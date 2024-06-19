The big Pittsburgh summer events guide

Summer in Pittsburgh has finally arrived — the city pools are open, sports fans are packing PNC Park, and coolers are filling up with I.C. Light Mangos. Have the most fun in the sun with Pittsburgh City Paper’s 2024 summer events guide, filled with food festivals, outdoor concerts, parties, and other hot happenings.
Fri., June 21
FESTIVAL • DOWNTOWN
Pittsburgh Tattoo Festival. 12-10 p.m. Continues through Sun., June 23. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $27.50-59. pittsburghtattoofestival.com
Sat., June 22
MUSIC • RANKIN
Four Chord Music Fest. Continues through Sun., June 23. Carrie Blast Furnaces. 801 Carrie Furnace Blvd., Rankin. $115-920. fourchordmusicfestival.com
PARTY • POINT BREEZE
The Frick Fête. 8 p.m. The Frick Pittsburgh, 7227 Reynolds St., Point Breeze. $75. thefrickpittsburgh.org
Thu., June 27
MUSIC • STRIP DISTRICT
Sheila E. and the E-Train. 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. City Winery. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $70-80. citywinery.com
OUTDOORS • LAWRENCEVILLE
Pittsburgh Pride Bicycle Underwear Ride. 8 p.m. 46th. St. and Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. instagram.com/pittsburghunderwearride
Fri., June 28
COMEDY • DOWNTOWN
Pete Davidson: Prehab Tour. 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $55-95. trustarts.org
Sat., June 29
FESTIVAL • POLISH HILL
City in the Streets. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Elmore St. between Center Ave. and Wylie Ave., Polish Hill. Free. Registration required. instagram.com/polishhillcivic
MUSIC • OAKLAND
WYEP Summer Music Festival. 3 p.m. Schenley Plaza. 4100 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. wyep.org
Sun., June 30
MUSIC • NORTH SHORE
The Beach Boys. 3 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Dr., North Shore. $49.50-99. promowestlive.com
Thu., July 4
CONVENTION • DOWNTOWN
Anthrocon. Continues through Sun., July 7. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $65-80. Registration required. anthrocon.org
HOLIDAY • WEST MIFFLIN
Celebrate America. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Continues through Fri., July 5. Kennywood. 4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin. Included with regular admission. kennywood.com
HOLIDAY • DOWNTOWN/NORTH SHORE
City of Pittsburgh Independence Day Celebration. 4-10 p.m. Point State Park and Liberty Ave., Downtown and Multiple locations, North Shore. Free. pittsburghpa.gov/july4
Sat., July 6
FESTIVAL • WEST MIFFLIN
Celebrate Pittsburgh. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Continues through Sun., July 28. Kennywood. 4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin. Included with regular admission. kennywood.com
Fri., July 12
MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
Northside Music Festival. 6 p.m. Continues through Sun., July 14. Multiple locations. North Side. Free. northsidemusicfestival.com
Sat., July 13
FESTIVAL • NORTH SHORE
Pittsburgh Summer Beerfest. 12-4:30 p.m. and 6:30-11 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Dr., North Shore. $30-50. 21 and over. promowestlive.com
AUTO • UPTOWN
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party. 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., July 14. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $7. ppgpaintsarena.com
FAMILY • EAST LIBERTY
House Party: A Benefit For Kelly Strayhorn Theater. 7 p.m. Kelly Strayhorn Theater. 5941 Penn Ave., East Liberty. Pay What Moves You $50-250. kelly-strayhorn.org
Tue., July 16
MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
Sound Series: Hurray for the Riff Raff. 8 p.m. The Andy Warhol Museum. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. $20-25. warhol.org
Thu., July 18
FESTIVAL • DOWNTOWN
Picklesburgh. Continues through Sun., July 21. Boulevard of the Allies, Downtown. Free. picklesburgh.com
CONVENTION • DOWNTOWN
Tekko. Continues through Sun., July 21. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $70-300. tekko.us
Sat., July 20
MUSIC • NORTH SHORE
The Flaming Lips. 7 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Dr., North Shore. $35-99. promowestlive.com
Sun., July 21
AUTO • MULTIPLE LOCATIONS
Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix. Continues through Sun., Aug. 4. Multiple locations. pvgp.org
Tue., July 23
MUSIC • NORTH SHORE
Sad Summer Festival. 1 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Dr., North Shore. $55-125. promowestlive.com
Fri., July 26
PARTY • NORTH SIDE
Night in the Tropics: Island Oasis. 7-11 p.m. VIP entry 5 p.m. National Aviary. 700 Arch St., North Side. $105-165. 21 and over. aviary.org
Sat., July 27
DANCE • NORTH SIDE
Dance Africa Pittsburgh: Heart to Heart. 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Continues through Sun., July 28. New Hazlett Theater. Six Allegheny Square East, North Side. $29-39. newhazletttheater.org
Sun., July 28
FESTIVAL • NORTH SIDE
Community Fest: The Archives. 1-8 p.m. Mattress Factory. 509 Jacksonia St., North Side. Free. All ages. mattress.org
Mon., July 29
MUSIC • MILLVALE
Sleater-Kinney with Die Spitz. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Mr. Smalls Theatre. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $45. ticketweb.com
Tue., July 30
FESTIVAL • HOMESTEAD
Rosé All Day. 1-5 p.m. The Waterfront. 149 W. Bridge St., Homestead. Free. waterfrontpgh.com
MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
Lamb Of God and Mastodon: Ashes of Leviathan Tour with Kerry King and Malevolence. 6 p.m. Doors at 5 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Dr., North Shore. $55-99. promowestlive.com
Wed., July 31
MUSIC • STRIP DISTRICT
Lisa Loeb: Stay (I Missed You) Tour. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. City Winery. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $40-50. citywinery.com
MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
Sound Series: Hatis Noit with Morgan Stewart. 8 p.m. The Andy Warhol Museum. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. $20-25. warhol.org
Fri., Aug. 2
MUSIC • NORTH SHORE
Debbie Gibson: Electric Youth 35th Anniversary Show with Color Me Badd. 7 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Dr., North Shore. $39.50-75. promowestlive.com
COMEDY • UPTOWN
Martin Lawrence with Gary Owen, Adele Givens, and Benji Brown. 8 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $49. ppgpaintsarena.com
Sat., Aug. 3
FESTIVAL • WEST MIFFLIN
Fall Fantasy Parades. Continues through Sun., Aug. 18. Kennywood. 4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin. Included with regular admission. kennywood.com
THEATER • NORTH SIDE
The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Aug. 4. New Hazlett Theater. Six Allegheny Square East, North Side. $49-79. newhazletttheater.org
Thu., Aug. 8
MUSIC • NORTH SHORE
PRIMUS, Coheed and Cambria, and Puddles Pity Party. 6 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Dr., North Shore. $49.50-99. promowestlive.com
Fri., Aug. 9
CONVENTION • MONROEVILLE
Steel City Con. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Continues through Sun., Aug. 11. Monroeville Convention and Events Center. 209 Mall Blvd., Monroeville. $24-50. steelcitycon.com
Sat., Aug. 10
FESTIVAL • NORTH SIDE
VegFest. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Allegheny Commons Park. 255 E. Ohio St., North Side. Free. pittsburghvegfest.org
FESTIVAL • STRIP DISTRICT
Barrel and Flow. 12-9 p.m. The Stacks at 3 Crossings. 2875 Railroad St., Strip District. $60-225. barrelandflow.com
MUSIC • NORTH SHORE
Rock Reggae & Relief. 1:30 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Dr., North Shore. Tickets start at $45. promowestlive.com
MUSIC • DOWNTOWN
Idina Menzel: Take Me or Leave Me Tour. 8 p.m. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $55-387. trustarts.org
Wed., Aug. 14
MUSIC • NORTH SHORE
Sublime with Rome. 6 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Dr., North Shore. $47.50-75. promowestlive.com
Thu., Aug. 15
FESTIVAL • BLOOMFIELD
Little Italy Days. 5-9 p.m. Continues through Sun., Aug. 18. Liberty Ave. between Ella St. and Gross St., Bloomfield. Free. littleitalydays.com
MUSIC • UPTOWN
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band. 7:30 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $65. ppgpaintsarena.com
Fri., Aug. 16
THEATER • NORTH SIDE
Bandstand. 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., Aug. 25. New Hazlett Theater. Six Allegheny Square East, North Side. $24-44. newhazletttheater.org
