Behold an awesome cosmic spectacle with these Pittsburgh solar eclipse events

Swaths of North America and Mexico will, on Mon., April 8, experience a total solar eclipse, leading many to seek the perfect place to view this incredible celestial event. If the weather forecast is correct, some areas of the United States
will miss out due to storms and cloudiness, but luckily, the parts of Ohio and western Pennsylvania in what scientists are calling the "path of totality,"
aka where the moon can be seen completely blocking out the sun, will seemingly fair better.
Many schools
and workplaces are giving students and employees the day off so they can see the historic happening.
Local eclipse chasers will find plenty of spots to view the totality, as the path stretches over areas within a two to four-hour drive of Pittsburgh. For example, Lake Erie Wine Country, a destination located over a 50-mile stretch of Lake Erie shoreline from Silver Creek, NY to Harborcreek, Pa., has a Lights Out! event
inviting visitors to sip and observe at various host wineries. Neighboring Ohio, where, according to the state's Emergency Management Agency
, the totality will reach a 124-mile-wide area, has many eclipse activities
awaiting Pittsburghers willing, and able to make a day trip.
Those staying in Pittsburgh for the event, fret not — there are fun ways to view the partial eclipse set to occur over the city. See below for a list of local eclipse events:
The Carnegie Science Center has everything needed to fully enjoy what an event description
calls the "ultimate cosmic carnival." View live footage streamed from NASA on the Buhl Planetarium dome, partake in family-friendly, eclipse-themed activities, and take advantage of the Center's "special solar observation gear," which includes a solar telescope. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Eclipse starts at 2 p.m. One Allegheny Ave., North Side. Included with regular admission. carnegiesciencecenter.org
Solar Eclipse Party at Eleventh Hour Brewing
Local breweries are also getting in on the eclipse fun, and Eleventh Hour went the extra mile by releasing a special brew for the event. Partiers will taste the brewery's first Baltic Porter, described as a "crisp, mellow chocolate, roasted delight." Guests who purchase a four-pack of the Baltic Porter during the party will receive a free pair of solar safety glasses. 12-6 p.m. 3711 Charlotte St., Lawrenceville. Free. facebook.com/eleventhhourbrewing
Space Bar in Downtown Market Square
Eclipse Viewing Party at Space Bar
For something more immersive, head Downtown to the recently opened, gloriously galactic Space Bar, where themed cocktails and eclipse camaraderie await. 1-6 p.m. 22 Market Square, Downtown. $5. spacebarpittsburgh.com
Solar Eclipse Viewing at Allegheny Observatory
Join the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy and the Pittsburgh Park Rangers at Allegheny Observatory
in Riverview Park for a day dedicated to eclipse viewing. Free pairs of solar safety glasses will be available while supplies last. 2-4:30 p.m. 159 Riverview Ave., Perry North. Free. facebook.com/FriendsOfRiverviewPark/events
Solar Eclipse Watch Party at Andrew Carnegie Free Library and Music Hall
Guests of all ages can learn about eclipses while enjoying snacks and activities at this Andrew Carnegie Free Library and Music Hall event. Snag a pair of solar safety glasses while supplies last. 2-4:30 p.m. 300 Beechwood Ave., Carnegie. Free. Registration required. carnegiecarnegie.org
Eclipse Early Open at Allegheny City Brewing
Craft beer fans can pair a cold one with their eclipse viewing when Allegheny City Brewing opens early for the special event. Franken Fried food truck will be on-site to feed hungry observers. 2 p.m. 507 Foreland St., North Side. Free. facebook.com/AlleghenyCityBrewing