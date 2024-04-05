 Behold an awesome cosmic spectacle with these Pittsburgh solar eclipse events | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Behold an awesome cosmic spectacle with these Pittsburgh solar eclipse events

By

click to enlarge Behold an awesome cosmic spectacle with these Pittsburgh solar eclipse events
Photo: Courtesy of Carnegie Science Center
Eclipse Extravaganza in Pittsburgh! at Carnegie Science Center
Swaths of North America and Mexico will, on Mon., April 8, experience a total solar eclipse, leading many to seek the perfect place to view this incredible celestial event. If the weather forecast is correct, some areas of the United States will miss out due to storms and cloudiness, but luckily, the parts of Ohio and western Pennsylvania in what scientists are calling the "path of totality," aka where the moon can be seen completely blocking out the sun, will seemingly fair better.

Many schools and workplaces are giving students and employees the day off so they can see the historic happening.

Local eclipse chasers will find plenty of spots to view the totality, as the path stretches over areas within a two to four-hour drive of Pittsburgh. For example, Lake Erie Wine Country, a destination located over a 50-mile stretch of Lake Erie shoreline from Silver Creek, NY to Harborcreek, Pa., has a Lights Out! event inviting visitors to sip and observe at various host wineries. Neighboring Ohio, where, according to the state's Emergency Management Agency, the totality will reach a 124-mile-wide area, has many eclipse activities awaiting Pittsburghers willing, and able to make a day trip.

Those staying in Pittsburgh for the event, fret not — there are fun ways to view the partial eclipse set to occur over the city. See below for a list of local eclipse events:

Eclipse Extravaganza in Pittsburgh! at Carnegie Science Center

The Carnegie Science Center has everything needed to fully enjoy what an event description calls the "ultimate cosmic carnival." View live footage streamed from NASA on the Buhl Planetarium dome, partake in family-friendly, eclipse-themed activities, and take advantage of the Center's "special solar observation gear," which includes a solar telescope. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Eclipse starts at 2 p.m. One Allegheny Ave., North Side. Included with regular admission. carnegiesciencecenter.org

Solar Eclipse Party at Eleventh Hour Brewing

Local breweries are also getting in on the eclipse fun, and Eleventh Hour went the extra mile by releasing a special brew for the event. Partiers will taste the brewery's first Baltic Porter, described as a "crisp, mellow chocolate, roasted delight." Guests who purchase a four-pack of the Baltic Porter during the party will receive a free pair of solar safety glasses. 12-6 p.m. 3711 Charlotte St., Lawrenceville. Free. facebook.com/eleventhhourbrewing
click to enlarge Behold an awesome cosmic spectacle with these Pittsburgh solar eclipse events
CP Photo: Mars Johnson
Space Bar in Downtown Market Square

Eclipse Viewing Party at Space Bar

For something more immersive, head Downtown to the recently opened, gloriously galactic Space Bar, where themed cocktails and eclipse camaraderie await. 1-6 p.m. 22 Market Square, Downtown. $5. spacebarpittsburgh.com

Solar Eclipse Viewing at Allegheny Observatory

Join the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy and the Pittsburgh Park Rangers at Allegheny Observatory in Riverview Park for a day dedicated to eclipse viewing. Free pairs of solar safety glasses will be available while supplies last. 2-4:30 p.m. 159 Riverview Ave., Perry North. Free. facebook.com/FriendsOfRiverviewPark/events

Solar Eclipse Watch Party at Andrew Carnegie Free Library and Music Hall

Guests of all ages can learn about eclipses while enjoying snacks and activities at this Andrew Carnegie Free Library and Music Hall event. Snag a pair of solar safety glasses while supplies last. 2-4:30 p.m. 300 Beechwood Ave., Carnegie. Free. Registration required. carnegiecarnegie.org

Eclipse Early Open at Allegheny City Brewing

Craft beer fans can pair a cold one with their eclipse viewing when Allegheny City Brewing opens early for the special event. Franken Fried food truck will be on-site to feed hungry observers. 2 p.m. 507 Foreland St., North Side. Free. facebook.com/AlleghenyCityBrewing

Tags

Pittsburgh’s top events this spring: March 21-June 19

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh’s top events this spring: March 21-June 19

Pittsburgh’s top events: Feb. 15-21

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh’s top events: Feb. 15-21

Pittsburgh’s top events: Feb. 8-14

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh’s top events: Feb. 8-14

Madonna-themed cocktails, ice cream for breakfast, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Rachel Wilkinson

Madonna-themed cocktails, ice cream for breakfast, and more Pittsburgh food news

A Woman's Place is at Heinz History Center with new exhibition

By Rachel Wilkinson

A Woman's Place is at Heinz History Center with new exhibition

Mr. Roboto Project and Bunker Projects nearly have the funds to purchase their longtime building

By Ethan Beck

Mr. Roboto Project and Bunker Projects nearly have the funds to purchase their longtime building

Pittsburgh says goodbye to the Penn Avenue "butthole window"

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh says goodbye to the Penn Avenue "butthole window"

The best cheap Valentine’s Day dates in Pittsburgh

By Amanda Waltz

The best cheap Valentine’s Day dates in Pittsburgh
More »
More Arts + Entertainment
All Arts+Entertainment

Digital Edition

This Week

  • April 3- 9, 2024

Previous Issues

Pro-Palestine protestors demonstrate a die-in
20 images

Pro-Palestine protestors demonstrate a die-in

By Mars Johnson

Ed Piskor exhibition postponed over sexual misconduct allegations

Ed Piskor exhibition postponed over sexual misconduct allegations

By Matt Petras

Stay Gold adds family-owned bookstore to Regent Square business district

Stay Gold adds family-owned bookstore to Regent Square business district

By Rege Behe

The art of disruption: BOOM Concepts marks a decade of cultural impact

The art of disruption: BOOM Concepts marks a decade of cultural impact

By Kahmeela Adams-Friedson

A basketball team with short shorts and high socks in the late '60s.

Pittsburgh was briefly a basketball town. Could it happen again?

By Jonathan Burdick

Pittsburgh’s top events: Thu., April 4-Wed., April 10

Pittsburgh’s top events:
Thu., April 4-Wed., April 10
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2024 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation