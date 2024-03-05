A new Asian food hall, a bevy of St. Patrick's Day specials, and more Pittsburgh food news

Novo Asian Food Hall
The much-anticipated Novo Asian Food Hall opened on March 1, adding to the Strip District Terminal seven local Asian restaurants and a bar serving Asian and local spirits. The new 8,600-square-foot hall offers an array of cuisine from “Korean delicacies to Vietnamese street food,” according to a press release.
1931 Smallman St., Strip District. instagram.com/novo_terminal
Kitchens include Squirrel Hill’s Sumi’s Cakery; Teachana, "where boba tea meets savory ramen"; Tan Lac Vien, a Vietnamese bistro; and Lolo’s Kusina, “a treasure trove of Filipino street food delights.” Mola, an East Liberty eatery owned by Novo founder Alex Tang, also joins the new food hall, serving freshly made sushi rolls and rice bowls.
“We are thrilled to introduce Novo Food Hall to the vibrant dining and cultural scene of the Strip District,” Tang said. “With its diverse collection of culinary offerings, Novo Food Hall celebrates the rich tapestry of Asian cuisine while providing a unique dining experience for guests.”
In addition to local craft beers, the food hall’s bar menu boasts Pittsburgh’s largest selection of makgeolli, a Korean rice wine, as well as cocktails, Japanese whiskey, and sake — many of which, the press release notes, can’t be found elsewhere in the city. Painted murals and themed artwork by Carnegie Mellon students add “excitement and energy to the expansive food hall.” Novo Terminal is now open seven days a week; follow its Instagram for updates and hours.
East End Brewing Company
On Sat., March 9, East End Brewing gives thanks with its 19th annual Gratitude Day, doubling as a release party for its Gratitude Barleywine. As the event page explains, the Larimer brewpub annually “gives [a] celebratory toast to surviving our first year of business," which this year includes a “full day” of serving its special barley wine by the flight and glass, barley-wine friendly pizza, and live music. The 2024 Gratitude Day also marks the first anniversary of the “not-so-soft opening” of East End's Mt. Lebanon taproom, with festivities at both locations. More than a dozen other businesses will feature the new Gratitude Barleywine on tap the same day.
Multiple locations. eastendbrewing.com
Stuntpig x Spak Brothers Pizza
Stuntpig is making the rounds lately and will pop up next at Spak Brothers Pizza. On Mon., Mar. 11 from 4-9 p.m., the Pig Rig and punk pizzeria join forces, and a Stuntpig Instagram post promises “stuntpig sammies remixed into pizzas! a few of our classic sammies! strawberry pretzel jello! wings! & more!” Check Stuntpig's website and Instagram for the complete menu and to place pre-orders (recommended).
5107 Penn Ave., Garfield. stuntpigpgh.com
St. Patrick’s Day SpecialsSaint Patrick’s Day falls on Sun., March 17, and Pittsburghers can look forward to a full weekend of feasting, specials, and green beer.
Square Café whips up St. Paddy’s day fare all month long with an Irish Mint Mocha drink (peppermint Irish Cream and dark chocolate brewed with espresso), shamrock pancakes, and green eggs and ham. Khalil’s considers the Emerald Isle “their second home” and offers their take on an Irish staple, serving Syrian Shepherd’s Pie with lamb shank.
City Works Eatery & Pour House in Market Square or Ritual House for a variety of St. Patrick's Day goodies. From 8-11 a.m., City Works will host a Kegs N' Eggs brunch where, for $25, revelers can enjoy a full breakfast buffet with scrambled eggs, smoked bacon, Irish corned beef hash, French toast battered with Baileys and vanilla ice cream, $5 green beers, and more — along with a bagpiper to spread the spirit (tickets available online).
Ritual House will offer pub-style Braised Corn Beef complete with cabbage and red potatoes, and Bangers and Mash with caramelized onion, Jameson gravy, and sweet peas. Celebratory drinks include specialty cocktails, shooters, and traditional green beer, as well as a Baileys Mint Chocolate Chip Milkshake that comes with whipped cream, golden coins, clover sprinkles, a rainbow lollipop, and a cherry on top (drink it virgin or pair it with a mini bottle of Jameson whiskey).
Celebrate the weekend with another kegs and eggs brunch at The Commoner, where diners can expect Guinness-glazed corned brisket hash topped with a fried egg, served with a selection of Irish beverages and green beer (reservations are recommended). Drink up at Bar Louie on the North Side with $3 green beer drafts, $4 Jameson, $5 Guinness, a limited-time Irish Old-Fashioned cocktail, a special Reuben sandwich, and more (for dine-in guests only St. Patrick’s Day weekend, while supplies last).
City of Pittsburgh Food Justice Fund
The City of Pittsburgh’s Food Justice Fund Governance Committee is soliciting grant applications through Sun., March 17.
engage.pittsburghpa.gov/food-justice-fund
Launched in July 2023 by the City Council, the Food Justice Fund was established in response to community advocates seeking to “build food sovereignty and end food apartheid in their neighborhoods,” according to its website. More than $2 trillion in federal funds are available to individuals and nonprofits to “support grassroots, creative efforts increasing opportunities to grow, learn about, and eat healthy, affordable, and culturally relevant foods.”
Grant applications will be judged by a nine-person Governance Committee that includes one person from the Mayor’s staff, one person from City Council staff, and seven community members. Applications are open and available online.