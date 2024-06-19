The big Pittsburgh summer events guide

click to enlarge Photo: Elliott Cramer Photography Night in the Tropics: Island Oasis at National Aviary

Summer in Pittsburgh has finally arrived — the city pools are open, sports fans are packing PNC Park, and coolers are filling up with I.C. Light Mangos. Have the most fun in the sun with Pittsburgh City Paper’s 2024 summer events guide, filled with food festivals, outdoor concerts, parties, and other hot happenings.



Fri., June 21

FESTIVAL • DOWNTOWN

Pittsburgh Tattoo Festival. 12-10 p.m. Continues through Sun., June 23. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $27.50-59. pittsburghtattoofestival.com

Sat., June 22

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Epitaph Records Motion City Soundtrack, part of Four Chord Music Fest

MUSIC • RANKIN

Four Chord Music Fest. Continues through Sun., June 23. Carrie Blast Furnaces. 801 Carrie Furnace Blvd., Rankin. $115-920. fourchordmusicfestival.com

PARTY • POINT BREEZE

The Frick Fête. 8 p.m. The Frick Pittsburgh, 7227 Reynolds St., Point Breeze. $75. thefrickpittsburgh.org

Thu., June 27

MUSIC • STRIP DISTRICT

Sheila E. and the E-Train. 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. City Winery. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $70-80. citywinery.com

OUTDOORS • LAWRENCEVILLE

Pittsburgh Pride Bicycle Underwear Ride. 8 p.m. 46th. St. and Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. instagram.com/pittsburghunderwearride

Fri., June 28

click to enlarge Photo: Marcus Price/NETFLIX Pete Davidson: Prehab Tour at the Byham Theater

COMEDY • DOWNTOWN

Pete Davidson: Prehab Tour. 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $55-95. trustarts.org

Sat., June 29

FESTIVAL • POLISH HILL

City in the Streets. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Elmore St. between Center Ave. and Wylie Ave., Polish Hill. Free. Registration required. instagram.com/polishhillcivic

MUSIC • OAKLAND

WYEP Summer Music Festival. 3 p.m. Schenley Plaza. 4100 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. wyep.org

Sun., June 30

MUSIC • NORTH SHORE

The Beach Boys. 3 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Dr., North Shore. $49.50-99. promowestlive.com

Thu., July 4

CONVENTION • DOWNTOWN

Anthrocon. Continues through Sun., July 7. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $65-80. Registration required. anthrocon.org

HOLIDAY • WEST MIFFLIN

Celebrate America. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Continues through Fri., July 5. Kennywood. 4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin. Included with regular admission. kennywood.com

HOLIDAY • DOWNTOWN/NORTH SHORE

City of Pittsburgh Independence Day Celebration. 4-10 p.m. Point State Park and Liberty Ave., Downtown and Multiple locations, North Shore. Free. pittsburghpa.gov/july4

Sat., July 6

FESTIVAL • WEST MIFFLIN

Celebrate Pittsburgh. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Continues through Sun., July 28. Kennywood. 4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin. Included with regular admission. kennywood.com

Fri., July 12

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

Northside Music Festival. 6 p.m. Continues through Sun., July 14. Multiple locations. North Side. Free. northsidemusicfestival.com

Sat., July 13

FESTIVAL • NORTH SHORE

Pittsburgh Summer Beerfest. 12-4:30 p.m. and 6:30-11 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Dr., North Shore. $30-50. 21 and over. promowestlive.com

AUTO • UPTOWN

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party. 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., July 14. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $7. ppgpaintsarena.com

click to enlarge Photo: Delaney Greensburg House Party at Kelly Strayhorn Theater

FAMILY • EAST LIBERTY

House Party: A Benefit For Kelly Strayhorn Theater. 7 p.m. Kelly Strayhorn Theater. 5941 Penn Ave., East Liberty. Pay What Moves You $50-250. kelly-strayhorn.org

Tue., July 16

click to enlarge Photo: Tommy Kha Hurray for the Riff Raff at The Andy Warhol Museum

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

Sound Series: Hurray for the Riff Raff. 8 p.m. The Andy Warhol Museum. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. $20-25. warhol.org

Thu., July 18

FESTIVAL • DOWNTOWN

Picklesburgh. Continues through Sun., July 21. Boulevard of the Allies, Downtown. Free. picklesburgh.com

CONVENTION • DOWNTOWN

Tekko. Continues through Sun., July 21. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $70-300. tekko.us

