Where to find tasty mocktails in Pittsburgh for dry January

Tina’s



4114 Main St., Bloomfield

Sly Fox Beer

300 Liberty Ave #100, Downtown; 46 S. 4th St., South Side



It’s no surprise that local breweries are game to sling some mocktails. In the past year, we’ve seen more NA selections — such as craft sodas, NA beers, and mocktails — pop up at Voodoo, Grist House, and other local watering holes to make their selections more inclusive. But Sly Fox has gone a step above and has curated a full mocktail menu.

City Works

2 PPG Place, Downtown

Harold's Haunt

142 Grant Ave., Millvale



I was most curious about the NA selections at Harold’s Haunt because of their previous line of sparkly zodiac mocktails and their dedication to inclusion. According to their rep, AJ Bee, Harold’s is, “very passionate about providing options and space for sober community members." Mocktails are always highlighted on the menu, and they also host Sober Sunday with Glittersty on the first and third Sunday of each month.

The Open Road

600 E. Warrington Ave., Allentown

If you’re looking for more NA options for your night out, The Open Road keeps a working list of businesses offering NA drinks around Pittsburgh on their website. Plus, if you weren’t already aware of The Open Road’s mocktail selections, it may be a fun place to familiarize yourself with NA liqueurs, wine, and beer to enjoy mocktails at home.