Tue., Aug. 20
MUSIC • UPTOWN
Childish Gambino: The New World Tour with Willow. 8 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $56. ppgpaintsarena.com
Fri., Aug. 23
PARTY • DOWNTOWN
Riverlife’s Party at the Pier: Galactic. 7:30-10:30 p.m. VIP entry 6:30 p.m. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $175-300. riverlifepgh.org
Sat., Aug. 24
FESTIVAL • NORTH SHORE
Bocce Tournament & Festival. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Acrisure Stadium. 100 Art Rooney Ave., North Shore. Free. heinzhistorycenter.org
CONVENTION • DOWNTOWN
Oddities and Curiosities Expo. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Continues through Sun., Aug. 25. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $10 in advance, $15 at the door, free for kids 12 and under. odditiesandcuriositiesexpo.com
Sun., Aug. 25
RACE • NORTH SIDE
PedalPGH. 7 a.m. Finish Line Festival 11 a.m. Allegheny Commons Park. 255 E. Ohio St., North Side. Registration required for riders. Finish Line Festival free. pedalpgh.org
Wed., Aug. 28
MUSIC • NORTH SHORE
Women Who Rock Benefit Concert with Melissa Etheridge. 6:30 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Dr., North Shore. $59.50. promowestlive.com
Sat., Aug. 31
MUSIC • DOWNTOWN
Avatar: The Last Airbender in Concert. 7:30 p.m. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $25-100. trustarts.org
Tue., Sept. 3
MUSIC • STRIP DISTRICT
Steve Earle: Alone Again with Chris Pierce. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. Continues through Wed., Sept. 4. City Winery. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $95-130. citywinery.com
DRAG • DOWNTOWN
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars LIVE. 8 p.m. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $39.50-279.50. trustarts.org
Fri., Sept. 6
FESTIVAL • RANKIN
Pittsburgh Irish Festival. 4-11 p.m. Continues through Sun., Sept. 8. Carrie Blast Furnaces. 801 Carrie Furnace Blvd., Rankin. $18-65, free for kids 12 and under. pghirishfest.org
MUSIC • UPTOWN
Nicki Minaj: Pink Friday 2 World Tour. 9 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $56. ppgpaintsarena.com
Wed., Sept. 11
MUSIC • NORTH SHORE
Descendents and Circle Jerks with Surfbort. 6:30 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Dr., North Shore. $42.50-75. promowestlive.com
THEATER • DOWNTOWN
PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh presents Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Sept. 29. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. Check back for tickets. trustarts.org
Sat., Sept. 14
FESTIVAL • STRIP DISTRICT
Pittsburgh Taco Fest. 12:30 p.m. The Stacks at 3 Crossings. 2875 Railroad St., Strip District. $13-49. pghtacofest.com
Sun., Sept. 15
FESTIVAL • POLISH HILL
Polish Hill Arts Festival. 12-6 p.m. Brereton St. and Dobson St., Polish Hill. Free. polishhillcivicassociation.org
Mon., Sept. 16
MUSIC • STRIP DISTRICT
Talib Kweli. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. City Winery. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $65-75. citywinery.com
Tue., Sept. 17
MUSIC • NORTH SHORE
Dashboard Confessional with BOYS LIKE GIRLS and Taylor Acorn. 6 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Dr., North Shore. $45-85. promowestlive.com
Thu., Sept. 19
MUSIC • DOWNTOWN
Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival. Showtimes vary. Continues through Sun., Sept. 22. August Wilson African American Cultural Center. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. Free. Tickets required for some events. VIP access available. awaacc.org
Fri., Sept. 20
PARTY • OAKLAND
Untitled (Art Party). 7-10 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $150. 21 and over. carnegieart.org
MUSIC • UPTOWN
Aerosmith: Farewell Tour with Teddy Swims. 7 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $57. ppgpaintsarena.com
DANCE • NORTH SIDE
Texture Contemporary Ballet presents Fragments of Time. 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., Sept. 22. New Hazlett Theater. Six Allegheny Square East, North Side. $24-34. newhazletttheater.org
Sat., Sept. 21
THEATER • SOUTH SIDE
POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive. 5:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Oct. 13. City Theatre. 1300 Bingham St., South Side. $20-35. citytheatrecompany.org