau de Vie, lime, and salted coconut foam. The Lightyear transports patrons with rum, macadamia nut liqueur, lemon, clarified milk, and oolong tea topped with oolong peach foam. Reservations at Space Bar can be booked online
.
Another recent Downtown addition
, Barcelona Wine Bar, is launching a weekend brunch. Now offered from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, the Spanish-influenced tapas bar serves “comfort picks” including the Huevos Estrellados, made with garlic aioli and a sunny-side-up egg. Sweeter selections include the Olive Oil Pancakes topped with butter and sweet maple syrup. Drink up with a house-made Bloody Mary, one of the bar’s 400 wines (including wine flights), or a selection of mimosas made with fresh-squeezed juices with a choice of classic orange, orange-peach-grapefruit, or guava-lavender-lemon.
Olive Oil Pancakes, part of Barcelona Wine Bar's weekend brunch
Kennywood
4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin. kennywood.com
With the viral success of the Renegade Hot Dog
, Pittsburghers are primed for fair food. Kennywood answered the call, unveiling new eats for its Sat., April 20 season-opening day. In addition to food you can ride in — the park’s classic Potato Patch Fries will be immortalized as 20 new “spud-tacular” bumper cars — Kennywood announced Jeeter’s Pub, a new spot launched in partnership with Penn Brewery. The “hometown bar” is named after the park’s pink 1970s mascot and promises guests wings, pub snacks, pretzels, charcuterie boards, 12 draft beers, and “frozen adult beverages.” Another “historic” restaurant, Carousel Burger Co., will open in the park’s original merry-go-round pavilion, serving up “All-American” classics with “juicy burgers, chicken, fries, and delectable milkshakes,” which appear to be topped with glazed donuts.
Zack Shell (right) and his family
Baby Loves Tacos
4508 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. babylovestacospgh.com
The owners of Baby Loves Tacos announced that their spot has outgrown its current space and is moving next door. A statement reads that, after seven years, “what started out as a novel taco shop has grown into a real business that desperately needs a space that can support the demand." A GoFundMe
was launched to help the business move from 4508 Liberty Ave. to 4510 Liberty Ave. According to the GoFundMe page, Baby Loves Tacos' new space will be twice as large, allowing for a revamped menu, and expanded catering and wholesale operations.