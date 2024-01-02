 A chili cook-off, Dry January BINGO, tropical treats, and more Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

A chili cook-off, Dry January BINGO, tropical treats, and more Pittsburgh food news

Hotel Monaco x Teetotal Initiative
620 William Penn Place, Downtown. monaco-pittsburgh.com

It’s officially Dry January (or “Dryuary”) and Pittsburgh’s Kimpton Hotel Monaco is kicking off the alcohol-free or moderated month on Thu., Jan. 4 from 6-9 p.m. with a Bubbles, Brew & Bingo event. Partnering with local nonprofit Teetotal Initiative, which offers resources for sober living, the event invites guests to try out spirit-free beverages from Allentown’s The Open Road, Two Frays Brewery, and Athletic Brewing, while also trying their hand at BINGO for a chance to win prizes. Hotel Monaco’s restaurant, The Commoner, will also preview its own soon-to-be-launched Dry January “zero-proof” cocktail menu. Reserve free tickets online through Eventbrite.

Ritual House
524 William Penn Place, Downtown. ritualhousepgh.com

After debuting a Chef’s Dinner series in October, Ritual House is hosting a second installment on Thu., Jan 11 at 6 p.m. with a seven-course meal. A press release promises a “luxe” and “showstopping” winter menu by executive chef Edwin Smith (among Pittsburgh City Paper's Best Of readers’ picks for Best Chef of 2023). The meal will seat 40 diners for an exclusive experience. A variety of chef specialties, which includes beef sashimi, will be paired with cocktails and wine, and guests can also expect “seasonal delights” like handcrafted spiked hot chocolate with fresh marshmallows. Tickets ($225 for seven courses) can be purchased online through Eventbrite.
Spirit x Tröegs Independent Brewing
242 51st St., Lawrenceville. spiritpgh.com

New year, new beer. Tröegs Independent Brewing announced a First Squeeze event for their Nugget Nectar beer, described as “an explosion of pine, resin and mango” that uses hops from the “newest humulus lupulus harvest." On Fri., Jan. 12 from 5-9 p.m., Tröegs takes over Spirit for a special Nugget Nectar tapping event that also includes music by DJ Hoagie Dreams and the band NASH.V.ILL, and First Squeeze art prints by local artist Darrin Jamal of Social Living.

Goodlander Cocktail Brewery
6614 Hamilton Ave., Larimer. goodlandercocktails.com

Goodlander presents its second-annual Chili Cook-Off. On Sat., Jan. 13 at 3 p.m., a dozen cooks will whip up their best homemade chili, to be judged by experts including Stuntpig food truck owners Cody Maze and Ariel Alexander, and Ryan Spak of Spak Brothers pizzeria. Guests can sample the contenders and vote for their favorites. The event is free but requires a ticket, available online.

City Kitchen
145 Bakery Square Blvd., Larimer. citykitchenpgh.com

For Pittsburgh diners wanting a bit of the tropics in January, City Kitchen — the multi-restaurant space formerly known as Galley Bakery Square — debuted menus for the newly opened Oasis restaurant and event space. An Instagram post describes the new menus as featuring Caribbean-inspired drinks, including Bahama Mama, Mango Tango, and Volcano’s Kiss, served with food selections such as a tropical charcuterie board, poke flights, and avocado summer rolls.

El Burro Comedor
1108 Federal St., North Side. elburropgh.com

El Burro organized a GoFundMe campaign to help support staff members unable to work due to a fire at the local Mexican restaurant chain's North Side location. According to WPXI, flames destroyed the location on Dec. 19, 2023, along with another restaurant, Nana’s New York Hot Dogs. El Burro is looking to raise $4,000 to be distributed evenly between eight employees, and will also host a fundraising event at its Regent Square location in mid-January.

