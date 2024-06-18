Hazelwood Brew House opens, Two Frays turns three, and more Pittsburgh food news

Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership
The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership will elevate your nebby neighbor tendencies with the return of its Views & Brews tour. Taking place on Thu., June 20 from 4-8 p.m., the Views & Brews Downtown Living Tour: Summer Edition offers an exclusive look at Downtown residences alongside beer tastings from local breweries.
Market Square, Downtown. downtownpittsburgh.com
A PDP press release promises the tour, kicking off in Market Square, will “showcase the very best the Golden Triangle has to offer potential residents and real estate aficionados.” Guests get a guided glimpse of 10 Downtown residential properties including The Carlyle, Kaufmann’s Grand (luxury apartments renovated from the former department store), Maginn Lofts, Piatt Place, Lumière (formerly Saks Fifth Avenue), and more. Six tour stops will also serve beer from some of the city’s favorite craft breweries including Aslin Beer Co., Brew Gentlemen, Cinderlands, Dancing Gnome, SlyFox, and Trace Brewing.
After the tour, celebrate in Market Square until 9 p.m. with games, karaoke, and more beer for purchase from SlyFox. Views & Brews tickets cost $15 and can be purchased online.
Vallozzi’s
A festival at Vallozzi’s invites Pittsburghers to ditch the heat and make for Italy’s Amalfi Coast. On Sat., June 22 from 1-4 p.m., Festa di Limoncello — returning after a five-year hiatus — celebrates the Italian liqueur and transforms "the restaurant’s open-air lounge and sidewalk patio” on Fifth Ave., according to a press release. The festival offers tastings of Limoncello — including the classic lemon and other in-house flavors fig, peach, orange, mango, and blackberry — handcrafted “‘cello-based” cocktails and summer spritzes, and food, including Vallozzi’s Abruzzi-style pizza (made with soft unleavened bread). Citrus décor, beach umbrellas, and world music make for al fresco dining that promises to “transport guests to a festive Italian afternoon.” Pre-sale tickets ($85) are strongly recommended; the event is 21 and over.
220 Fifth Ave., Downtown. vallozzis.com
Hidden Harbor x Golden Age Beer Co.
Stay tropical when Hidden Harbor’s summer luau series returns. Hosted at Homestead’s Golden Age Beer, the first luau takes place on Sun., June 23, featuring a pig roast (alongside vegetarian-friendly options), themed sides, tiki drinks to complement the brewery’s lagers, and all-day live entertainment, according to an Instagram post. Sunday’s event is also “Brazilian-influenced,” enticing guests with jazz from the Thomas Wendt Quartet, followed by Brazilian bossa nova and samba by Ellie Martin. Luaus have no cover charge and recur the second to last Sunday of the month through the summer.
337 E. Eighth Ave., Homestead. goldenagebeer.com
Two Frays Brewery
Two Frays turns three with back-to-back events. On Sat., June 22 from 1-5 p.m., a “Me Three!” Birthday Beer Fest invites Pittsburghers to hang out and sample six brews for $20 (tickets available online). On Sun., June 23, also from 1–5 p.m., Dump Fest returns with local vendors including Pgh Dumplingz and Korean pop-up Manduhandu vying for the region’s favorite dumpling (vegan, gluten-free, and meat options are available). Dump Fest tickets cost $20 and include five dumplings and a beer.
5113 Penn Ave., Garfield. twofraysbrewery.com
Harold’s Haunt x Queer Resource Center Millvale
Harold’s Haunt — billed as Pittsburgh’s “haunted they bar” — hosts their annual Queer Prom with Queer Resource Center Millvale and Maude’s Paperwing Gallery. Taking place on Sat., June 29 from 7-11 p.m. at the old Moose Lodge in Millvale, the event page invites the 21-and-over LGBTQIA+ community to “relive and reclaim a teenage milestone by attending a dance as their authentic selves.” Queer Prom includes a live DJ, dancing, food, a cash bar, a raffle, and a “classic prom photo booth,” and is teasing a Clue theme hosted by a mysterious Mx. Body. Tickets cost $55 for general admission (with discounted polyam packages also available).
112 E. Sherman St., Millvale. haroldshaunt.wixsite.com/haroldshaunt
Cobra
Cobra — the cocktail bar, Japanese grill, and karaoke club in a storied Bloomfield spot — announced on Instagram that it’s expanding a popular dining special. All You Care to Eat (AYCE) barbecue will now be offered on Wednesday and Thursday nights at Cobra’s barbecue tables, where the restaurant — which specializes in yakiniku, the Japanese art of grilling meat — cooks food tableside. The AYCE special costs $48 per person and features chef’s choice butcher cuts, unlimited rice, banchan (side dishes), and ssam packs (lettuce wraps). Reservations can be booked online.
4305 Main St., Bloomfield. cobrapgh.com
Hazelwood Brew House
After seven years of planning and renovation, the much-anticipated Hazelwood Brew House opened, debuting two of three breweries that will occupy the space. New France Brewing Company — touted on its Instagram as “artisanal over industrial” and named after the French construction of Fort Duquesne — opened on June 12, while Abstract Realm Brewing Company, which specializes in handcrafted ales and lagers, opened the following day. Bonafide Beer Co., another craft brewer that runs a taproom in the Strip District, is the third brewery set to open at the location. Each business will operate its own brewing facility under the same roof while offering three distinct bars for visitors.
5007 Lytle St., Hazelwood. instagram.com/hazelwoodbrewhouse
The new Hazelwood Brew House on Lytle St. occupies a 20,000-square-foot, four-story building listed on the National Register of Historic Places and operated during Prohibition. According to Patch, the building sat vacant for decades until it was purchased in 2017 by The Progress Fund, a Greensburg-based community development nonprofit.