Sat., July 20

MUSIC • NORTH SHORE

The Flaming Lips. 7 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Dr., North Shore. $35-99. promowestlive.com

Sun., July 21

AUTO • MULTIPLE LOCATIONS

Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix. Continues through Sun., Aug. 4. Multiple locations. pvgp.org

Tue., July 23

MUSIC • NORTH SHORE

Sad Summer Festival. 1 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Dr., North Shore. $55-125. promowestlive.com

Fri., July 26

PARTY • NORTH SIDE

Night in the Tropics: Island Oasis. 7-11 p.m. VIP entry 5 p.m. National Aviary. 700 Arch St., North Side. $105-165. 21 and over. aviary.org

Sat., July 27

DANCE • NORTH SIDE

Dance Africa Pittsburgh: Heart to Heart. 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Continues through Sun., July 28. New Hazlett Theater. Six Allegheny Square East, North Side. $29-39. newhazletttheater.org

Sun., July 28

FESTIVAL • NORTH SIDE

Community Fest: The Archives. 1-8 p.m. Mattress Factory. 509 Jacksonia St., North Side. Free. All ages. mattress.org

Mon., July 29

click to enlarge Photo: Jason Williamson Sleater-Kinney at Mr. Smalls Theatre

MUSIC • MILLVALE

Sleater-Kinney with Die Spitz. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Mr. Smalls Theatre. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $45. ticketweb.com

Tue., July 30

FESTIVAL • HOMESTEAD

Rosé All Day. 1-5 p.m. The Waterfront. 149 W. Bridge St., Homestead. Free. waterfrontpgh.com

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

Lamb Of God and Mastodon: Ashes of Leviathan Tour with Kerry King and Malevolence. 6 p.m. Doors at 5 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Dr., North Shore. $55-99. promowestlive.com

Wed., July 31

MUSIC • STRIP DISTRICT

Lisa Loeb: Stay (I Missed You) Tour. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. City Winery. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $40-50. citywinery.com

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

Sound Series: Hatis Noit with Morgan Stewart. 8 p.m. The Andy Warhol Museum. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. $20-25. warhol.org

Fri., Aug. 2

MUSIC • NORTH SHORE

Debbie Gibson: Electric Youth 35th Anniversary Show with Color Me Badd. 7 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Dr., North Shore. $39.50-75. promowestlive.com

COMEDY • UPTOWN

Martin Lawrence with Gary Owen, Adele Givens, and Benji Brown. 8 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $49. ppgpaintsarena.com

Sat., Aug. 3

FESTIVAL • WEST MIFFLIN

Fall Fantasy Parades. Continues through Sun., Aug. 18. Kennywood. 4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin. Included with regular admission. kennywood.com

THEATER • NORTH SIDE

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Aug. 4. New Hazlett Theater. Six Allegheny Square East, North Side. $49-79. newhazletttheater.org

Thu., Aug. 8

MUSIC • NORTH SHORE

PRIMUS, Coheed and Cambria, and Puddles Pity Party. 6 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Dr., North Shore. $49.50-99. promowestlive.com

Fri., Aug. 9

CONVENTION • MONROEVILLE

Steel City Con. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Continues through Sun., Aug. 11. Monroeville Convention and Events Center. 209 Mall Blvd., Monroeville. $24-50. steelcitycon.com

Sat., Aug. 10

FESTIVAL • NORTH SIDE

VegFest. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Allegheny Commons Park. 255 E. Ohio St., North Side. Free. pittsburghvegfest.org

FESTIVAL • STRIP DISTRICT

Barrel and Flow. 12-9 p.m. The Stacks at 3 Crossings. 2875 Railroad St., Strip District. $60-225. barrelandflow.com

MUSIC • NORTH SHORE

Rock Reggae & Relief. 1:30 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Dr., North Shore. Tickets start at $45. promowestlive.com

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

Idina Menzel: Take Me or Leave Me Tour. 8 p.m. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $55-387. trustarts.org

Wed., Aug. 14

MUSIC • NORTH SHORE

Sublime with Rome. 6 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Dr., North Shore. $47.50-75. promowestlive.com

Thu., Aug. 15

FESTIVAL • BLOOMFIELD

Little Italy Days. 5-9 p.m. Continues through Sun., Aug. 18. Liberty Ave. between Ella St. and Gross St., Bloomfield. Free. littleitalydays.com

MUSIC • UPTOWN

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band. 7:30 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $65. ppgpaintsarena.com

Fri., Aug. 16

THEATER • NORTH SIDE

Bandstand. 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., Aug. 25. New Hazlett Theater. Six Allegheny Square East, North Side. $24-44. newhazletttheater.org

