A new home for Stuntpig, a burger world tour, a suggestive ice cream flavor, and more Pittsburgh food news

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Hard Rock International Hard Rock Cafe’s World Burger Tour

Cinderlands Beer Co. x DiAnoia’s Eatery x 412 Food Rescue

2601 Smallman St., Strip District. cinderlands.com

Con Pane Hazy IPA i

s currently on the beer menu at Cinderlands Warehouse and will be released locally.



click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham 412 Food Rescue

Butterjoint

208 N. Craig St., Oakland. butterjoint.com

Butterjoint hosts its annual lobster boil from Thu., June 27 to Sat., June 29. According to its Instagram , after receiving a shipment of Maine lobsters,





will offer a Maine Shore dinner of lobster, mussels, corn on the cob, coleslaw, and fresh-milk bread rolls for $72. On Fri., June 28, “bonus” lobster ravioli will be served along with new desert island cocktails to keep things seaside. Reservations for the lobster boil can be made online

Stuntpig

1707 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill. stuntpigpgh.com

After years of the food truck life, Stuntpig will officially settle down

. The smoked meat and sandwich purveyor noted in an Instagram post that the shop’s opening date,

“happens to be an extra special date” coinciding with the third anniversary of their truck’s first service. Stuntpig will be open 12-8 p.m. on opening day and 12-9 p.m. on Fri., June 28.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Cody Maze and Ariel Alexander, co-owners of Stuntpig food truck, prep food outside Trace Brewing on Sat., Sept. 10, 2022.

Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy x Eleventh Hour Brewing Co.

101 Panther Hollow Rd., Oakland. pittsburghparks.org/beer-garden

Pittsburghers to drink in the park this summer. The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy and Eleventh Hour Brewing will host the first-ever





a pop-up beer garden tour kicking off on Sun., June 30 from 1-7 p.m. at the Schenley Park Visitors Center. Residents can enjoy sanctioned brews in the city’s parks along with an array of food and live music; a portion of sale proceeds support the Conservancy’s mission to restore Pittsburgh’s parks. The inaugural event features slices from Black Cat Pizza and funk, jazz, and blues by Giant’s Causeway. Tickets are free, but online registration is requested.

Hard Rock Cafe

230 W. Station Square Dr., South Side. cafe.hardrock.com/pittsburgh





Created by chefs at Pittsburgh’s Hard Rock Cafe in Station Square, the burger consists of two smashed burger patties, “Legendary” sauce, smoked bacon, pickles, beer cheese sauce, whiskey bacon jam, American cheese, and French fries. Try it at any Hard Rock location through Sept. 2.

Nothing is going to ruin the tour for one Pittsburgh dish. What tour? Hard Rock Cafe’s World Burger Tour. The restaurant chain announced that a Pittsburgh-inspired burger prevailed in this year’s World Burger Tour competition, in which 150 Hard Rock Cafe chefs submitted burgers representing “their local culture and personal taste.” The Pittsburgh Burger is one of five finalists — the only U.S.-based entry to advance — and is now on the menu at more than 300 Hard Rock locations.Created by chefs at Pittsburgh’s Hard Rock Cafe in Station Square, the burger consists of two smashed burger patties, “Legendary” sauce, smoked bacon, pickles, beer cheese sauce, whiskey bacon jam, American cheese, and French fries. Try it at any Hard Rock location through Sept. 2.

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Perry’s Ice Cream Bucco Batter by Perry’s Ice Cream

Perry’s Ice Cream x Pittsburgh Pirates

perrysicecream.com





The Pittsburgh Pirates and Perry’s Ice Cream have teamed up to release a new flavor called Bucco Batter. The limited-edition ice cream is described by the Akron, N.Y.-based ice cream maker as a creamy yellow cake batter with crème-filled cookie pieces. Naturally, social media (and 96.1 KISS FM’s Mikey and Bob ) quickly jumped on the flavor’s possible triple entendre. (Perry’s appears to be in on the joke, as the Bucco Batter product page reads that the new frozen “treasure … will have you raising the Jolly Roger.”) Pittsburghers can decide for themselves and purchase the ice cream at Giant Eagle, with a portion of sale proceeds benefiting Pirates Charities.

Wake & Cake Bakery

instagram.com/wakeandcakepgh

Get sweets all summer with a curated subscription box from Wake & Cake Bakery. The Pittsburgh home bakery announced on Instagram the July rollout of

a summer sweets subscription. The first subscription box has a “Sweet Americana” theme and includes blueberry sourdough doughnuts, cherry pie scones, and Neapolitan cookies. Sweet subscription boxes will be available for three months through summer and cost $50 for one box or $125 for all three. Subscribe through Wake & Cake’s Instagram.





Buca di Beppo

Three E. Station Square Dr., South Side. bucadibeppo.com

Buca di Beppo in Station Square closed on June 23 after 25 years. A restaurant manager told TribLive there was no specific reason given for the closure, saying, “It’s unfortunate; apparently a handful are closing.” The location was the Italian chain’s last in the region after the Buca di Beppo in Robinson Township closed earlier this year.