A pizza passport, a Titanic-themed dinner, and more Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

The Archer (left) and The Greenfielder (right) pizzas at Driftwood Oven
East End Brewing Company x Food Glorious Food
5906 Bryant St., Highland Park. eastendbrewing.com
Highland Park will soon be recognized with its own beer. On Fri., March 1, East End Brewing Company will honor the neighborhood with the 84th beer in its YOU ARE HERE beer project
, which celebrates each of Pittsburgh's 90 neighborhoods. The new Highland Park brew, a Belgian Dubbel, will debut at Bryant St. bakery Food Glorious Food. Details can be found on the Highland Park release event page
.
One Big Table: An International Tasting will, on Mon., March 4 from 6-9 p.m., host its fifth annual event at Stage AE. The international food festival features an array of local restaurants serving global cuisine, noting that many are immigrant-owned. This year’s participants include Arepittas, a vegetarian-friendly Venezuelan restaurant, and Pittsburgh City Paper Best Of 2023 winner
, as well as Took Took 98
, Tamarind Exotic India, Tana Ethiopian Cuisine
, and more. Guests will also find a global marketplace and live music. Tickets (starting at $85 for samplings) are available online; proceeds benefit the programs of Literacy Pittsburgh.
Ritual House
524 William Penn Pl., Downtown. ritualhousepgh.com
With a Titanic artifact exhibit
at the Science Center, the Ship of Dreams is trending again. Ritual House invites Pittsburghers aboard with a “whimsical” Titanic-themed dinner. Taking place on Thu., March 7 from 6-9 p.m., the third installment in Ritual House's Chef’s Dinner series offers seven themed courses based on actual dishes served on the ship’s upper decks. “Caviar atop a Parmesan soufflé with crème fraiche, Oysters Rockefeller, and Double Cut Lamb Chops are just the beginning,” according to a restaurant press release. The “decadent” courses will also be paired with cocktails and wine complete with a violinist serenading diners “for an evening of sentiment and surprise.” Seating is limited, with only 50 spots available. Tickets cost $275 and must be purchased in advance through Eventbrite
.
Titanic Chef's Dinner at Ritual House
Pittsburgh has so much good pizza that we need a passport to navigate it all. A new tasting tour from Made in PGH and Best Bites Pittsburgh — taking place through Sun., Mar. 17 — offers the region’s pizza lovers a way to enjoy a slice at beloved pizzerias. Guests are invited to purchase the newly launched Pittsburgh Pizza Passport for $50, follow a pizza map to visit restaurants for a complimentary slice, and gather passport stamps to be entered in a grand prize giveaway for an outdoor pizza oven. The 18 featured pizzerias represent the region’s “top pizzerias, iconic favorites or new artisan choices,” according to the Pizza Passport website, and include Caliente, Driftwood Oven, Mineo’s (but not Aiello’s or Pastoli’s
), and Vincent’s Pizza Park.
Sweet Alchemy Bakeshop x Voodoo Brewing Company
Sweet Alchemy Bakeshop
945 Fifth Ave., New Kensington. instagram.com/sweetalchemybakeshop
is turning spring scary with a redux of its Sweet Horror pop-up event. Taking place on Sun., March 24 from 12-3 p.m. at Voodoo Brewing in New Kensington, Sweet Horror is described by the bakery’s Instagram as an “awesome mix of vegan food" and horror-inspired art. Past events have combined the bakery’s vegan and plant-based pastries and cakes with creepy dolls, zombie art, and vegan threads. The event is free to attend and currently seeking vegan art vendors.
Fairmont executive chef Fernando Canales
Fairmont Pittsburgh
510 Market St., Downtown. fl2pgh.com
The Fairmont Pittsburgh welcomed Fernando Canales as its new executive chef this month. According to a hotel press release, Canales started his “culinary journey” at age nine helping his mother cook in Tlaxcala, Mexico, later pursuing a gastronomy degree in Puebla, and working in resort and luxury hotel kitchens and as a private chef. Canales brings a wide repertoire encompassing Italian, French, and Asian cuisines, and comes to the Fairmont by way of Nemacolin Luxury Hotel’s Steakhouse in the Laurel Highlands. Fairmont diners can look forward to a revamped menu at the hotel’s fl. 2 restaurant — among City Paper
’s list of favorite “hidden” bars
— reflecting a “blend of Mexican influences and international expertise.”
Necromancer Brewing caused quite a ruckus when a Feb. 19 Instagram post
announced that the business would close. The brewery will shutter its Ross Township taproom after nearly three years in operation and cease renovations at Midnight Whistler Pub, a second location that was slated to open in the former Hough’s Taproom in Greenfield. Necromancer staff have set up a virtual tip jar
for those affected by the sudden closure.