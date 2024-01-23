Snack-sized pierogies, a Turner’s iced tea contest, and more Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

Downtown Neighbors Alliance Best Restaurants

1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. pittsburghdna.org/best-restaurants.





If Pittsburgh Restaurant Week whet your appetite for sampling some of city’s latest and greatest fare, an upcoming Best Restaurants event has got you covered. Taking place at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center on Wed., Jan. 31 from 6-8:30 p.m., Best Restaurants has assembled 30 of Downtown Pittsburgh’s “top culinary destinations,” allowing participants to nosh on bite-sized samples “from restaurants you may have never been to or heard of before.” Hosted by the nonprofit Downtown Neighbors Alliance, the organization invites the community to join for “a delicious time… whether you are new to the greater Downtown area or have been a resident for years.” Tickets ($25) are available online

Barcelona Wine Bar

922 Penn Ave., Downtown. barcelonawinebar.com/location/pittsburgh

The Cultural District welcomed a new wine bar offering Spanish tapas and a selection of more than 400 wines. Barcelona Wine Bar, which operates restaurants in six states, debuted its Pittsburgh location in the renovated, 5,203-square-foot space that formerly housed the Downtown Sharp Edge Bistro (the changeover was first announced in fall 2022). A press release described the Pittsburgh location as being “designed to recreate the look and feel of an evening in Barcelona,” anchored by a U-shaped bar with "nods to Pittsburgh’s craftsman heritage.” The menu serves up Mediterranean-style cocktails and NA beverages, and food by executive chef David Lee, including jamón ham and Machengo cheese-filled croquetas, “crispy sizzling” paellas, and gambas al ajillo, a Spanish garlic shrimp.





is now open Sun.-Wed from 4-11 p.m. and Thu.-Sat. from 4 p.m.-12 a.m. Reservations are available online

Turner Dairy Farms

turnerdairy.net



Turner’s kept its fans guessing as always this week, hinting at a Red Velvet cake flavor in the works, and promoting its “cARTon” contest, which gives artists a chance to design the look of its iconic Premium Iced Tea branding. “Get featured on over a million cartons this summer and receive unlimited yinzer street cred for the rest of time,” an Instagram post reads. Local artists are invited to download an online template and submit their designs by Thu., Feb. 29 for a $2,000 cash prize and merch. Details, rules, and a gallery of past winners can be found on Turner Dairy’s cARTon Design contest website

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Mrs. T's Mrs. T’s Snack Pierogies





Some say every pierogi is a snack pierogi, but frozen pierogi behemoth Mrs. T’s has released specially-sized Snack Pierogies , now available in Pittsburgh. A press release says the new bite-sized pierogies come in bags of 50 and are “made with a custom blend of pasta and stuffed with your favorite snack time flavors,” including Cheddar Sour Cream & Onion and Cheddar Ranch Seasoned with Bacon. The miniature pierogies are custom-designed for air fryers and cook in as little as eight minutes. Pittsburghers can grab a bag at Shop ‘n Save and Giant Eagle stores.

Guy’s American Kitchen + Bar x Westmoreland Live! Casino

5260 Rte. 30, Greensburg. pittsburgh.livecasinohotel.com

Pittsburghers are invited to take a trip to Flavortown with a revamped menu at the Guy’s American Kitchen + Bar location in the

Westmoreland Live! Casino (inside Westmoreland Mall). A press release touts new variations on the restaurant’s theme “Bold Bites, Endless Delights” with Philly cheesesteak egg rolls, shrimp scampi bruschetta, margarita flights, new cocktails, desserts, and more. During January, the eatery is also rotating back customer favorites including a BBQ beer cheeseburger and Jack Daniel’s New York strip steak.

