A Hidden Harbor birthday, a new chapter for Salem's, and more Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

Abdullah Salem, owner and CEO of Salem’s Market and Grill, poses for a portrait in the Strip District.
Salem’s Market & Grill
1850 Centre Ave., Hill District. salemsmarketgrill.com
Mayor Ed Gainey visited the soon-to-be-opened Salem’s Market & Grill in the Hill District yesterday. “Salem’s is not only a game-changer because it increases food access but also because it’s such a labor of love aimed at serving the people of Pittsburgh,” Gainey tweeted
.
First announced in Oct. 2021
, the new grocery store will occupy the location of the former Shop ‘n Save supermarket, which closed in 2019. The closure underscored the lack of grocery options in the neighborhood, as it had been the community’s first full-scale grocery store in nearly 30 years. According to a recent WTAE report
, the new Salem’s Market — scheduled to open this month — “will offer an array of local products, along with items from all over the world,” and include fresh produce and meats, a deli, a bakery, and a prepared foods department. This will be Salem’s third location, after opening on Atwood St. in 1981 and in the Strip District in 2009. Salem’s website notes
that it’s the city’s largest and longest-running halal food operation with a 40-year mission to “provide access to healthy, fresh food in our communities.”
The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolls into town today, inviting Pittsburghers to “ketchup” at three scheduled event stops. The first takes place today, Tues., Feb. 6 in Bridgeville at BJ’s Wholesale Club (4000 Victoria St.) from 11a.m.-3p.m. Then, the Wienermobile drives on for “buns of fun” in Ross Township tomorrow, Feb. 7, and in Butler on Sat., Feb. 10. According to a press release from Kraft Heinz, at each event, visitors will be able to “peek inside” the 27-foot-long Wienermobile — one of only six in the world — and receive souvenirs including wiener whistles (while supplies last), coupons, and other “Wienermobilia.” The Wienermobile's full schedule of events can be found online.
Café Momentum at the 2023 Super Bowl in Phoenix, Ariz.
While the Steelers dashed Super Bowl hopes (again), one Pittsburgh café will be in Las Vegas making an impact. Café Momentum — a nonprofit restaurant that employs young people exiting the juvenile justice system — will, on Wed., Feb 7 and Thu., Feb. 8, host a dining pop-up ahead of game day. In partnership with the Stand Together Foundation
, a nonprofit that works to eliminate poverty, Café Momentum ambassadors will serve lunches outside Allegiant Stadium creating the opportunity to "meet young people who have been placed into the juvenile system and witness what they can accomplish with the right support and opportunities.”
According to a press release, former NFL running back Shaun Alexander and linebacker Dhani Jones will join the effort. In January, the Steelers donated $107,500 to support Café Momentum in Pittsburgh as part of the team’s Social Justice Fund Initiative
.
Strange Roots Experimental Ales x PA Mushroom Company
501 E. Ohio St., Millvale. strangerootsbeer.com
As foraging in the wilds of Southwest Pennsylvania gains popularity
, Strange Roots Experimental Ales in Millvale is pairing learning the basics with their beer. On Thu., Feb. 15 from 6:30-8:30 p.m., the Pennsylvania Mushroom Company will host a Mushroom Foraging 101 course for “nature enthusiasts and aspiring foragers who want to explore the world of wild mushrooms.” The beginner-level program will cover identification techniques, field guides, and information about local foraging organizations. Along with a beer from Strange Roots, participants receive a take-home mushroom cultivation kit. Tickets cost $40 and are available online
.
East End Brewing
East End Brewing
147 Julius St., Larimer. eastendbrewing.com
East End Brewing’s “10th(ish)” annual Good Wood Beer Festival returns on Sat., Feb. 17 from 12-3 p.m. at the company's Larimer brewpub. Focused on barrel-aged beers made in Pennsylvania, the festival is billed as three hours of "soul-satisfying, extremely gratifying, barrel-aged beer tasting” to lift spirits in frigid February. According to the festival’s event page
, the current lineup includes barrel-aged ciders, barley wine, and “a funky fruited mixed fermentation sour,” with offerings from Eleventh Hour Brewing Co., Cinderlands, Grist House, and other local brewers. Tickets cost $70 and include pizza from the in-house kitchen East End Chewing and a take-home glass.
Hidden Harbor
1708 Shady Ave., Squirrel Hill. hiddenharborpgh.com
Recent events have made it clear that Pittsburgh loves tiki
, and local favorite Hidden Harbor plans to celebrate "eight years of tropical goodness" with a big anniversary party. An Instagram post
encourages users to save the date for Sat., Feb. 17, when the Polynesian-inspired bar — and five-time Pittsburgh City Paper
Readers’ Poll winner
for Best Cocktails — will host an outer-space theme party and special mug release. Island lovers can follow event details through Hidden Harbor’s Instagram and make restaurant reservations online
.
Cody Maze and Ariel Alexander, co-owners of Stuntpig food truck, prep food outside Trace Brewing on Sat., Sept. 10, 2022.
Trace Brewing x Stuntpig
4312 Main St., Bloomfield. tracebloomfield.com
The “Pig Rig” — Stuntpig food truck — is parking Uptown this spring as part of a recently announced residency with Trace Brewing. When the brewery’s satellite taproom Trace Echo
opens, smoked meat purveyor Stuntpig
will park as a "static food truck concept” at the new location at 23 Miltenberger St., according to a January press release. Trace Brewing also stated that the Stuntpig collab will “kick off [the] residency,” presumably with more food and beverage partners to come. While we await Trace Echo’s launch, slated for March, the original Trace Bloomfield will continue hosting a daily rotation of food trucks.