Tue., Aug. 20

MUSIC • UPTOWN

Childish Gambino: The New World Tour with Willow. 8 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $56. ppgpaintsarena.com

Fri., Aug. 23

click to enlarge Photo: Rose Colored Creative Riverlife’s Party at the Pier: Galactic at David L. Lawrence Convention Center

PARTY • DOWNTOWN

Riverlife’s Party at the Pier: Galactic. 7:30-10:30 p.m. VIP entry 6:30 p.m. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $175-300. riverlifepgh.org

Sat., Aug. 24

FESTIVAL • NORTH SHORE

Bocce Tournament & Festival. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Acrisure Stadium. 100 Art Rooney Ave., North Shore. Free. heinzhistorycenter.org

CONVENTION • DOWNTOWN

Oddities and Curiosities Expo. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Continues through Sun., Aug. 25. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $10 in advance, $15 at the door, free for kids 12 and under. odditiesandcuriositiesexpo.com

Sun., Aug. 25

RACE • NORTH SIDE

PedalPGH. 7 a.m. Finish Line Festival 11 a.m. Allegheny Commons Park. 255 E. Ohio St., North Side. Registration required for riders. Finish Line Festival free. pedalpgh.org

Wed., Aug. 28

MUSIC • NORTH SHORE

Women Who Rock Benefit Concert with Melissa Etheridge. 6:30 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Dr., North Shore. $59.50. promowestlive.com

Sat., Aug. 31

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

Avatar: The Last Airbender in Concert. 7:30 p.m. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $25-100. trustarts.org

Tue., Sept. 3

MUSIC • STRIP DISTRICT

Steve Earle: Alone Again with Chris Pierce. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. Continues through Wed., Sept. 4. City Winery. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $95-130. citywinery.com

DRAG • DOWNTOWN

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars LIVE. 8 p.m. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $39.50-279.50. trustarts.org

Fri., Sept. 6

FESTIVAL • RANKIN

Pittsburgh Irish Festival. 4-11 p.m. Continues through Sun., Sept. 8. Carrie Blast Furnaces. 801 Carrie Furnace Blvd., Rankin. $18-65, free for kids 12 and under. pghirishfest.org

MUSIC • UPTOWN

Nicki Minaj: Pink Friday 2 World Tour. 9 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $56. ppgpaintsarena.com

Wed., Sept. 11

MUSIC • NORTH SHORE

Descendents and Circle Jerks with Surfbort. 6:30 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Dr., North Shore. $42.50-75. promowestlive.com

click to enlarge Photo: Joan Marcus Hamilton at the Benedum Center

THEATER • DOWNTOWN

PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh presents Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Sept. 29. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. Check back for tickets. trustarts.org

Sat., Sept. 14

FESTIVAL • STRIP DISTRICT

Pittsburgh Taco Fest. 12:30 p.m. The Stacks at 3 Crossings. 2875 Railroad St., Strip District. $13-49. pghtacofest.com

Sun., Sept. 15

FESTIVAL • POLISH HILL

Polish Hill Arts Festival. 12-6 p.m. Brereton St. and Dobson St., Polish Hill. Free. polishhillcivicassociation.org

Mon., Sept. 16

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of City Winery Talib Kweli at City Winery

MUSIC • STRIP DISTRICT

Talib Kweli. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. City Winery. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $65-75. citywinery.com

Tue., Sept. 17

MUSIC • NORTH SHORE

Dashboard Confessional with BOYS LIKE GIRLS and Taylor Acorn. 6 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Dr., North Shore. $45-85. promowestlive.com

Thu., Sept. 19

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival. Showtimes vary. Continues through Sun., Sept. 22. August Wilson African American Cultural Center. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. Free. Tickets required for some events. VIP access available. awaacc.org

Fri., Sept. 20

PARTY • OAKLAND

Untitled (Art Party). 7-10 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $150. 21 and over. carnegieart.org

MUSIC • UPTOWN

Aerosmith: Farewell Tour with Teddy Swims. 7 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $57. ppgpaintsarena.com

DANCE • NORTH SIDE

Texture Contemporary Ballet presents Fragments of Time. 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., Sept. 22. New Hazlett Theater. Six Allegheny Square East, North Side. $24-34. newhazletttheater.org

Sat., Sept. 21

THEATER • SOUTH SIDE

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive. 5:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Oct. 13. City Theatre. 1300 Bingham St., South Side. $20-35. citytheatrecompany.org