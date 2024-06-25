A new home for Stuntpig, a burger world tour, a suggestive ice cream flavor, and more Pittsburgh food news

Cinderlands Beer Co. x DiAnoia’s Eatery x 412 Food Rescue
Break bread and drink beer with a special collaboration brew from Cinderlands Beer Co. Con Pane — which means “with bread” in Italian — is a Hazy IPA made from “real, rescued” bread from DiAnoia’s Eatery and its sister bakery, Pane è Pronto. Re-released on June 24, a portion of the beer's proceeds benefit 412 Food Rescue, a local nonprofit working to redirect food waste toward those experiencing food insecurity. The Con Pane Hazy IPA is currently on the beer menu at Cinderlands Warehouse and will be released locally.
2601 Smallman St., Strip District. cinderlands.com
Butterjoint
Butterjoint hosts its annual lobster boil from Thu., June 27 to Sat., June 29. According to its Instagram, after receiving a shipment of Maine lobsters, the bar and restaurant will offer a Maine Shore dinner of lobster, mussels, corn on the cob, coleslaw, and fresh-milk bread rolls for $72. On Fri., June 28, “bonus” lobster ravioli will be served along with new desert island cocktails to keep things seaside. Reservations for the lobster boil can be made online.
208 N. Craig St., Oakland. butterjoint.com
Stuntpig
After years of the food truck life, Stuntpig will officially settle down to operate a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Squirrel Hill. The smoked meat and sandwich purveyor noted in an Instagram post that the shop’s opening date, Thu., June 27, “happens to be an extra special date” coinciding with the third anniversary of their truck’s first service. Stuntpig will be open 12-8 p.m. on opening day and 12-9 p.m. on Fri., June 28.
1707 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill. stuntpigpgh.com
Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy x Eleventh Hour Brewing Co.
A new event series is inviting Pittsburghers to drink in the park this summer. The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy and Eleventh Hour Brewing will host the first-ever Parks on Tap, a pop-up beer garden tour kicking off on Sun., June 30 from 1-7 p.m. at the Schenley Park Visitors Center. Residents can enjoy sanctioned brews in the city’s parks along with an array of food and live music; a portion of sale proceeds support the Conservancy’s mission to restore Pittsburgh’s parks. The inaugural event features slices from Black Cat Pizza and funk, jazz, and blues by Giant’s Causeway. Tickets are free, but online registration is requested.
101 Panther Hollow Rd., Oakland. pittsburghparks.org/beer-garden
Hard Rock Cafe
Nothing is going to ruin the tour for one Pittsburgh dish. What tour? Hard Rock Cafe’s World Burger Tour. The restaurant chain announced that a Pittsburgh-inspired burger prevailed in this year’s World Burger Tour competition, in which 150 Hard Rock Cafe chefs submitted burgers representing “their local culture and personal taste.” The Pittsburgh Burger is one of five finalists — the only U.S.-based entry to advance — and is now on the menu at more than 300 Hard Rock locations.
230 W. Station Square Dr., South Side. cafe.hardrock.com/pittsburgh
Created by chefs at Pittsburgh’s Hard Rock Cafe in Station Square, the burger consists of two smashed burger patties, “Legendary” sauce, smoked bacon, pickles, beer cheese sauce, whiskey bacon jam, American cheese, and French fries. Try it at any Hard Rock location through Sept. 2.